Billy's Inn

Popular Items

Taco
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Big Burrito Salad

Appetizers

1/2 Nachos Deluxe

$6.00

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Onion RIngs

$7.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Basket Tater Tots

$7.00

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

fries, carne asada, nacho cheese, billy's cheese, crema, scallions, pico de gallo, cotija, guacamole

Chips & Guac

$8.00

avocado, cilantro, onion, garlic salt, tomatoes, lime juice, serranoes, black pepper

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, chile de arbol, lie juice, jalapenos, salt

Chips, Salsa, & Guacamole

$10.00

Nachos Deluxe

$12.00

corn tortilla chips, black olives, black beans, pickled jalapenos, Billy's cheese, nacho cheese, crema, guacamole. ON SIDE: Salsa Fresca

Potato Skins

$10.00

fried potato skins, Billy's Cheese, chopped bacon, cotija, green onion. ON SIDE: Ranch

Quesadilla

$10.00

12 inch flour tortilla, Billy's cheese, pico de gallo ON TOP: cotija, green onions ON SIDE: Ramekins of guac, salsa, and crema

Salt & Pepper Potato Chips

$5.00

Kettle chips, tossed in salt and pepper. ON SIDE: Dill Dip: crema, dill, parsley, mayo, chives, lemon juice, and s&p mix.

Spicy Deviled Eggs

$7.50Out of stock

egg yolks, mayo, spicy ranch, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, pureed jalapenos, chives.

Wings

$12.00

Soup & Salads

Avocado Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, avocado, topped with caesar dressing

Big Burrito Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine, rice, black beans, roasted corn, cojita, pico de gallo, pink sauce dressing, avocado, lime wedge and corn chips

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00+

Chipotle BBQ Pork Salad

$14.00

baja slaw, rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes and Billy's cheese, slow-roasted pulled pork tossed in chipotle bbq sauce.

Chop Chop Caeser Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic croutons.

Chop Chop Dinner Salad

$5.00

with spring mix, cucumber, carrot, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette automatically unless another dressing is chosen.

Green Chile

$6.00+

12 ounces wet masa, pork, white onions, garlic, anaheim chilies, serranoes, pulled pork, chicken base, cumin, salt, canola oil.

Roasted Chicken Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, roasted corn, candied walnuts, green onions, goat cheese, dates, tomatoes, cornbread croutons, pulled roasted chicken, topped with champagne vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Spring mix, Billy's cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled salmon. ON SIDE: creamy cilantro dressing

Southern BLT Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, buttermilk-fried chicken nuggets, Billy's cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, topped with spicy ranch.

Tacos

Taco

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Beans

$1.50

1/2 Rice & 1/2 Beans

$1.50

Burgers

B.O.M.B. Burger

$15.00

8 ounces ground beef TOPPED: sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, candied bacon.

Bacon & Cheese Stuffed Burger

$15.00

Billy's Cheese and Bacon on the inside TOPPED: Billy's cheese, candied bacon, secret sauce

Classic Burger

$14.00

Guacamole Bacon Burger

$15.00

8 ounces ground beef TOPPED: swiss cheese, candied bacon, guacamole

Hamburguesa Verde

$15.00

Texas Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches & Tortas

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

grilled sourdough, white american cheese

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

warm flour tortilla, chopped romaine, billy's cheese, buttermilk fried chicken nuggets, louisiana red hot, blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Philly

$14.00

rustic roll, grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, poblano peppers, herbed mayo.

Chicken Torta

$14.00

rustic roll, pulled roasted chicken, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers. ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;

Chipotle BBQ Pork Sandwich

$14.00

brioche bun, slow-roasted pulled pork, chipotle bbq sauce, melted cheddar cheese, green apple baja slaw.

Grilled Avocado Melt

$13.00

grilled sourdough, avocado, sprouts, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, jalapeno cream cheese, tomato, cucumber.

Pork Torta

$14.00

rustic roll, slow-roasted pulled pork, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers. ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;

Roasted Turkey

$13.00

grilled sourdough, roasted turkey, swiss cheese, candied bacon, tomato, sprouts, honey mustard.

Steak Torta

$15.00

rustic roll, carne asada, pepper jack cheese, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers. ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;

Plates

Birria Plate

$16.00

3 corn tortillas, braised goat, chihuahua cheese, pepper jack cheese ON TOP: cotija cheese, green onions, diced white onions ON SIDE: consumme, tomatillo salsa, red ancho salsa

California Burrito Plate

$15.00

Flour tortilla, billy's cheese, carne asada, fries, nacho cheese, green onion, cotija. ON TOP: Pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, pork green chile

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas, billy's cheese. TOPPINGS: red enchilada sauce. billy's cheese, crema, diced white onions ON SIDE: rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole. pico de gallo

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Three corn tortillas, billy's cheese, shredded chicken. TOPPINGS: red enchilada sauce. billy's cheese, crema, diced white onions ON SIDE: rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, guacamole. pico de gallo

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

buttermilk-fried chicken tenders, fries ON SIDE: 4 oz baja slaw. 2 oz honey mustard, 2 oz spicy ranch

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas, billy's cheese. TOPPINGS: chipotle crema, chihuahua cheese, pepper jack cheese, crema, green onions. ON SIDE: rice, black beans, shredded lettuce. pico de gallo

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Caramel sauce, whipped cream and pineapple.

Churros

$7.00

6 churros, cinnamon ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Today's Fresh Pie

$7.00

Warm Brownie & Blondie

$7.00

brownie with walnuts blondie with almonds (GF)

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Chz Burger

$8.00

Kid Grlled Chz

$8.00

Kid Nuggets

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Sides

Beans

$1.50

Chx Breast

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Half Rice and Beans

$1.50

Pickles

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Poblano/Onion Chicken

$4.00

Rice

$1.50

Sd Bacon

$2.50

Sd Celery and Carrots

$1.00

Sd Roasted Corn

$2.50

Shrimp

$4.50

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Sauces

4 oz. Nacho Cheese

$2.50

4oz Green Chili

$2.50

Avo Tomatillo Salsa

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Birria Consumme

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50

Chicken Ju

$0.50

Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Creamy Cilantro Dressing

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Dill Dip

$0.50

Guacamole Large

$3.00

Guacamole Small

$0.50

Louisiana

$0.50

Mayo

Mexican Style Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Ancho Salsa (Spicy)

$0.50

Salsa Fresca Large

$2.00

Salsa Fresca Small

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Serrano Salsa (Green)

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Torta Sauce

$0.50

RETAIL

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

Billy's Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

BYO Sangria

$9.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Caipiroska

$10.00

El Jimador Coin

$9.00

Jalapenorita

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco, triple sec, agave sweet & sour, jalapeno pepper

Jalisco Mule

$10.00

La Violeta

$12.00

Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave sweet & sour

Mijenta Agua Ranchera

$13.00

Mijenta Coin Margarita

$13.00

Mijenta Old Fashioned

$16.00

Mijenta Resting Queen

$16.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$13.00

Barrel-aged Bulleit Rye and Xicaru Silver Mezcal, muddled cherry and orange, simple syrup, Angostura Bitters

Original Margarita

$9.00

Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave sweet & sour

Original Mojito

$9.00

Real McCoy Rum, fresh mint, fresh limes, muddled with agave simple syrup and topped with soda.

Original Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave sweet & sour and strawberry puree

Paloma

$10.00

Exotico Silver, Citronage, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice and a splash of Paloma soda.

Patron Anejo Marg

$17.00

Patron Repo Marg

$14.00

Patron Silver Marg

$11.00

Pink Cadillac

$14.00

Red Sangria (Draft)

$8.00

Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave sweet & sour

Sangrita Coin

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime, agave syrup and a splash of Billy's Green Sangrita.

Siesta

$11.00

Silver Coin

$11.00

Plata Tequila, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice and agave nectar.

Smoked Patron Marg

$28.00

Southern Smash

$11.00

Spiced Pear Margarita

$11.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

N/A Bevs

Coke ZERO

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Green Sangrita

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$3.50

Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Jalapeno/Lime Cooler

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tequila of the Month

Tequila Ocho Plata

$10.00+

Tequila Ocho Repo

$11.00+

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$12.00+Out of stock

Tequila Ocho Flight

$30.00

Sparkling SIesta

$14.00

Pear Tequila Collins

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1222 Madison Street, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

