Breakfast & Brunch

Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem 10 E Broad St.

1,959 Reviews

$

10 E Broad St

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Popular Items

Pano's Omelette
Side Bacon
Coda

Heaven on a Plate

Berry Krunch

Berry Krunch

$11.59

CREME BRÛLÉE MIXTURE FRENCH TOAST, GRANOLA, STRAWBERRIES, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND DRIZZLED WITH OUR SUGAR GLAZE. CROWNED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, DUSTED WITH POWDERED SUGAR.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.29+

Pancakes stuffed with mounds and mounds of chocolate Chips.

French Toast

French Toast

$7.99+

Billy's delicious, classic breakfast dish made with thick slices of Challah bread soaked in our creme brûlée mixture, with a few sweet ingredients. and cooked to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar, topped with butter and warm syrup

Mic's Cannoli Tower

Mic's Cannoli Tower

$12.29

Cannoli filling between brioche French toast, topped with strawberries, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$6.99+

Traditional buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.

Paz's French Toast

Paz's French Toast

$10.99

Brioche French toast draped with creamy chocolate hazelnut, strawberries & bananas. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.

Snazzy Pancakes

Snazzy Pancakes

$10.29

Chocolate chip pancake, peanut butter wrapped with a banana, topped with strawberries, chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup. Crowned with whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Pancakes

$9.99+

Homemade, Plant based & vegan. Made with coconut milk, and candied pecans.

Free-Style Breakfasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Fresh avocado, chopped red onions, lime zest on multigrain toast, topped with roasted grape tomatoes, cilantro, and poached eggs. Sprinkled with chili flakes for that extra kick! Served with mixed greens

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Grilled tortilla, topped with refried beans, Chorizo sausage, melted cheddar cheese, over medium eggs, smashed avocado. Served with fresh lime and home fries

Pano's Omelette

Pano's Omelette

$11.59

Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.

"Vegan" Esque Omelette

"Vegan" Esque Omelette

$13.29

Egg whites with fresh spinach, broccoli, and our own basil pesto topped with roasted tomatoes and chèvre cheese. Served with buttered Texas toast.

Yanna's Omelette

Yanna's Omelette

$10.99

Farm Fresh eggs mixed with spinach, Spanish onions, diced tomatoes, and imported Greek feta cheese. Served with buttered Texas toast.

Zesty Omelette

Zesty Omelette

$14.99

Farm fresh eggs, grilled chorizo sausage and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with salsa and scallions. Served with classic papas and Texas toast.

Billy's Bennys

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Poached eggs and sliced Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, draped with Hollandaise.

Southwest Benedict

$13.99

Grilled spicy chorizo sausage on grilled ciabatta bread with soft poached eggs, mozzarella cheese, draped with chipotle hollandaise sauce.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Beck

Beck

$7.29

Soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy smoked bacon, topped with a fried Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese skirt

Coda

Coda

$7.99

Smashed avocado, crispy bacon, fried Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and buttery soft scrambled eggs.

Deli

Deli

$7.29

House seasoned and handcrafted sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs, fried Monterey & Cheddar Cheese Blend.

Billy Kristo

Billy Kristo

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and melted Gruyère cheese sandwiched between brioche French toast, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our own sugar glaze.

Stylish Papas

OUR HOME FRIES ARE MADE DAILY AND GRILLED WITH A BALANCE OF A SOFT, CREAMY INSIDE AND CRISPY, CRUNCHY EXTERIOR
Classic Papas

Classic Papas

$4.29

OUR SIGNATURE HOME FRIES

Papas Rancheros

Papas Rancheros

$5.29

OUR SIGNATURE HOME FRIES, TOPPED WITH BUBBLING MONTEREY JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY BACON, SCALLIONS, DRIZZLED WITH BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING

Opa the Papas

Opa the Papas

$4.99

ONIONS, PEPPERS, AND AMERICAN CHEESE

Papas Queso

Papas Queso

$5.29

OUR SIGNATURE HOME FRIES WITH MELTED MONTEREY JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

BillyFy the Papas

BillyFy the Papas

$5.49

CHILI, JALAPEÑOS, MONTEREY JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, SCALLIONS, AND SOUR CREAM

Breakfast Specials

Bacon Bomb Benedict

$13.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$5.99

California Oatmeal

$7.99

Oatmeal topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, candied pecans and dusted with brown sugar.

Bowl Grits

$5.99
Smokey Grits

Smokey Grits

$8.99

Homestyle grits home fries, creamy chèvre cheese, and scallions, sprinkled with red pepper. 6.99 Add eggs over easy +2.50 Add crumbled Bacon +1.95

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$4.39
Side Turkey Bacon

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.89
Side Sausage Patty

Side Sausage Patty

$4.39

Hand patties sausage patty

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Side Salsa

$1.19

Side Jalapenos

$1.19

Side Sour Cream

$1.19

Small Bites & Fun

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Our signature cheese crusted Crispy tortilla filled with seasoned chicken breast, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa upon request.

Billy's Chili Bowl

$7.59

Made fresh with a unique blend of herbs and seasonings, with beans and ground beef.

Chili Love Bowl

$8.59

Our signature Chili topped with a blend of Monterey & Cheddar Cheese, sour cream, scallions and pickled jalapeños.

Sandwiches

California Turkey

California Turkey

$14.99

Sliced Roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, Gruyere, with sliced avocado , mixed greens, on rye bread. Served with Zen sauce upon request.

Cubano

Cubano

$15.99

Slow roasted pulled pork and grilled thinly sliced ham piled high on a grilled, garlic ciabatta with Gruyere cheese, zesty mustard, and dill pickles.

d'Orsay

d'Orsay

$12.99

Grilled smoked ham, sliced tomatoes, melted Gruyère cheese on grilled ciabatta bread. Served with spicy mustard upon request.

NEM's - N(o) E(aty) M(eaty)

NEM's - N(o) E(aty) M(eaty)

$11.99

Sliced avocado, roasted tomatoes, pickled jalapeños peppers, mixed greens, sliced red onions and our homemade pesto on rye bread.

Salads

Georgia's Berry Good Salad

Georgia's Berry Good Salad

$11.99

GEORGIA’S BERRY GOOD SALAD Mixed greens topped with cranberries, strawberries, bacon, and chèvre cheese. Tossed with raspberry vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken breast to your favorite salad +3.00

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99

Field greens with Greek feta cheese, Kalamata olives, chopped red onions, and tomatoes. Tossed with our Goddess dressing. Add grilled chicken breast to your favorite salad +3.00

Lunch Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Books

Billy Cooks Like a Mother

Billy Cooks Like a Mother

$12.00

Business Lessons From Behind the Grill or Wherever You Want to Be As anyone who’s ever watched cable TV knows, running a restaurant may be one of the toughest businesses out there—but it has a lot of lessons to teach any would-be entrepreneur. From Gordon Ramsay (BBC’s Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares) to Robert Irvine (Food Network’s Dinner Impossible), people have been enthralled by just what goes in to that secret recipe for success. Now, in Billy Cooks Like a Mother, renowned restaurateur Billy Kounoupis gives you the special scoop on how to whip up your own successful enterprise no matter what business you choose to go into.

The It Factor

The It Factor

$14.00

After losing his restaurant business, his confidence, and his father, Billy Kounoupis found an unexpected gift amidst all that misery. It was a discovery he made on his own that was both inspiring and transforming: In a world so driven by fear, doubt, pain, and discontent, the right mindset can pack astonishing power—and alter the course of a person’s future.

Not Your Ordinary Cookbook

Not Your Ordinary Cookbook

$10.00

Some of Billy's classic recipes at the very start of his career. Such as the Downtown Wrap, Billy Kristo,, Smoked Salmon Omelet, all delicious.

Coffee

Billy's Fresh Ground Coffee

$11.00

Billy's Whole Bean Coffee

$11.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$12.00

Mugs

Coffee Mug

$10.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Billy’s made its debut in September of 2000 and has been known for its award winning breakfast and lunch menu. Located minutes away from Lehigh University, Moravian College, Sands Casino, and walking distance to Historic Downtown Bethlehem, retail and hotels. Most recently our location has won the Decadent Dish Award, Best Breakfast that tastes like dessert, and has won the title of Best Breakfast in Pennsylvania 2018. This is where locals and visitors go for breakfast, brunch, and lunch every day of the week.

Location

10 E Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

