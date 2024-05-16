- Home
- /
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge- South Granville -
Bin 4 Burger Lounge- South Granville
No reviews yet
2996 Granville Street
Vancouver, CN V6H 3J7
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Features & Desserts
- Bin 505- The Crab Shack$26.50
Brant Lake wagyu, leek, oyster mushroom, & crab sauté, fried panko crusted crab asiago goat cheese, tomato fennel jam, garlic aioli, lettuce
- Bin 231 - Pining For You$22.75
Rossdown Farm’s free run chicken breast, sun dried tomato pesto, pineapple salsa, panko crusted fried goat cheese, basil cream, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$8.00
Whipped cream, caramel, almond praline
- Strawberry Basil Cheesecake$8.00
Whipped strawberry basil cheesecake, macerated basil strawberries, whipped cream, ground almond praline, graham crust
- Chocolate Coconut Mousse$7.00
Whipped chocolate orange coconut mousse, coconut whipped cream, toasted hazelnuts, fresh strawberry
Starters
- Small House Fries$5.25
House french fries, choice of two dips
- Large House Fries$10.25
House french fries, choice of two dips
- Small Garlic Truffle Fries$7.25
House french fries, garlic, truffle oil, parmesan, green onion, garlic aioli
- Large Garlic Truffle Fries$12.25
House french fries, garlic, truffle oil, parmesan, green onion, garlic aioli
- Crispy Pork Belly Fry Bowl$14.50
House fries, crispy pork belly, aged white cheddar, wild mushroom gravy, green onion
- Red Onion Rings$12.25
Buttermilk marinated, panko crusted red onion rings, parmigiano, choice of dip
- Deep Fried Pickles$12.25
Breaded dill pickle, Bin 4 blackening spice, chipotle aioli
- Tuna Tataki$16.75
Seared rare ahi tuna, ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds, sriracha cilantro sauce
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus & Chips$9.00
House made roasted red pepper hummus, fried tortilla chips, cilantro
- Goat Cheese Bruschetta$14.50
Panko crusted goat cheese, tomato, onion, garlic, basil, olive oil, parmigiano, balsamic reduction, crostini
- Small Yam Fries$7.25
Crispy fried yam fries, chipotle aioli
- Large Yam Fries$12.25
Crispy fried yam fries, chipotle aioli
This & That
- Bin 4 House Salad$14.25
Fresh artisan greens, sliced cucumber, red pepper, toasted pumpkin seeds, lemon champagne honey vinaigrette
- Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad$16.25
Fresh artisan greens, strawberries, goat cheese, pickled red onions, toasted almonds, maple balsamic vinaigrette
- Almond Praline & Blue Cheese Salad$16.25
Fresh artisan greens, blue cheese, ground almond praline, sliced BC apple, maple balsamic vinaigrette
- Blackened Chicken & Cheddar Salad$21.25
Fresh artisan greens, Rossdown Farm's free run blackened chicken breast, aged white cheddar, bruschetta, avocado, maple balsamic vinaigrette
- Bin 4 Bowl$17.25
Arugula, cumin cilantro quinoa, cucumbers, pickled red onions, marinated edamame, red pepper, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, toasted almonds, vegan red pepper dressing
- Tuna Poke Bowl$22.50
Ponzu & green onion marinated ahi tuna & edamame, cumin cilantro quinoa, avocado, pickled carrot, daikon, & red onion, cucumber, crispy wonton chips, sesame seeds, cilantro, sriracha cilantro sauce
- Chicken Strips & Fries$18.50
Buttermilk marinated house made chicken strips, house fries, green onion, Bin 4 burger sauce
- Vietnamese Beef Lettuce Wraps$17.50
Vietnamese spiced beef, hoisin sauce, pickled carrot, daikon, & red onion, fresh jalapeno, sesame seeds, crispy wontons, cilantro, baby romaine cups, sriracha cilantro aioli
- Vietnamese Tofu Lettuce Wraps$17.50
Tofu, hoisin sauce, pickled carrot, daikon, & red onion, fresh jalapeno, sesame seeds, crispy wontons, cilantro, baby romaine cups, sriracha cilantro aioli
Entrees
- Bin 4 - The Heritage$18.75
Premium BC beef, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 9 - Big Spenny$22.25
Brant Lake Wagyu beef, aged orange cheddar, smoked bacon, pickles, Bin 4 burger sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato
- Bin 11 - Wild Mushroom$20.75
Premium BC beef, wild mushrooms, garlic, cream, truffle oil, parmigiano, truffle aioli, arugula, tomato
- Bin 14 - Pre-Season Favourite$20.75
Premium BC beef, smoked bacon, bruschetta, roasted jalapeno guacamole, parmigiano, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce
- Bin 17 - Black & Blue$20.75
Premium BC beef, Bin 4 blackening spice, blue cheese, crispy onions, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
- Bin 19 - The Big Dipper$23.25
Brant Lake Wagyu beef, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, crispy onions, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, rosemary beef jus
- Bin 209 - Lay It Banh Mi$23.25
Vietnamese spiced Premium BC beef, roasted pork belly, hoisin sauce, pickled carrot, daikon, & red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lettuce, sriracha cilantro aioli
- Bin 24 - Sweet Corn & Chipotle$21.75
Rossdown Farm's free run chicken breast, goat cheese, sweet corn, red pepper, & jalapeno salsa, cilantro, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
- Bin 27 - The Bistro$21.75
Rossdown Farm's free run chicken breast, balsamic onion jam, double cream brie cheese, smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato
- Bin 29 - The Italian Job$21.75
Rossdown Farm's free run chicken breast, smoked bacon, bruschetta, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, basil aioli, lettuce
- Bin 47 - My Big Fat Greek Burger$22.25
Lamb, olive tapenade, oregano yogurt, goat cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 61 - Off The Hook$22.50
Seared rare sesame crusted ahi tuna, crispy wontons, sriracha cilantro sauce, fresh cilantro, olive tapenade, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 32 - Ginger Soy Tofu$20.75
Fried tofu, sweet corn, red pepper & jalapeno salsa, cilantro, sesame ginger soy drizzle, crispy wontons, roasted jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 36 - Mr. Bean$21.00
Chickpea, black bean, cumin, almonds, quinoa, corn, goat cheese, cilantro, curry aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 39 - Plant One On Me$20.75
Lentils, wild mushrooms, rosemary, thyme, almond flour, oats, sunflower seeds, vegan smoked gouda, tomato jam, roasted red pepper hummus, crispy tortilla, vegan red pepper aioli, lettuce
- Bin 59 - The Breakfast Club$22.50
Canadian Rangeland bison, pork & chorizo, fried egg, aged white cheddar, smoked bacon, roasted jalapeno guacamole, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 96 - The Bison Burner$22.75
Canadian Rangeland bison, aged white cheddar, crispy onions, house made lime & tomatillo hot sauce, roasted jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato
- Bin 104 - The Angry Bull$21.50
Canadian Rangeland bison, pork & chorizo, goat cheese, crispy tortilla, Piri Piri sauce, roasted jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Bin 231 - Pining For You$22.75
Rossdown Farm’s free run chicken breast, sun dried tomato pesto, pineapple salsa, panko crusted fried goat cheese, basil cream, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli
- Bin 505- The Crab Shack$26.50
Brant Lake wagyu, leek, oyster mushroom, & crab sauté, fried panko crusted crab asiago goat cheese, tomato fennel jam, garlic aioli, lettuce
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Heritage Beef Burger$12.00
Premium BC beef, bacon aioli, lettuce
- Kid's Grilled Chicken Burger$12.00
Rossdown Farm's free run chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$9.00
Irene's Bakery signature bun, white cheddar
- Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries$12.00
Buttermilk marinated house made chicken strips, ketchup
- Kid's Chocolate Torte$3.00
Whipped cream, caramel, almond praline
Takeout Drinks
Takeout Drinks: Non-Alcoholic
Takeout Drinks: Beer, Cider, Seltzers
Takeout Drinks: Wine
- Open Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
A dry, lighter bodied wine with good intensity and flavours and aromas of gooseberry, melon, pear and citrus with a medium finish. 750ml 13% Okanagan Valley, BC
- See Ya Later Ranch Pinot Gris$24.00
Fresh stone fruit and zesty lemon with a pop of fruit and spice. The oak and balanced fruit flavours give a nice mouthfeel, with soft acidity and a touch of minerality providing a long and fruity finish. 750ml 12.7% Okanagan Valley, BC
- Dirty Laundry "Hush" Rose$24.00
Aromas of strawberries. Rhubarb & watermelon with subtle hints of candied fruit. The palate boasts of bright red apple, watermelon rind, & blood orange. It translates to a beautiful light to medium bodied wine with a crisp & balanced acidity on the finish. 750ml 13% Okanagan Valley, BC
- Open Cabernet Merlot$18.00
The perfect blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon to discover their sumptuous red berry fruit aromas and complex, long flavourful finish. Enjoy on its own or as a complement to grilled burgers, sausages or aged hard cheeses. 750ml 14% Okanagan Valley, BC
- Graffigna Malbec$22.00
Profound and fruit forward aromas, with ripe red berries, sweet spices and a hint of black pepper backed by toasted notes from its oak aging. Structured and balanced, with ripe tannins and fresh acidity that leads to toasted and vanilla hints on the finish. 750ml 13.5% Mendoza region, Argentina
- See Ya Later Ranch "Poppy" Red Blend$24.00
This red blend, a mix of unknown varieties is a sweet red that is best chilled before service. Notes of black cherry and green olives, vanilla, pipe tobacco and toasted spices lead to a light-medium bodied palate with good freshness to keep it lively. 750ml 13.9% Okanagan Valley, BC
Cutlery
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2996 Granville Street, Vancouver, CN V6H 3J7