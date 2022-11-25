Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bin 71

170 Reviews

$$

237 Columbus Ave

New York, NY 10023

Order Again

Food menu July 2022

1 dzn oysters on the half shell 12 pc

$35.00

1/2 dzn oysters on the half shell 6 pc

$21.00

3 Cheese Plate

$21.00

a curated mix of hard and soft cheeses. served with crostini & apple.

3 Salami Plate

$21.00

a mix of 3 different artisanal cured meats. served with crostini & apple.

Apple Cobbler

$14.00

Beefsteak Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, crispy pancetta

$19.00

Bin Burger

$19.00

Bins Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Raclette, tomato, spinach, tuscan toast. served with mixed green salad.

Biscotti

$8.00

Bratwurst Plate

$19.00

1 Bratwurst & 1 Knockwurst, house-made sauerkraut, toast, dijon & a pickle.

Butternut Angolotti

$26.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Cod Sandwich

$22.00

Cod Soup

$22.00

Combo 3&3 Charcuterie Plate

$32.00

served with crostini & apple.

Crepes and Nutella

$14.00

Farro & egg

$16.00

Fennel Sausage

$24.00

Flourless chocolate cake

$14.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$23.00

Home-made Gnocchi, (a Bondulich family recipe), cherry tomatoes, parmigiana. appetizer portion.

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.00

Kale Caesar w/ gr chix

$22.00

Mango sorbet

$11.00

Meatballs

$21.00

Multi grain burratta toast

$17.00

Multi grain toast , burrata w/ prosciutto

$21.00

Octopus

$26.00

Olives

$9.00

Peach Salad

$19.00

Prosciutto Panini

$17.00

Roasted 1/2 dzn Oysters

$21.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

Sausage Stew

$21.00

Seared Salmon

$28.00

Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Gulf Shrimp, white beans, red onions & arugula sautéed in a white wine lemon vinaigrette.

Skirt Steak Salad

$32.00

Smoked Trout Salad

$21.00

Arugula Crostini

$17.00

Rose/White by the glass & bottle

Albarino

$16.00

Assyrtiko Glass

$15.00

Bourgogne Blanc

$19.00

Chardonnay Glass

$16.00

Chenin Blanc gls

$14.00

Gemischter gla

$16.00

Gruner Glass

$14.00

Keuka Lake Reisling Glass

$15.00

Orange wine gls

$16.00

Pouilly Fume

$17.00

Provence Rose

$15.00

Roussanne gls

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Soave Gls

$16.00

Txakolina Rose

$16.00

Umathum Rose

$16.00

Verdicchio gls

$15.00

Von Winning Reisling Glass

$18.00

Red by the glass & bottle

Barbera gls

$16.00

Bordeaux gls

$21.00

Bourgogne Rogue

$21.00

Cabernet Glass

$16.00

Cariangna gls

$16.00

L’envoye Pinot Noir

$20.00

Malbec Glass

$15.00

Morgon gls

$17.00

Nero D’avola

$16.00

Pinot Noir

$16.00

Rioja

$16.00

Sangiovese

$16.00

Shiraz Glass

$14.00

Super-Tuscan Glass

$21.00

Syrah Organic gls

$18.00

Tempranillo gls

$16.00

Touriga Nacional

$15.00

Vacqueryas

$20.00

Vino Rosso

$16.00

Zinfandel

$16.00

Beer

3 Floyd’s Zombie Dust

$9.00

Bitburger Pilsner lrg

$9.50

Bitburger Pilsner sml

$8.50

Catskill American IPA 4.9%

$9.00

Farm flor cider can

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Leaf Pile Ale

$9.00

Peeper’s Ale bottle

$16.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weizen

$9.00

Wild Sour can

$8.00

Sparkling & Champagne by glass & bottle

Cava

$14.00

Lambrusco

$15.00

Cremant

$15.00

Raventos

$16.00

Bottle - Canals & Munne Cava Brut Reserva (Spain)

$52.00

Bottle - Cialdini Lambrusco C. Chiarli (Emilia Romagna)

$52.00

Bottle - Mittnacht Freres Cremant Biodynamic (Alsace, France)

$56.00

Bottle - Raventos I Blanc Brut Rosato 2015 (Catalonia, Spain)

$60.00

Bottle- Chartogne-Taillet Brut Rosé

$135.00

Bottle- Pierre Peters Grand Cruller Brut

$140.00

½ Bottle - La Morandina MoscatoD’Asti (Piemonte, Italy)

$24.00

½ Bottle - Coutier Cru (France)

$56.00

Pet Nat gls

$16.00

Beverages

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Iced Cappucinno

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Juice

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Saratoga sparkling water

$6.00

Tea

$4.50

White by the bottle

Argyros Assyrtiko

$46.00

Auteur Hyde Chardonnay

$90.00

Baudouin Savennieres

$68.00

Bethel Heights Chardonnay

$64.00

Calera Chardonnay

$50.00

Chareau Respide-Medville Blanc

$46.00

Dom, du Haut Muscadet

$45.00

Dosaffio Franciacorta

$70.00

Fontaine Gagnard Monttrachet

$165.00

Foradori Manzoni Blanco

$70.00

Fortstreiter Gruner

$48.00

Habit Chenin Blanc

$64.00

Hoh.Jos.Prun Reisling

$62.00

Hyde & De Billaine Chardonnay

$135.00

J Cruchandeau Bourgogne

$85.00

JM Brodard Bourgogne Blanc

$44.00

Kiralyudar Furmint Sec

$45.00

La Gemiere Sancerre

$48.00

La Spinetta Rose

$48.00

Lioco Chardonnay

$46.00

Lucien Muzard Chavaux

$110.00

Manning Nossing Muller Thurgau

$54.00

Nierpoort Vinho Verde

$38.00

Nikolaihof Gruner

$66.00

Prager Reisling

$60.00

Priest Ranch Grenache Blanc

$48.00

Ravines Reisling

$48.00

Rudi Gruner

$70.00

Ruppertsberger Reisling

$68.00

Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

St. Michael Pinot Bianco

$52.00

Terre Nere Etna Blanco

$70.00

Tiefenbrunner Muller Thurgau

$66.00

Trico Albarino

$54.00

Red by the bottle

Ampelos Pinot Noir

$60.00

Bieler Pere Cotes du Rhone

$45.00

Bierzo Tinto Vizccaina de Vinos

$75.00

Brizio Montalcino

$125.00

Calera Pinot Noir

$60.00

Cep Estate Syrah

$50.00

Ch. Lacroix Graves

$66.00

Chateauneuf de Pape

$90.00

Cyprien Vosne-Romanee

$150.00

Domaine Gigondas

$68.00Out of stock

E. Phillippe Chinon Vielles Vignes

$60.00

Hardin Cabernet

$62.00

Hewitson Shiraz

$60.00

Il Palazzone Montalcino

$130.00

J Hofstater Lagrein

$50.00

Januik Cabernet

$60.00

Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$250.00

La Rioja Alta Gran Reserva

$125.00

La Spinetta Barbera

$62.00

Larkmead Cabernet

$250.00

Leonetti Cabernet

$175.00

Marco Patterino Gattinara

$64.00

Mocall Montalcino 3L

$400.00

Onabay Cab Franc

$48.00

Paolo Scavino Barolo

$135.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet

$225.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$75.00

Rodano Chianti

$38.00

Santa Julia Malbec-Cab Franc

$46.00

Selvapiana Chianti

$75.00

Sottimano Barbaresco

$100.00

Ucceleira Montalcino

$58.00

Close de la Cure Saint Emilion Grand Cru 2015

$64.00

1/2 bottles

½ Bottle - Felsina Chianti

$46.00

½ Bottle - J.K. Carriere Pinot Noir

$47.00

½ Bottle - Chateauneuf-du Pape

$48.00

Before & After

1/2 Btl Moscato

$24.00

10 Yr Tawny

$14.00

20 yr Tawny

$16.00

Late Bottle Vintage Port

$15.00

Madiera

$14.00

Manzanilla

$13.00

Oloroso

$13.00

Palo Cortado

$16.00

Men's Polo short sleeve

Men's Polo XL

$34.99

Men's Polo Lrg

$34.99

Men's Polo Md

$34.99

Women's V-neck short sleeve

Women's V-neck Lrg

$28.99

Women's V-neck Md

$28.99

Women's V-neck Sml

$28.99

Bin 71 Canvas Tote

Canvas Tote

$19.99
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Bin 71 is a 15 year old, local, comfortable, wine bar watering hole! Where everyone knows your name, literally. A family business, tapas style foods, entrees, homemade pasta, carefully selected artisanal cheeses and cured meats to accompany the extensive wine list and craft beers. Salute!

Website

Location

237 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023

Directions

