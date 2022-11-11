Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biltong Bar Buckhead

373 Reviews

$$

306 Buckhead Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Biltong

$11.00

(South African Beef Jerky) natural air-dried cured beef

Biltong Sample Board

$16.00

Ceasar Wedge Salad

$12.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

3 local cheese's, house olives, apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, toast

Chili Bites

$14.00Out of stock

Droewors

$12.00Out of stock

Dried beef farmer's sausage, lean and loaded with herbs and spices (3oz)

Hummus

$10.00

yellow curry, marinated tomatoes, grilled flatbread

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Meat & Cheese Platter

$28.00

chef's selection of 3 local cheeses, 2 sliced meats, biltong "beef jerky", apricot chutney, peri-peri mustard, peppadews, marinated olives, and toast

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Za

$20.00
Bobotie Pizza

$20.00

12" pizza with sweet and savory ground beef curry, mozzarella

Broccoli Cheddar Za

$20.00

Pepperoni Za

$20.00

The Carnivore

$22.00

The Standard Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmasan

Entrees

Bacon Burger

$16.00

double patty, jack cheese, bread & butter pickles, secret sauce, and fries

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Deep Fried Kingklip served with charred lemon, fries, house made tartar sauce, and malt vinegar.

Chicken Sammy

$18.00

Fried Chicken, arugula, bread and butter pickles, peri-peri aioli, peri-peri hot sauce, served with your choice of side

Fish Sammie

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Roasted Broccoli

$6.00

Oven roasted with garlic, served with grated parmesan

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix tossed in lemon oil and grated parmesan

Dessert

Blondie

$10.00

Cookies And Cream Ice Cream

$6.00

Extra

Side BBQ

$1.50

Side Burger Sauce

$1.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side Chutney

$1.50

Side Crudite

$4.00

Side Grilled Flatbread

$5.00

Side Grilled Sourdough

$4.00

Side House Mayo

$1.00

Side Parm

$1.00

Side Peri Peri Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side Peri Peri Mustard

$1.50

Side Peri Peri Ranch

$1.50

Side Sourdough

$4.00

Side Tartar

$1.50
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Bringing you menu favorites from Biltong Bar, Buckhead Village.

306 Buckhead Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Biltong Bar image
Biltong Bar image

