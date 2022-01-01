Bars & Lounges
Biltong Bar Ponce City Market
548 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beef Jerky and Booze
Location
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant