Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bin 707 Foodbar

review star

No reviews yet

225 N 5TH ST, STE 105

Grand Junction, CO 81506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie
Southwest Limeade
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Pie

the lunch menu

Masa Tempura Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

Masa Tempura Artichoke Hearts | Lemon Garlic Aioli

Yellow Banana Potato Bisque

$10.00

'Nduja | Fingerling Chips | Trout Roe | Herb Oil

Sunflower & Mayacoba Hummus

$14.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower | Chili Oil | Miso Chimichurri | Honey | Dill

Little Gems

$8.00+

Buttermilk Vin | Pistachio | Herbs | Aged Cheddar

Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese & Charcuterie

$29.00

Pickles & Preserves | Sourdough

The BinBurger

The BinBurger

$16.00

Fitch Ranch Beef | Potato Bun | White Cheddar | Skinny Fries *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

The Royale

$18.00

Double 1/4 # | Sawatch Gouda | Pickles | Horseradish Aioli

The Pickled Pepper

$16.00

Single 1/4# | Crispy Porchetta | Pepper Aioli | Fondue

The Grom

$12.00

Single 1/4# | Kewpie Mayo | Pickles

VeggieBurger

VeggieBurger

$16.00

House-Vegetarian patty | White Cheddar | Aioli

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Crispy Porchetta | Lemon Aioli | Dill/Vin Fries

Hot Fried Chicken Sando (Hot or Not)

$15.00

Cabbage and Fennel Slaw | Pickles

Steamed Mussels & Skinny Fries

$18.00

Verbena Curry | Lop-Xuong Sausage *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cioppino

$18.00

Salmon | Mussels | Housemade Sausage | Smoked Tomato

Confit Mushrooms & Delacata Squash

$15.00

Fremont Beans | Miso Chimichurri

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$4.00

Hand-Cut Daily | Twice Cooked | The Real Deal French Fries

Fermented Russet Potato Chips

$4.00

Fremont Beans

$6.00

Miso Chimichurri

Mushroom Fries W/ Truffle Aioli

$6.00

Dill x Vinegar Fries W/ Lemon Aioli

$6.00

Kitchen Fries W/ Kosho & Kewpie

$6.00
Side Truffle Aioli

Side Truffle Aioli

$2.00
Side Lemon Garlic Aioli

Side Lemon Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Side Pickles

$2.00

Open Food

Side of Ranch

$2.00

the cocktail menu

White Negroni

$15.00

Tarragon- Milk Thistle Honey | Juniper

Tequila Sour

$15.00

Preserved Elephant Heart Plum & Palisade Riesling Syrup | 12oz

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Juniper-Sage Bitters | Guajillo Demerara |

Wild-blossom Spritz

$15.00

Colorado Gin | Wild Blossom Syrup | Chokecherry

708

$15.00

Mell Zero-Waste Vodka | Cranberry-Rose Petal Bianca Vermouth | Egyptian Licorice |

Spiced Rum Flip

$15.00

Montanya Dark and Light Rums | Turmeric Falernum | Pepita Honey

Saratoga

$15.00

Toasted Blue Corn Syrup | Corn Shoots | Citrus

beer and cider (food purchase required)

Alchemist Brewing | "Heady Topper" DIPA | 16oz

Alchemist Brewing | "Heady Topper" DIPA | 16oz

$14.00
Belching Beaver | Peanut Butter Milk Stout | 12oz

Belching Beaver | Peanut Butter Milk Stout | 12oz

$9.00
Boneyard Brewing | "RPM" IPA | 12oz

Boneyard Brewing | "RPM" IPA | 12oz

$7.00
Chrysalis Brewing | Foraged Flavors Nectarine Sour | 750ml

Chrysalis Brewing | Foraged Flavors Nectarine Sour | 750ml

$45.00
Crooked Stave | Cinnamon Horchata Stout | 12 oz

Crooked Stave | Cinnamon Horchata Stout | 12 oz

$8.00
Crooked Stave | Lemon Ginger Fruited Sour Ale | 12oz

Crooked Stave | Lemon Ginger Fruited Sour Ale | 12oz

$8.00
Crooked Stave | Sour Rosé | 12oz

Crooked Stave | Sour Rosé | 12oz

$8.00
Decadent Ales | Black Raspberry Cream Pop IPA | 16oz

Decadent Ales | Black Raspberry Cream Pop IPA | 16oz

$10.00
Evil Twin | Sour IPA Pink Pineapple | 16oz

Evil Twin | Sour IPA Pink Pineapple | 16oz

$9.00
Ex Novo | "Ruminator" German Style Dopplebock | 16 oz

Ex Novo | "Ruminator" German Style Dopplebock | 16 oz

$9.00
Fenceline Cider | "Catkin" Dry Hopped Dry Cider | 12oz

Fenceline Cider | "Catkin" Dry Hopped Dry Cider | 12oz

$8.00
Fenceline Cider | "Understory" Elderberry Cider | 12oz

Fenceline Cider | "Understory" Elderberry Cider | 12oz

$8.00
Fremont | "Disco Wolf" Hazy DIPA | 12 oz

Fremont | "Disco Wolf" Hazy DIPA | 12 oz

$8.00
Fremont/Bale Breaker | "Cultivision Cold IPA" | 16oz

Fremont/Bale Breaker | "Cultivision Cold IPA" | 16oz

$9.00
Graft Cider | "Book of Nomad: Digital Plants" Plum/Sake Cider | 12oz

Graft Cider | "Book of Nomad: Digital Plants" Plum/Sake Cider | 12oz

$9.00
Graft Cider | "Forgotten Rituals" Peach Matcha Kombucha Cider | 12oz

Graft Cider | "Forgotten Rituals" Peach Matcha Kombucha Cider | 12oz

$9.00
Graft Cider | "Vial Ends: Strawberry Banana Slushie Cider | 12 oz

Graft Cider | "Vial Ends: Strawberry Banana Slushie Cider | 12 oz

$9.00
Graft Cider | Book of Nomad: Ashen Fairy Blackberry Noirdic Mead | 12 oz

Graft Cider | Book of Nomad: Ashen Fairy Blackberry Noirdic Mead | 12 oz

$9.00
Graft/Crooked Stave | "Strange Range" Apple. Cedar, Brett | 12oz

Graft/Crooked Stave | "Strange Range" Apple. Cedar, Brett | 12oz

$9.00
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Golden Ale | 12oz

Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Golden Ale | 12oz

$7.00
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Juicy IPA | 12oz

Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Juicy IPA | 12oz

$7.00
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Mocha Nitro Stout | 12 oz

Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Mocha Nitro Stout | 12 oz

$7.00
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Sour Weisse | 12oz

Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Sour Weisse | 12oz

$7.00
Hubbard's Cave | "Hopsurd" DIPA | 16oz

Hubbard's Cave | "Hopsurd" DIPA | 16oz

$10.00
La Cumbre | "A Slice of Hefen" Wheat Ale | 16oz

La Cumbre | "A Slice of Hefen" Wheat Ale | 16oz

$9.00Out of stock
La Cumbre | Guilded Age Porter | 16oz

La Cumbre | Guilded Age Porter | 16oz

$10.00
Narragansett | Lager | 12oz

Narragansett | Lager | 12oz

$5.00
New Avalon | Filigreen Cider* | 500ml

New Avalon | Filigreen Cider* | 500ml

$25.00
Old Nation | "M-43" NEIPA | 16oz

Old Nation | "M-43" NEIPA | 16oz

$10.00
Pfriem | Pilsner | 12oz

Pfriem | Pilsner | 12oz

$7.00
Prairie Artisan Ales | "Blueberry Boyfriend" Sour | 12oz

Prairie Artisan Ales | "Blueberry Boyfriend" Sour | 12oz

$8.00
Prairie Artisan Ales | "Watermelon Girlfriend" Sour | 12oz

Prairie Artisan Ales | "Watermelon Girlfriend" Sour | 12oz

$8.00
Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | Chocolate Milk Dark Brew | 12oz

Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | Chocolate Milk Dark Brew | 12oz

$7.00
Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | Juicy IPA | 12oz

Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | Juicy IPA | 12oz

$7.00
Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | S'mores Dark Brew | 12oz

Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | S'mores Dark Brew | 12oz

$7.00
Weldworks | "Juicy Bits" IPA | 16oz

Weldworks | "Juicy Bits" IPA | 16oz

$9.00
Wiseacre | "Irusu" Rice Lager | 12oz

Wiseacre | "Irusu" Rice Lager | 12oz

$7.00

Bubbles (food purchase required)

Gruet | Blanc De Noir | New Mexico

Gruet | Blanc De Noir | New Mexico

$12.00+
NV Aquila Cellars "Three P.M." | Piquette | Paonia, CO

NV Aquila Cellars "Three P.M." | Piquette | Paonia, CO

$18.00
NV Super Glou "Pink Gold" | Trollinger | Germany

NV Super Glou "Pink Gold" | Trollinger | Germany

$14.00+
NV Aquila Cellars "Summer Triangle" | Cider | Paonia, CO

NV Aquila Cellars "Summer Triangle" | Cider | Paonia, CO

$13.00+
'20 Fruktstereo "Cider Revolution" | Apple/ Pear Cider | Malmo, SE

'20 Fruktstereo "Cider Revolution" | Apple/ Pear Cider | Malmo, SE

$11.00+
'20 Chalk Art Wines | Cabernet Franc | Grand Valley, CO

'20 Chalk Art Wines | Cabernet Franc | Grand Valley, CO

$55.00
'20 Chalk Art Wines | Riesling | Grand Valley, CO

'20 Chalk Art Wines | Riesling | Grand Valley, CO

$55.00
'20 Chalk Art Wines | Riesling & Palisade Peach | Grand Valley, CO

'20 Chalk Art Wines | Riesling & Palisade Peach | Grand Valley, CO

$55.00
'17 Clos Lentiscus Reserva Familia | Sumoll | Spain

'17 Clos Lentiscus Reserva Familia | Sumoll | Spain

$60.00
NV Distina "Ambra" | Malvasia/Moscato/Marsanne | Emilia-Romagna, IT

NV Distina "Ambra" | Malvasia/Moscato/Marsanne | Emilia-Romagna, IT

$50.00
'20 Jack Rabbit Hill/Noble Riot "Naturally Petulant" | Rosé | Colorado

'20 Jack Rabbit Hill/Noble Riot "Naturally Petulant" | Rosé | Colorado

$45.00
'20 Jack Rabbit Hill/Noble Riot "Naturally Petulant" | White Blend | Colorado

'20 Jack Rabbit Hill/Noble Riot "Naturally Petulant" | White Blend | Colorado

$54.00
NV Kumpf et Meyer "Restons Dark" | Pinot Gris/Auxerrois | Alsace, FR

NV Kumpf et Meyer "Restons Dark" | Pinot Gris/Auxerrois | Alsace, FR

$60.00
'20 Neon Eon | Zweigelt | Kalowna B.C.

'20 Neon Eon | Zweigelt | Kalowna B.C.

$85.00
'19 Octagono "Pet Nat" | Salvador | San Felipe, MX

'19 Octagono "Pet Nat" | Salvador | San Felipe, MX

$57.00
'18 Sauro Maule "SGASS Pét-Nat" | Garganega | Veneto, IT

'18 Sauro Maule "SGASS Pét-Nat" | Garganega | Veneto, IT

$14.00+
'15 Vincent Charlot "Le Fruit De Ma Passion" | Champagne | France

'15 Vincent Charlot "Le Fruit De Ma Passion" | Champagne | France

$135.00
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Dry Secco | 275ml

Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Dry Secco | 275ml

$9.00
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Bubbly Rosé | 275ml

Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Bubbly Rosé | 275ml

$9.00

White Wine (food purchase required)

NV High Desert Wine Labs "White Light" | Dry Riesling | Grand Valley, CO

NV High Desert Wine Labs "White Light" | Dry Riesling | Grand Valley, CO

$11.00+

By the Glass - or - By the Bottle

NV High Desert Wine Lab | Off-Dry Riesling | American (WA)

NV High Desert Wine Lab | Off-Dry Riesling | American (WA)

$11.00+
'21 Buckle Family Wine | Vermentino | CO

'21 Buckle Family Wine | Vermentino | CO

$12.00+
'21 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Chardonnay | Box Bar Vineyard, CO

'21 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Chardonnay | Box Bar Vineyard, CO

$14.00+
'21 The Storm Cellar "The DNB Mix" | Viognier Blend | American (WA)

'21 The Storm Cellar "The DNB Mix" | Viognier Blend | American (WA)

$14.00+
'21 The Storm Cellar | Sauvignon Blanc | American (WA)

'21 The Storm Cellar | Sauvignon Blanc | American (WA)

$12.00+
'20 Where's Linus? | Sauvignon Blanc | Lake County, CA

'20 Where's Linus? | Sauvignon Blanc | Lake County, CA

$11.00+
'20 The Storm Cellar | Gewürtztraminer | Grand Valley, CO

'20 The Storm Cellar | Gewürtztraminer | Grand Valley, CO

$14.00+Out of stock
NV Æblorov "Vin De Table" | Sauvignier/Pear | Denmark

NV Æblorov "Vin De Table" | Sauvignier/Pear | Denmark

$54.00
'20 Birichino | Sémillon | Napa Valley, CA

'20 Birichino | Sémillon | Napa Valley, CA

$50.00
'19 Lioco | Chardonnay | Sonoma, CA

'19 Lioco | Chardonnay | Sonoma, CA

$55.00
'17 Gut Oggau "Theodora" | Grüner Veltliner Blend | Oggau, Austria

'17 Gut Oggau "Theodora" | Grüner Veltliner Blend | Oggau, Austria

$71.00
'19 Octogano "Bianco" | Macabeo | San Felipe, MX

'19 Octogano "Bianco" | Macabeo | San Felipe, MX

$57.00
'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Riesling | Box Bar Vineyard, CO

'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Riesling | Box Bar Vineyard, CO

$40.00
'21 Outward Wines | Sauvignon Blanc | Presqu'ile Vineyard, Santa Maria County, CA

'21 Outward Wines | Sauvignon Blanc | Presqu'ile Vineyard, Santa Maria County, CA

$60.00
'21 Pax | Vermentino | The Bench, Clements Hills, CA

'21 Pax | Vermentino | The Bench, Clements Hills, CA

$58.00
'20 The Storm Cellar | Field Blend | West Elks, CO

'20 The Storm Cellar | Field Blend | West Elks, CO

$42.00
'21 The Storm Cellar | Grenache Blanc | ONX Vineyard, CA

'21 The Storm Cellar | Grenache Blanc | ONX Vineyard, CA

$43.00
'20 The Storm Cellar | Grüner Veltliner | Grand Valley, CO

'20 The Storm Cellar | Grüner Veltliner | Grand Valley, CO

$40.00
'19 The Storm Cellar | Reserve Dry Riesling | West Elks, CO

'19 The Storm Cellar | Reserve Dry Riesling | West Elks, CO

$60.00
Cara Sur Moscatel Blanco

Cara Sur Moscatel Blanco

$15.00+

Rose and Orange Wine (food purchase required)

NV High Desert Wine Lab "Contact" | La Crescent | Grand Valley, CO

NV High Desert Wine Lab "Contact" | La Crescent | Grand Valley, CO

$11.00+

By the Bottle - or - By the Glass

'21 Aquila Cellars "Eurydice" | Rosé of Primitivo | CA

'21 Aquila Cellars "Eurydice" | Rosé of Primitivo | CA

$15.00+
'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of Greneche | Paso Robles, CA

'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of Greneche | Paso Robles, CA

$16.00+
'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Rosé | Washington

'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Rosé | Washington

$14.00+
'20 Cara Sur | Criolla Chica | Valle de Calingasta, Argentina

'20 Cara Sur | Criolla Chica | Valle de Calingasta, Argentina

$15.00+
'19 Menat "Ji Jian" | Vino Rosado | Calabria, IT

'19 Menat "Ji Jian" | Vino Rosado | Calabria, IT

$65.00
'19 Octagono "Rosado" | Rosa del Peru | San Felipe, MX

'19 Octagono "Rosado" | Rosa del Peru | San Felipe, MX

$57.00
NV Sauvage Spectrum "Afterhøurs Roså" | Vin Ëd Pom Sparkling Pear/Grape Wine

NV Sauvage Spectrum "Afterhøurs Roså" | Vin Ëd Pom Sparkling Pear/Grape Wine

$40.00
'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of St Vincent | Grand Valley CO

'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of St Vincent | Grand Valley CO

$43.00
'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of Chambourcin | Grand Valley CO

'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of Chambourcin | Grand Valley CO

$43.00
'20 Aquila Cellars "Marcellina" | Gewürz/ Pinot Gris | West Elks, CO

'20 Aquila Cellars "Marcellina" | Gewürz/ Pinot Gris | West Elks, CO

$70.00
'19 Cantina Indigeno "Bisint" | Montonico Bianco* | Teramo, IT

'19 Cantina Indigeno "Bisint" | Montonico Bianco* | Teramo, IT

$43.00
'20 Cantina Indegeno "Folk" | Trebbiano | Abruzzo IT

'20 Cantina Indegeno "Folk" | Trebbiano | Abruzzo IT

$50.00
'20 Cantina Indegeno "Sub" | Trebbiano | Abruzzo IT

'20 Cantina Indegeno "Sub" | Trebbiano | Abruzzo IT

$54.00
'19 Denavolo "Catavela" | Field Blend | Emilia-Romagna, Italy

'19 Denavolo "Catavela" | Field Blend | Emilia-Romagna, Italy

$50.00
'18 Denavolo "Dinavo Vino da Tavola" | Field Blend | Emilia-Romagna Italy

'18 Denavolo "Dinavo Vino da Tavola" | Field Blend | Emilia-Romagna Italy

$62.00
'19 Denavolo "Dinavolino" | Malvasia Blend | Emilia-Romagna, Italy

'19 Denavolo "Dinavolino" | Malvasia Blend | Emilia-Romagna, Italy

$55.00
'19 Stefano Legnani "Ponte di Toi" | Vermentino | Liguria, IT

'19 Stefano Legnani "Ponte di Toi" | Vermentino | Liguria, IT

$45.00
'19 Octagono "Naranja" | Semillon | San Felipe, MX

'19 Octagono "Naranja" | Semillon | San Felipe, MX

$57.00
'21 Outward Wines | Chenin Blanc | Paso Robles, CA

'21 Outward Wines | Chenin Blanc | Paso Robles, CA

$65.00
'19 Sete "Alimento" | Ottonese | Lazio, IT

'19 Sete "Alimento" | Ottonese | Lazio, IT

$55.00
'20 Sete "Tropicale" | Ottonese/Trebbiano/Moscato | Lazio, IT

'20 Sete "Tropicale" | Ottonese/Trebbiano/Moscato | Lazio, IT

$52.00
NV Vino Di Fognano | Malvasia/Ortrugo* | Emilia Romagna IT

NV Vino Di Fognano | Malvasia/Ortrugo* | Emilia Romagna IT

$60.00

Red Wine (food purchase required)

By the Glass - or - By the Bottle
NV High Desert Wine Lab "Exodus" | Blaufrankisch | Grand Valley, CO

NV High Desert Wine Lab "Exodus" | Blaufrankisch | Grand Valley, CO

$11.00+Out of stock

Bin House Wine By the Glass - or - By the Bottle

'21 Aquila Cellars "Anise Swallowtail" | Primitivo Blend | CA/CO

'21 Aquila Cellars "Anise Swallowtail" | Primitivo Blend | CA/CO

$17.00+
'19 Buckel Family Wine | Cinsault | Colorado

'19 Buckel Family Wine | Cinsault | Colorado

$14.00+

By the Glass - or - By the Bottle

'20 Dufaitre "Premices..." | Gamay | Beaujolais-Villages, FR

'20 Dufaitre "Premices..." | Gamay | Beaujolais-Villages, FR

$15.00+
'17 Jack Rabbit Hill Farm "M&N Estate" | Meunier & Pinot Noir | Hotchkiss, CO

'17 Jack Rabbit Hill Farm "M&N Estate" | Meunier & Pinot Noir | Hotchkiss, CO

$16.00+
'18 Jack Rabbit Hill Farm x Benny & Zoid "Rodeo Red" | Pinot Noir/Riesling* | CO

'18 Jack Rabbit Hill Farm x Benny & Zoid "Rodeo Red" | Pinot Noir/Riesling* | CO

$14.00+
'21 Press Gang Cellars | Grenache | J&K Vineyard, CA

'21 Press Gang Cellars | Grenache | J&K Vineyard, CA

$13.00+
'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Red Blend | WA

'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Red Blend | WA

$16.00+Out of stock
'20 Æblorov "Vin De Table (Rouge)" | Co-Ferment of Grapes & Apple Cider | DK

'20 Æblorov "Vin De Table (Rouge)" | Co-Ferment of Grapes & Apple Cider | DK

$54.00
'20 Aquila Cellars "Eklektikos" | Pinot Noir* | West Elks, CO

'20 Aquila Cellars "Eklektikos" | Pinot Noir* | West Elks, CO

$80.00
'21 Aquila Cellars "Snowbird Series - The Monarch" | Syrah/Cab Franc | CA

'21 Aquila Cellars "Snowbird Series - The Monarch" | Syrah/Cab Franc | CA

$80.00
'21 Aquila Cellars "Virga" | Blaufrankisch/Cab Frac/Pinot Noir | Paonia, CO Magnum

'21 Aquila Cellars "Virga" | Blaufrankisch/Cab Frac/Pinot Noir | Paonia, CO Magnum

$180.00
'20 Christina | Zweigelt* | Göttlesbrunn, Austria

'20 Christina | Zweigelt* | Göttlesbrunn, Austria

$40.00
'20 Ducroux "Fleurie" | Gamay | Beaujolais, FR

'20 Ducroux "Fleurie" | Gamay | Beaujolais, FR

$72.00
'20 Ducroux "Morgon" | Gamay | Beaujolais, FR

'20 Ducroux "Morgon" | Gamay | Beaujolais, FR

$65.00
'20 Les Chemins De L'Arkose "Le Clos" | Gamay/Pinot Noir* | Cotes D'Auvergne, FR

'20 Les Chemins De L'Arkose "Le Clos" | Gamay/Pinot Noir* | Cotes D'Auvergne, FR

$49.00
'20 Lioco | Pinot Noir | Mendocino Valley, CA

'20 Lioco | Pinot Noir | Mendocino Valley, CA

$50.00
'21 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Pinot Noir | Colorado

'21 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Pinot Noir | Colorado

$70.00
'21 Outward Wines | Gamay | Santa Maria Valley, CA

'21 Outward Wines | Gamay | Santa Maria Valley, CA

$70.00
'21 Outward Wines | Valdiguié | Santa Maria Valley, CA

'21 Outward Wines | Valdiguié | Santa Maria Valley, CA

$70.00
'20 Pax | Charbono | Luchsinger Vineyard, Lake County, CA

'20 Pax | Charbono | Luchsinger Vineyard, Lake County, CA

$58.00
'19 Pax | Gamay Noir | Sonoma Coast, CA

'19 Pax | Gamay Noir | Sonoma Coast, CA

$78.00
'21 Pax | Mission | Somers Vineyard, Lodi, CA

'21 Pax | Mission | Somers Vineyard, Lodi, CA

$63.00
'19 Pax "Sonoma-Hillside" | Syrah | Sonoma County, CA

'19 Pax "Sonoma-Hillside" | Syrah | Sonoma County, CA

$100.00
NV Strekov 1025 | "Fred #8" | Slovakia

NV Strekov 1025 | "Fred #8" | Slovakia

$45.00
'19 Strekov 1075 | Pinot Noir | Slovakia

'19 Strekov 1075 | Pinot Noir | Slovakia

$68.00
'19 Subject to Change "Cuvée 831" | Pinot Noir/Chardonnay | Monterey, CA

'19 Subject to Change "Cuvée 831" | Pinot Noir/Chardonnay | Monterey, CA

$60.00

the pie menu

Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse | Marshmallow | Caramel | Pretzel Crust

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Graham Crust | Whipped Cream

Lemon Verbena Panna Cotta Pie

Lemon Verbena Panna Cotta Pie

$12.00

Blood Orange Sauce | Blood Orange Chip

Our GF Take on the famous Milk Bar Pie

Our GF Take on the famous Milk Bar Pie

$12.00

Boylan Sodas

Creme Soda

Creme Soda

$4.00
Cherry Soda

Cherry Soda

$4.00

N/A Beverage

N/A Negroni

$8.00

Bitter Orange and Gentian Tea | Dhos Non-Alcoholic Bitters

Southwest Limeade

$6.00

Lime | Guajillo Demerara | Cream

Birchbark Bubbly

$8.00

Hawthorne Berry | Birchbark | Citrus | Soda

Sage Sour

$6.00

Sage - Citrus Oleo Saccharum | Sage Bitters

Shrub and Soda

$6.00

Amarena Cherry | Apple Cider Vinegar

Guisto Sappore

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Mint Tea

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.75

Agave Vanilla

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Cola

$3.75

Diet

$3.75

Soda water

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.75

Pineapple Cream

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75