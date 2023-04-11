Restaurant header imageView gallery

Billy's Italian Restaurant Suite 112B

No reviews yet

4000 S FRONTAGE RD

Vicksburg, MS 39180

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$14.00

fried ravioli, chicken tenders, fried pickles, onion rings

Fried Pickles

$9.00

fried pickle spears, served with ranch

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$9.00

topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with meat sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

8 boneless wings served with ranch

Bone-In Wings

$12.00

6 wings served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

served with meat sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

served with ranch

Pick Any 3

$14.00

Loaded Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

fries, cheese sauce, chicken, buffalo, ranch

Fried Chicken Parm Fries

$12.00

fries, meat sauce, chicken, mozzarella

Chicken Cheesy Fries

$12.00

fries, cheese sauce, chicken

Pizzas

Medium Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Large Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.00

gluten free crust

The Godfather Pizza

$22.00+

meat sauce, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, green olives, ham, salami, sliced tomatoes

Veggie Pizza

$18.00+

mushrooms, onions, black olives, green olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00+

meat sauce, pepperoni, salami, ham, sausage, meatballs

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

bbq sauce, grilled chicken, red onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, red onion

Supreme Pizza

$18.00+

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, onions

White Pizza

$18.00+

garlic butter, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.00+

garlic butter, provolone, shredded ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers

Calzones

Medium BYO Calzone

$9.00

Large BYO Calzone

$12.00

Godfather Calzone

$19.00+

Veggie Calzone

$15.00+

Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.00+

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.00+

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00+

Supreme Calzone

$15.00+

White Calzone

$15.00+

Philly Cheesesteak Calzone

$15.00+

PoBoys

The Big Moe

$12.00

italian meats, tomato sauce, chopped cherry peppers, lettuce, onion, provolone

Beef Philly

$12.00

shredded ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

$12.00

shredded chicken, grilled onions, grilled peppers, provolone

Billy's Cold Cut

$12.00

italian meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, served with olive oil & red wine vinegar

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

grilled onions & mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomato, American cheese

Pizza Po'Boy

$12.00

pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, mushrooms, meat sauce, mozzarella

Fried Chicken Parm Po'Boy

$12.00

fried chicken, meat sauce, mozzarella

Chicken Salad Po'Boy

$12.00

chicken salad, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Ham & Provolone

$12.00

ham, provolone, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Sweet Italian Sausage Po'Boy

$12.00

Sausage, meat sauce, mozzarella

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.00

fried shrimp, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Fried Crawfish Po'Boy

$12.00

fried crawfish tails, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna Salad Po'Boy

$12.00

tuna salad, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Turkey Po'Boy

$12.00

turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Meatball & Cheese Po'Boy

$12.00

meatballs, meat sauce, mozzarella

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, turkey breast, ham, provolone, cucumber, tomatoes, olives, onions, eggs

Tuna Salad 'Salad'

$12.00

mixed greens, tuna salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini

Chicken Salad 'Salad'

$13.00

mixed greens, chicken salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, fried chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, provolone, croutons, pepperoncini

Grilled Chicken Tender Salad

$14.50

mixed greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, provolone, croutons, pepperoncini

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing

Antipasto

$14.00

mixed greens, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives, anchovies

Dinner Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions

Mini Chicken Salad 'Salad'

$9.00

Mini Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Mini Tuna Salad 'Salad'

$9.00

Chicken Pasta Salad

$13.00

pasta tossed in lemon vinaigrette, grilled chicken, tomatoes

Mini Chef Salad

$9.00

Mini Antipasto

$10.00

Mini Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, meatballs

Spaghetti & Sausage

$14.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, sausage link

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$11.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce

Spaghetti & Marinara

$11.00

spaghetti noodles, marinara sauce

Olive oil & garlic

$13.00

spaghetti noodles tossed in olive oil and garlic

Lasagna

$16.00

Fried Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, fried chicken, mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

cheese filled raviolis, meat sauce, mozzarella

Meat Ravioli

$17.00

meat filled raviolis, meat sauce, mozzarella

Pasta Sampler

$19.00

lasagna, manicotti, spaghetti & meatball

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine noodles, homemade alfredo sauce

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine noodles, homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken

Fried Chicken Alredo

$18.00

fettuccine noodles, homemade alfredo, fried chicken

Grilled Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

fettuccine noodles, homemade alfredo, grilled shrimp

Baked Cannelloni

$19.00

chicken & spinach stuffed cannelloni, meat sauce, mozzarella

Fried Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

spaghetti noodles, fried eggplant, meat sauce, mozzarella

Shrimp Parmesan

$18.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, mozzarella, fried shrimp

Crawfish Parmesan

$18.00

spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, mozzarella, fried crawfish tails

Baked Manicotti

$16.00

cheese filled manicotti, meat sauce, mozzarella

Chicken & Mushroom

$18.00

spaghetti noodles, olive oil, garlic, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, mushrooms

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

penne noodles, homemade cheese sauce

Grilled Chicken Mac N Cheese

$13.00

penne noodles, homemade cheese sauce, grilled chicken

Fried Chicken Mac N Cheese

$13.00

penne noodles, homemade cheese sauce, fried chicken

Grilled Shrimp Mac N Cheese

$16.00

penne noodles, homemade cheese sauce, grilled shrimp

Sides

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Side of Sausage W/ Cheese

$8.00

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Side of Meatballs W/ Cheese

$8.00

Side Spaghetti & Meat sauce

$7.00

Side Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

Side Spaghetti & Marinara

$7.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Tuna Salad

$6.50+

French Fries

$3.00+

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Meat Sauce

$1.00+

Marinara Sauce

$1.00+

Alfredo Sauce

$2.50+

Pint of Dressing

$9.00

Bread

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.85

Honey Butter

$0.85

Side Salad

$5.00

Baby Caesar

$6.00

Kids

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Slice

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kids Noodles Only

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Turtley Brownie

$7.00

Turtle Brownie w/ ice cream

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Pasta

Lasagna Lunch

$11.00

Fried Chicken Parmesan Lunch

$11.00

Eggplant Parmesan Lunch

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Lunch

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli Lunch

$11.00

Baked Manicotti Lunch

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce Lunch

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatball Lunch

$11.00

Spaghetti & Sausage Lunch

$11.00

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce Lunch

$11.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fried Tender Salad

$11.00

Grilled Tender Salad

$11.00

Poboys

Turkey Poboy

$11.00

Meatball & Cheese Poboy

$11.00

Fried Chicken Parm Poboy

$11.00

Tuna Poboy

$11.00

Ham & Provolone

$11.00

Pizza Poboy

$11.00

Chicken Salad Poboy

$11.00

Fried Tender Poboy

$11.00

Sausage & Cheese Poboy

$11.00

Combos

1/2 Tuna Poboy

$11.00

1/2 Chicken Salad Poboy

$11.00

1/2 Fried Tender Poboy

$11.00

1/2 Turkey Poboy

$11.00

1/2 Ham & Provolone

$11.00

Slice Combo

$8.25

Slice Only

$5.25

Drinks

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.25+

22 oz

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Coffee

$3.00

12 oz

Milk

$3.25

Kids Drink

$2.25

12 oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4000 S FRONTAGE RD, Vicksburg, MS 39180

Directions

