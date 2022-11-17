- Home
Bin 707 Foodbar
Bin 707 Foodbar
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105
Grand Junction, CO 81506
the lunch menu
Masa Tempura Artichoke Hearts
Masa Tempura Artichoke Hearts | Lemon Garlic Aioli
Yellow Banana Potato Bisque
'Nduja | Fingerling Chips | Trout Roe | Herb Oil
Sunflower & Mayacoba Hummus
Crispy Fried Cauliflower | Chili Oil | Miso Chimichurri | Honey | Dill
Little Gems
Buttermilk Vin | Pistachio | Herbs | Aged Cheddar
Cheese & Charcuterie
Pickles & Preserves | Sourdough
The BinBurger
Fitch Ranch Beef | Potato Bun | White Cheddar | Skinny Fries *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
The Royale
Double 1/4 # | Sawatch Gouda | Pickles | Horseradish Aioli
The Pickled Pepper
Single 1/4# | Crispy Porchetta | Pepper Aioli | Fondue
The Grom
Single 1/4# | Kewpie Mayo | Pickles
VeggieBurger
House-Vegetarian patty | White Cheddar | Aioli
Salmon BLT
Crispy Porchetta | Lemon Aioli | Dill/Vin Fries
Hot Fried Chicken Sando (Hot or Not)
Cabbage and Fennel Slaw | Pickles
Steamed Mussels & Skinny Fries
Verbena Curry | Lop-Xuong Sausage *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Cioppino
Salmon | Mussels | Housemade Sausage | Smoked Tomato
Confit Mushrooms & Delacata Squash
Fremont Beans | Miso Chimichurri
Skinny Fries
Hand-Cut Daily | Twice Cooked | The Real Deal French Fries
Fermented Russet Potato Chips
Fremont Beans
Miso Chimichurri
Mushroom Fries W/ Truffle Aioli
Dill x Vinegar Fries W/ Lemon Aioli
Kitchen Fries W/ Kosho & Kewpie
Side Truffle Aioli
Side Lemon Garlic Aioli
Side Pickles
Open Food
Side of Ranch
the cocktail menu
White Negroni
Tarragon- Milk Thistle Honey | Juniper
Tequila Sour
Preserved Elephant Heart Plum & Palisade Riesling Syrup | 12oz
Old Fashioned
Juniper-Sage Bitters | Guajillo Demerara |
Wild-blossom Spritz
Colorado Gin | Wild Blossom Syrup | Chokecherry
708
Mell Zero-Waste Vodka | Cranberry-Rose Petal Bianca Vermouth | Egyptian Licorice |
Spiced Rum Flip
Montanya Dark and Light Rums | Turmeric Falernum | Pepita Honey
Saratoga
Toasted Blue Corn Syrup | Corn Shoots | Citrus
beer and cider (food purchase required)
Alchemist Brewing | "Heady Topper" DIPA | 16oz
Belching Beaver | Peanut Butter Milk Stout | 12oz
Boneyard Brewing | "RPM" IPA | 12oz
Chrysalis Brewing | Foraged Flavors Nectarine Sour | 750ml
Crooked Stave | Cinnamon Horchata Stout | 12 oz
Crooked Stave | Lemon Ginger Fruited Sour Ale | 12oz
Crooked Stave | Sour Rosé | 12oz
Decadent Ales | Black Raspberry Cream Pop IPA | 16oz
Evil Twin | Sour IPA Pink Pineapple | 16oz
Ex Novo | "Ruminator" German Style Dopplebock | 16 oz
Fenceline Cider | "Catkin" Dry Hopped Dry Cider | 12oz
Fenceline Cider | "Understory" Elderberry Cider | 12oz
Fremont | "Disco Wolf" Hazy DIPA | 12 oz
Fremont/Bale Breaker | "Cultivision Cold IPA" | 16oz
Graft Cider | "Book of Nomad: Digital Plants" Plum/Sake Cider | 12oz
Graft Cider | "Forgotten Rituals" Peach Matcha Kombucha Cider | 12oz
Graft Cider | "Vial Ends: Strawberry Banana Slushie Cider | 12 oz
Graft Cider | Book of Nomad: Ashen Fairy Blackberry Noirdic Mead | 12 oz
Graft/Crooked Stave | "Strange Range" Apple. Cedar, Brett | 12oz
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Golden Ale | 12oz
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Juicy IPA | 12oz
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Mocha Nitro Stout | 12 oz
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Sour Weisse | 12oz
Hubbard's Cave | "Hopsurd" DIPA | 16oz
La Cumbre | "A Slice of Hefen" Wheat Ale | 16oz
La Cumbre | Guilded Age Porter | 16oz
Narragansett | Lager | 12oz
New Avalon | Filigreen Cider* | 500ml
Old Nation | "M-43" NEIPA | 16oz
Pfriem | Pilsner | 12oz
Prairie Artisan Ales | "Blueberry Boyfriend" Sour | 12oz
Prairie Artisan Ales | "Watermelon Girlfriend" Sour | 12oz
Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | Chocolate Milk Dark Brew | 12oz
Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | Juicy IPA | 12oz
Untitled Art (Non-Alcoholic) | S'mores Dark Brew | 12oz
Weldworks | "Juicy Bits" IPA | 16oz
Wiseacre | "Irusu" Rice Lager | 12oz
Bubbles (food purchase required)
Gruet | Blanc De Noir | New Mexico
NV Aquila Cellars "Three P.M." | Piquette | Paonia, CO
NV Super Glou "Pink Gold" | Trollinger | Germany
NV Aquila Cellars "Summer Triangle" | Cider | Paonia, CO
'20 Fruktstereo "Cider Revolution" | Apple/ Pear Cider | Malmo, SE
'20 Chalk Art Wines | Cabernet Franc | Grand Valley, CO
'20 Chalk Art Wines | Riesling | Grand Valley, CO
'20 Chalk Art Wines | Riesling & Palisade Peach | Grand Valley, CO
'17 Clos Lentiscus Reserva Familia | Sumoll | Spain
NV Distina "Ambra" | Malvasia/Moscato/Marsanne | Emilia-Romagna, IT
'20 Jack Rabbit Hill/Noble Riot "Naturally Petulant" | Rosé | Colorado
'20 Jack Rabbit Hill/Noble Riot "Naturally Petulant" | White Blend | Colorado
NV Kumpf et Meyer "Restons Dark" | Pinot Gris/Auxerrois | Alsace, FR
'20 Neon Eon | Zweigelt | Kalowna B.C.
'19 Octagono "Pet Nat" | Salvador | San Felipe, MX
'18 Sauro Maule "SGASS Pét-Nat" | Garganega | Veneto, IT
'15 Vincent Charlot "Le Fruit De Ma Passion" | Champagne | France
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Dry Secco | 275ml
Grüvi (Non-Alcoholic) | Bubbly Rosé | 275ml
White Wine (food purchase required)
NV High Desert Wine Labs "White Light" | Dry Riesling | Grand Valley, CO
By the Glass - or - By the Bottle
NV High Desert Wine Lab | Off-Dry Riesling | American (WA)
'21 Buckle Family Wine | Vermentino | CO
'21 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Chardonnay | Box Bar Vineyard, CO
'21 The Storm Cellar "The DNB Mix" | Viognier Blend | American (WA)
'21 The Storm Cellar | Sauvignon Blanc | American (WA)
'20 Where's Linus? | Sauvignon Blanc | Lake County, CA
'20 The Storm Cellar | Gewürtztraminer | Grand Valley, CO
NV Æblorov "Vin De Table" | Sauvignier/Pear | Denmark
'20 Birichino | Sémillon | Napa Valley, CA
'19 Lioco | Chardonnay | Sonoma, CA
'17 Gut Oggau "Theodora" | Grüner Veltliner Blend | Oggau, Austria
'19 Octogano "Bianco" | Macabeo | San Felipe, MX
'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Riesling | Box Bar Vineyard, CO
'21 Outward Wines | Sauvignon Blanc | Presqu'ile Vineyard, Santa Maria County, CA
'21 Pax | Vermentino | The Bench, Clements Hills, CA
'20 The Storm Cellar | Field Blend | West Elks, CO
'21 The Storm Cellar | Grenache Blanc | ONX Vineyard, CA
'20 The Storm Cellar | Grüner Veltliner | Grand Valley, CO
'19 The Storm Cellar | Reserve Dry Riesling | West Elks, CO
Cara Sur Moscatel Blanco
Rose and Orange Wine (food purchase required)
NV High Desert Wine Lab "Contact" | La Crescent | Grand Valley, CO
By the Bottle - or - By the Glass
'21 Aquila Cellars "Eurydice" | Rosé of Primitivo | CA
'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of Greneche | Paso Robles, CA
'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Rosé | Washington
'20 Cara Sur | Criolla Chica | Valle de Calingasta, Argentina
'19 Menat "Ji Jian" | Vino Rosado | Calabria, IT
'19 Octagono "Rosado" | Rosa del Peru | San Felipe, MX
NV Sauvage Spectrum "Afterhøurs Roså" | Vin Ëd Pom Sparkling Pear/Grape Wine
'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of St Vincent | Grand Valley CO
'21 The Storm Cellar | Rosé of Chambourcin | Grand Valley CO
'20 Aquila Cellars "Marcellina" | Gewürz/ Pinot Gris | West Elks, CO
'19 Cantina Indigeno "Bisint" | Montonico Bianco* | Teramo, IT
'20 Cantina Indegeno "Folk" | Trebbiano | Abruzzo IT
'20 Cantina Indegeno "Sub" | Trebbiano | Abruzzo IT
'19 Denavolo "Catavela" | Field Blend | Emilia-Romagna, Italy
'18 Denavolo "Dinavo Vino da Tavola" | Field Blend | Emilia-Romagna Italy
'19 Denavolo "Dinavolino" | Malvasia Blend | Emilia-Romagna, Italy
'19 Stefano Legnani "Ponte di Toi" | Vermentino | Liguria, IT
'19 Octagono "Naranja" | Semillon | San Felipe, MX
'21 Outward Wines | Chenin Blanc | Paso Robles, CA
'19 Sete "Alimento" | Ottonese | Lazio, IT
'20 Sete "Tropicale" | Ottonese/Trebbiano/Moscato | Lazio, IT
NV Vino Di Fognano | Malvasia/Ortrugo* | Emilia Romagna IT
Red Wine (food purchase required)
NV High Desert Wine Lab "Exodus" | Blaufrankisch | Grand Valley, CO
Bin House Wine By the Glass - or - By the Bottle
'21 Aquila Cellars "Anise Swallowtail" | Primitivo Blend | CA/CO
'19 Buckel Family Wine | Cinsault | Colorado
By the Glass - or - By the Bottle
'20 Dufaitre "Premices..." | Gamay | Beaujolais-Villages, FR
'17 Jack Rabbit Hill Farm "M&N Estate" | Meunier & Pinot Noir | Hotchkiss, CO
'18 Jack Rabbit Hill Farm x Benny & Zoid "Rodeo Red" | Pinot Noir/Riesling* | CO
'21 Press Gang Cellars | Grenache | J&K Vineyard, CA
'20 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Red Blend | WA
'20 Æblorov "Vin De Table (Rouge)" | Co-Ferment of Grapes & Apple Cider | DK
'20 Aquila Cellars "Eklektikos" | Pinot Noir* | West Elks, CO
'21 Aquila Cellars "Snowbird Series - The Monarch" | Syrah/Cab Franc | CA
'21 Aquila Cellars "Virga" | Blaufrankisch/Cab Frac/Pinot Noir | Paonia, CO Magnum
'20 Christina | Zweigelt* | Göttlesbrunn, Austria
'20 Ducroux "Fleurie" | Gamay | Beaujolais, FR
'20 Ducroux "Morgon" | Gamay | Beaujolais, FR
'20 Les Chemins De L'Arkose "Le Clos" | Gamay/Pinot Noir* | Cotes D'Auvergne, FR
'20 Lioco | Pinot Noir | Mendocino Valley, CA
'21 The Ordinary Fellow Wines | Pinot Noir | Colorado
'21 Outward Wines | Gamay | Santa Maria Valley, CA
'21 Outward Wines | Valdiguié | Santa Maria Valley, CA
'20 Pax | Charbono | Luchsinger Vineyard, Lake County, CA
'19 Pax | Gamay Noir | Sonoma Coast, CA
'21 Pax | Mission | Somers Vineyard, Lodi, CA
'19 Pax "Sonoma-Hillside" | Syrah | Sonoma County, CA
NV Strekov 1025 | "Fred #8" | Slovakia
'19 Strekov 1075 | Pinot Noir | Slovakia
'19 Subject to Change "Cuvée 831" | Pinot Noir/Chardonnay | Monterey, CA
Boylan Sodas
N/A Beverage
N/A Negroni
Bitter Orange and Gentian Tea | Dhos Non-Alcoholic Bitters
Southwest Limeade
Lime | Guajillo Demerara | Cream
Birchbark Bubbly
Hawthorne Berry | Birchbark | Citrus | Soda
Sage Sour
Sage - Citrus Oleo Saccharum | Sage Bitters
Shrub and Soda
Amarena Cherry | Apple Cider Vinegar