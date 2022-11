Billy Cooks Like a Mother

$12.00

Business Lessons From Behind the Grill or Wherever You Want to Be As anyone who’s ever watched cable TV knows, running a restaurant may be one of the toughest businesses out there—but it has a lot of lessons to teach any would-be entrepreneur. From Gordon Ramsay (BBC’s Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares) to Robert Irvine (Food Network’s Dinner Impossible), people have been enthralled by just what goes in to that secret recipe for success. Now, in Billy Cooks Like a Mother, renowned restaurateur Billy Kounoupis gives you the special scoop on how to whip up your own successful enterprise no matter what business you choose to go into.