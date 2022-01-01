  • Home
Bim Bam Burger Oxford 2204 Jackson Avenue West

No reviews yet

2204 Jackson Avenue West

Oxford, MS 38655

Order Again

Popular Items

Bim Bam Burger (1/2 Ib)
Bim Burger (1/3 IB)
Egg Rolls

Favorites

Chicken Fries

Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Or Crinkle Fries Topped With Fried Chicken Tenders, Nacho Or Queso Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Jalapenos

Sliders

Sliders

$7.00

2 Sliders With American Cheese & Applewood Smoked Bacon. Your Choice Of Beef Or Chicken

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$4.00+

Philly Cheesesteak, Philly Meat & Cheese Only, or Bacon Cheeseburger

Sampler

$14.00

Choose Any 3: Boneless Wings, Sliders, Chicken Tenders, Philly Roll, Fries Or Fried Pickles

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Hand Battered Cheese Sticks

Burgers

Bim Burger (1/3 IB)

Bim Burger (1/3 IB)

$9.50

⅓ lb Burger Patty topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Bim Bam Burger (1/2 Ib)

Bim Bam Burger (1/2 Ib)

$11.00

½ lb Burger Patty topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Double Bam Burger (1Ib)

Double Bam Burger (1Ib)

$14.00

1lb Burger Patty topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Triple Bam Burger

Triple Bam Burger

$16.00

1 ½ lb Burger Patty topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

½ lb Burger Patty topped with Swiss Cheese And Grilled Mushrooms

Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

½ lb Burger Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese And Grilled Jalapeno

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.00

½ lb Burger Patty topped with Chili & Nacho Cheese

3 Cheese & Bacon Burger

3 Cheese & Bacon Burger

$13.00

½ lb Burger Patty topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss & Bacon

The Deluxe Burger

The Deluxe Burger

$13.50

½ lb Burger Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Pepper, Grilled Jalapenos, Grilled Mushrooms

Breakfast Burger

$13.50

½ lb Burger Patty topped with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Fried Egg

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Tenders topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Fried Chicken Tenders topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Sauced Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Tenders Tossed In Any Wing Sauce topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Grilled Steak topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and Covered with Provolone Cheese

Chicken Philly

$11.50

Grilled Chicken topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers and Covered with Provolone Cheese

BLT

$9.00

Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Wings

Loaded Boneless Wings

$12.00

12 Boneless Wings Tossed In Sauce Of Your Choice, Topped With Nacho Or Queso Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Ranch Dressing

6 Piece Traditional

6 Piece Traditional

$9.00

(1 Sauce)

12 Piece Traditional

12 Piece Traditional

$16.00

(2 Sauces)

24 Piece Traditional

24 Piece Traditional

$29.00

(4 Sauces)

6 Boneless

$6.00

12 Piece Boneless

$10.00

24 Boneless

$19.00

Chicken and Fish Platter

Grilled Chicken Tender Platter

$13.00

4 Grilled Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tender Platter

$13.00

4 Fried Chicken Tenders

Sauced And Tossed Chicken Tender Platter

$12.00

4 Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed In Any Wing Sauce

Fried Catfish Platter

$15.00

4 Fried Catfish Filets

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Iceberg Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber, Monterey and Cheddar Cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Iceberg Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Croutons

Loaded Salad

Loaded Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce with Colby Jack Cheese, Boiled Eggs, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, and Cucumber, and Fried or Grilled Chicken

Kids Meals

Lil Bam Burger

$6.00

¼ lb Burger Patty topped with any Add-ons of Your Choice

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic Grilled Cheese made with American Cheese

Kids Chicken

$6.00

2 Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders

Kids Boneless

$6.00

Kids Boneless wings

Adult Upcharge

$1.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.59

Crinkle or Seasoned

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$2.59
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.59

Extras

Chicken Tender

$2.00

Extra Chicken Tender

Fish Fillet

$2.50

Extra fish fillete

1/2LB Patty

$3.00

Extra Patty

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Queso Cheese

$1.29

Bacon

$1.00

Extra bacon

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Grilled Bell Pepper

$0.50

Sauces

Extra sauce

Lemon pepper

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Bun

$0.50

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Chii

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Fountain Drink/Tea

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

Bottled Water

$1.50

Probably Dasani

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Crush (Orange)

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Burgers

Bim Burger

$6.00

Bim Bam Burger

$7.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich Fried

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Chicken Philly

$8.00

BLT

$6.00

Sauced Tender Sandwich

$6.50

Catfish Sandwich

$7.00

Wings

Sauces Flavor

$1.29+

Tenders

Fried Tender

$2.00

Griiled Tender

$2.00

Garden Salad

Eggs

$10.00

Bacon

$10.00

Onion

$3.00

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$30.00

Spicy Fries

$30.00

Onion Rings

$35.00

Home Fried Chips

$35.00

Specialties

Egg Rolls

$3.00

Sliders

$5.00

Breakfast Sliders

$5.75

Wing Wednesday

6 Traditional

$6.00

12 Traditional

$12.00

24 Traditional

$24.00

Specialty Cake

Cake Slice

$3.99

Ice Cream

Strawberry

$1.19

Chocolate

$1.19

Vanilla

$1.19

Syrup Topping

$0.59

Strawberry Cream Pie

Strawberry Pie

$2.59

Strawberry Pie w/Ice Cream

$3.99

Milkshake

Vanilla

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$6.59

Cookie

Cookie

$0.25

Boozy Milkshakes

Beam Me Up

$12.00

The Dirty Dan

$12.00

Baileys Irish Dream

$12.00

The Rebelette

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Butter Pecan Moonshine

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small family owned business, we take pride in serving a fresh quality product cooked to order. Come see us!

Location

2204 Jackson Avenue West, Oxford, MS 38655

Directions

