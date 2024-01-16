Restaurant info

At Billy’s we strive to source the best products available, and try to buy from local Ontario farmers whenever possible. We choose to source locally because it ensures we’re serving the freshest food available, and because we feel strongly about supporting the farmers and food producers in Essex County. We’re always looking to forge new relationships, and are currently sourcing from the following locations: 4D BUTCHER (NORTH RIDGE) BELWOOD FARM (AMHERSTBURG) NADEAU FARMS ( LAKESHORE) ORTALIZA FARMS ( KINGSVILLE) SCHINKEL’S BUTCHER (ESSEX) THE CHEESE BAR (TECUMSEH) LAKESIDE BAKERY (LEAMINGTON) DOCKSIDE FISHERIES (WHEATLEY)

Website