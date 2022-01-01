Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Bin 702

475 Reviews

$$

707 E Fremont St #1220

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Vodka

Pink Whitney

$7.00

10 torr chili vodka

$8.00

Gin

Orange Tanqueray

$12.00

Tequila

Teramana Blanco

$8.00

La Gritona Repo

$11.00

Calirosa Anejo

$16.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$10.00

Ghost Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Glen Moray

$20.00

Suntory Toki Whisky

$9.00

Smoke Wagon

$10.00

Smoke Wagon Rye

$15.00

Redwood Empire

$11.00

Aperitif/Digestif

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Other

Apricot Brandy

$8.00

Sandwiches

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Grilled Cheese

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, house spread, white cheddar

Brie & Apple Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Brie, apple, thyme, toasted almonds, honey, served with candied walnuts

Turkey & Fig Grilled Cheese

Turkey & Fig Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Turkey, fig jam, smoked gouda

Cuban Grilled Cheese

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cuban, porchetta, mustards, gruyère, pickle

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Lobster, house-made lobster salad, smoked gouda

Plain Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Turkey Cheeto Grilled Cheese

Turkey Cheeto Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Turkey, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto spread, white cheddar, tomato

Chef Call

$13.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Smoked Almonds

$2.50

Mixed Olives

$2.50

Flamin' Hot Cheeto Crusted Pickles

$3.00

Candied Walnuts

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Alkaline88

$3.00

Can of Soda

$3.00

Ferrarelle Mineral Water

$3.00

Ice

$1.00

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Stoli Ginger Beer

$5.00

Vesta Cold Brew

$6.00

Wild Peach Tea

$5.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$5.00

Indian Wells Black Cherry Soda

$5.00

Montaditos

Cuban Montadito

$3.50

Bresaola Gorgonzola Montadito

$3.50

Tartufo Manchego Montadito

$3.50

Cheeto Montadito

$3.50

Brie Montadito

$3.50

Turkey Montadito

$3.50

Sopressata Montadito

$3.50

Lobster Montadito

$6.00

6 Montaditos

$18.00

12 Montaditos

$32.00

Boards

The Bin

$35.00

3 meats and 3 cheeses

Cheese Board

$33.00

4 cheeses

Charcuterie Board

$31.00

4 meats

Mini Bin

$11.00

2 meats, 1 cheese

Small Charcuterie Plate

$8.00

2 meats

Small Cheese Plate

$9.00

2 cheeses

Board & Bottle

$40.00

Bread & Spread

$4.00

Cheese of the Month

$5.00

Sottocenere. From: Veneto, Italy. Cow's milk cheese with black truffle. Rind is ash of coriander, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and fennel.

Charcuterie of the Month

$5.00

Speck. From: Northern Italy. Air cured, thinly sliced, lightly smoked ham.

HH Food

Plain Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheese of the Month

$5.00

$5.00

Sottocenere. From: Veneto, Italy. Cow's milk cheese with black truffle. Rind is ash of coriander, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and fennel.

Charcuterie of the Month

$5.00

$5.00

Speck. From: Northern Italy. Air cured, thinly sliced, lightly smoked ham.

FT Turkey Montadito

$2.25

FT Brie Montadito

$2.25

FT Cuban Montadito

$2.25

Ft Hot Cheeto

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 3:50 am
Monday4:30 am - 3:50 am
Tuesday4:30 am - 3:50 am
Wednesday4:30 am - 3:50 am
Thursday4:30 am - 3:50 am
Friday1:00 am - 3:50 am, 4:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 3:50 am, 4:30 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

707 E Fremont St #1220, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

