- Home
- /
- Grand Junction
- /
- Bin 707 Foodbar
Bin 707 Foodbar
400 Main St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
the dinner menu
- Smoked Ruby Trout Rillette
Dill/Trout Roe Buerre Blanc, Radishes, The Best Potato Chips$16.00
- Amberjack Crudo
Salsa Verde, Pinon Salsa Macha, Tomato Water, Raspadas$19.00
- Elk Tartare
Umeboshi Tapenade. Apple Bernaise. Puffed Tendon. Frisee. Focaccia$19.00
- Chicken Liver Mousse Toast
Apple Butter. Pistachio. Radishes. Strawberries. Brioche.$14.00
- Roasted Bangs Island Mussels
Nduja Butter. Blood Orange. Epizote. Focaccia.$21.00
- Pizza
- Heirloom Tomato
Piñon Sabayon, Cherry, Cucumber, Pea Tendril, Puffed Amaranth$15.00
- Chiogga Beet "Tartare"
Ume Plum Tapenade. Vinaigrette. Yogurt. Puffed Beet Crisp. Frisee$15.00
- Slab Salad
All the Herbs and Blooms. Cucumber. Green Goddess.$14.00
- Bibb Lettuce
Belford Reserve. Palisade Verjus Vinaigrette. Pistachio. Blackberries.$14.00
- Pan Seared Halibut
Pea Sabayon. Tendrils & Dashi. Shiso. Charred Grapes. Radishes.$32.00
- Beelers Bone-In Pork Chop
Pine Nut Romesco. Brussels. Parsnip Puree.$37.00
- Sweet Potato Gnocchi
Duck Confit. Cherry. Mustard Greens. Belford Reserve.$28.00
- Lamb & Sunchoke Tortelloni
Strawberry Bordelaise. Cherry Tomato. Fingerling Chips. Horseradish$31.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bison Ribeye
Purple Barley. White Cheddar Fondue. Chickpea Miso Chimi. Beet Relish$48.00
- The Bin Burger
Truffle Aioli. Frisee. Tomato. Onion. White Cheddar. Potato Bun. Skinny Fries$18.00
- VeggieBurger
House-Vegetarian patty | White Cheddar | Aioli$17.00
- Side Truffle Aioli$3.00
- Skinny Fries
Hand-Cut Daily | Twice Cooked | The Real Deal French Fries$6.00
- Free Refill Bread
- Side of Bread$6.00
the wine menu
Bubbles (food purchase required)
White Wine (food purchase required)
- NV High Desert Wine Labs "White Light" | Dry Riesling | Grand Valley, CO
By the Glass - or - By the Bottle$0
- '22 Where's Linus? | Sauvignon Blanc | Lake County, CA$0
- '21 The Storm Cellar | Grenache Blanc | Templeton Gap District, CA$0
- '22 Louis Jadot | Bourgogne Blanc | Burgundy, FR$0
- '22 Ordinary Fellow | Chardonnay | Box Bar Vineyard, CO$0
- '23 Outward | Sauvignon Blanc | Presquile Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley, CA$70.00
- '23 Lady of the Sunshine | Sauvignon Blanc/Chardonnay | Presquile Vineyard, CA$75.00
- '22 Lioco | Chardonnay | Sonoma County, CA$67.00
- '20 St. Reginald Parish "Fais Do Do" | Sauvignon Blanc/Chardonnay | Tualatin Hills, OR$85.00
- '22 Scar of the Sea "Vino de los Ranchos" | Chardonnay | Santa Maria Valley, CA$75.00
- '21 The Storm Cellar | Chardonnay | Santa Maria Valley, CA$65.00
Orange and Rose Wine
- NV High Desert Wine Lab "Contact" | Gewurtztraminer | Grand Valley, CO
By the Bottle - or - By the Glass$0
- '23 The Marigny | Pinot Gris | Willamette Valley, OR$0
- NV Carlson Vineyards "JoJo Rosé" | Syrah/Lemberger/Merlot | Grand Valley, CO$0
- '22 AIX | Rosé of Grenache/Syrah/ Cinsault | Provence, FR$0
- '23 Reeve/Remy Saves the Sea | Rosé of Carignan | CA$0
- '22 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of St. Vincent | Grand Valley, CO$0
- '21 Outward Wines | Chenin Blanc | Paso Robles, CA$75.00
- '23 Pray Tell "Orange Popsicle" | Pinot Gris/Chardonnay | Willamette, OR$72.00
- '23 The Ordinary Fellow | Rosé | UT$65.00
- '22 Lioco | Rosé of Carignan | Mendocino County, CA$55.00
- '22 Swick Wines | "T.L.T." Viognier/Syrah | Columbia Valley, WA$54.00
Red Wine (food purchase required)
- NV High Desert Wine Lab "Exodus" | Blaufrankisch | Grand Valley, CO
Bin House Wine By the Glass - or - By the Bottle$0
- '23 Outward Wines | Valdiguie | Paso Robles Highland District, CA$0
- '22 Martha Stouman "Post Flirtation" | Red Blend | Sonoma, CA$0
- '22 Populis Wines "Wabi-Sabi" | Red Blend | CA$0
- '22 Iruai "Bloom Phase" | Grenache/Gamay/Pinot Gris | OR$0
- '21 Limerick Lane | Zinfandel | Russian River, CA$0
- '22 The Ordinary Fellow | Cabernet Sauvignon | Box Bar Vineyard, CO$0
- '21 Bethel Heights | Pinot Noir | Willamette, OR$80.00
- '21 Birichino | Cabernet Sauvignon | Santa Cruz Mountains, CA$200.00
- '22 Birichino | Cinsault | Lodi, CA$84.00
- '22 Birichino "Rokurokubi & Inugami" | Cinsault/Mouvedre/Grenache | CA$84.00
- '21 Extradimensional Wine Co. Yeah! "Higher Love" | Red Blend | CA$80.00
- '22 Jolie Laide | Trousseau Noir/Cabernet Pfeffer/Valdiguie/Gamay | CA$85.00
- '19 Larkmead | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA$275.00
- '22 Les Salicaires "Chien Rouge" | Grenaches Blanc/Gris/Noir* | Roussillon, FR$64.00
- '23 The Marigny | Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley, OR$75.00
- '20 Miles Garrett | Merlot | Willow Creek, CA$70.00
- '20 Pax Wines | Syrah | El Dorado County, CA$70.00
- '20 Pax Wines "The Vicar" | Red Blend | North Coast, CA$85.00
- '22 Pray Tell | "Brezza" Pinot Noir/Syrah/Cab Sauv Blend* | OR$90.00
- '22 Scribe | Pinot Noir | Carneros, CA$100.00
- '21 The Wonderland Project | Cabernet Sauvignon | Napa Valley, CA$110.00
the beer and cider menu
beer and cider
- Crooked Stave | "Gucci Mango" Wheat Ale | 16oz$8.00
- Evil Twin Brewing | "Our Most Popular IPA" | 16oz$11.00
- Fremont Brewing | "Lush" IPA 12oz$6.00
- Old Nation | "M-43" NEIPA | 16 oz$10.00
- Prairie Artisan Ales | "Mint Condish" Stout$11.00
- Prairie Artisan Ales | "Watermelon Girlfriend" Sour Ale | 12oz$9.00
- Ratio Beerworks | "No Shade" Czech Style Pilsner | 12oz$6.00
- Ratio Beerworks | "King of Carrot Flowers" Saison$6.00
- Von Trapp | Kölsch | 12oz$6.00
- Weldwerks Brewing | "Extra Extra Juicy Bits" Hazy DDH-DIPA 16oz$12.00
- New Avalon Orchard Cider 750ml$60.00
- Fremont Brewing | N/A Orange Wit | 12oz$6.00
- Untitled Art. | "Cerveza con Limón" N/A | 12oz$6.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Seasonal Colorado Cuisine from local & Colorado sources. We Aim to Please!
400 Main St., Grand Junction, CO 81501