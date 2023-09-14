Billy's on Broadway 701 S. Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Food, Drink, Music, Sports!!!
Location
701 South Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria - BallPark Village
No Reviews
751 Clark Avenue St. Louis, MO 63102
View restaurant
Chris' Eagle's Nest - 111 South 10th Street
No Reviews
111 South 10th Street St. Louis, MO 63102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant