Bin 71
170 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Bin 71 is a 15 year old, local, comfortable, wine bar watering hole! Where everyone knows your name, literally. A family business, tapas style foods, entrees, homemade pasta, carefully selected artisanal cheeses and cured meats to accompany the extensive wine list and craft beers. Salute!
Location
237 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
No Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurant
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurant