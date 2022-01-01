- Home
Binchoyaki
436 Reviews
$$
2226 10th St.
Sacramento, CA 95818
Popular Items
Shirts, Hats
Bincho Hat
"I eat ass at bincho" Black
quality cotton, unisex sizes
"got grill game" Black
quality cotton, unisex sizes
"I eat ass at bincho" Red
quality cotton, unisex sizes
"got grill game" Red
quality cotton, unisex sizes
"Everybody likes a good shuck" tank top Black
"I eat ass at bincho" tank top BLACK
Totes
ONIBI Promo
Stickers
SARA - PLATES
Izakaya SET
garlic edamame, tori karapon, blistered peppers, 2 yaki-onigiri (no modifications)
Edamame
boiled soybeans, sea salt
Garlic Edamame
boiled soybeans, garlicky soy
Ohitashi
quick braised seasonal greens soaked in light dashi broth with soy topped with bonito flakes
Kyuri Sunomono
pickled cucumber, sweet vinegar, sesame seeds
Pickle Plate
chefs choice of assorted house made pickles
Grilled Chicken Salad
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
Binchoyaki Potato Salad
japanese style potato salad
Binchoyaki salad
assorted cabbages, black sesame dressing
Sashimi Salad
seasonal fish selections, cucumber, red onion, carrot, daikon mix, sesame seeds, mixed lettuces, yuzu miso vinaigrette
Arabiki Corn Dogs
japanese sausages (2pc.) cornmeal batter, spicy mustard
Tempura Assortment
three shrimps, assorted veggies, dashi dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura
three shrimps, dashi dipping sauce
Sashimi
seasonal fish selections, house made ponzu
Tako Wasabi
raw octopus in wasabi sauce, tortilla chips
Curry Fries
fries topped with braised beef and veggie curry, creme fraiche, cheese, scallions
Krispy Rice
spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu
Poke Tostada
3 pc, marinated tuna, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori
Sake Poke Tostadas
3 pc, marinated salmon, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori
Beeru Ebi Tacos
beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli
Hamachi Carpaccio
yellowtail, avocado, ginger jalapeno dressing
Maguro Carpaccio
seared bluefin tuna. seasonal smoked vinaigrette, rice crackers, micro herbs
Sake Avo Crudo
seared salmon, avocado, garlic chili oil, yuzu miso vinaigrette, micro herbs
Agedashi Tofu
flash fried tofu, sweet ginger sauce, scallions
Tori Karapon
japanese style fried chicken, house made ponzu, grain mustard
Gindara Misoyaki
basil & sake miso marinated black cod, mushrooms, leeks, miso emulsion
Blistered Peppers
shishito peppers, garlic, soy, bonito flakes
Curry Tub (quart)
bulk order of our curry that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great
Yakiniku
ny strip loin, onion, mushroom, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic ponzu sauce
Furikake Salmon
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
Sumiyaki Chicken
jidori chicken thigh meat, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, yuzu pepper sauce
SHIME - Rice, Noodles, Soups
2lb Bag of NGF Organic Short Grain
2lb Bag of NGF Brown Rice
Chicken Cream Stew Tub (quart)
bulk order of our cream (chicken, carrot, onion, celery) stew that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great
Dashi Tub (quart)
handcrafted Binchoyaki's dashi broth made with bonito flakes and knob seaweed
Negi Miso Onigiri
scallions, sweet miso, shiso wrapped in rice and nori. vegetarian
Yakiniku Onigiri
rice ball with sliced rib eye with shichimi peppers & tare sauce with nori
Tsuna Mayo Onigiri
rice ball with blue fin conserve with QP mayo & scallions with nori
Ebi Mayo Onigiri
rice ball with shrimp tempura & garlic aioli with nori
Temaki Chicken Katsu
chicken katsu wrapped with shiso, daikon sprouts, house made sweet chili sauce, tare rice in nori.
Temaki Yakitori
chicken thigh, scallion, shiso hand roll wrapped in tare rice and nori
Temaki Salmon
grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori
Temaki Arabiki Sausage
tare arabiki sausage, hot mustard wrapped in nori
SPAM Musubi
spam, tare sauce, rice wrapped in nori seaweed
Awase Miso Shiru
country style miso, handcrafted dashi, seasonal veggies
Kinoko Miso Shiru
country style miso, handcrafted dashi, assorted mushrooms
Katsu Sliders
pork cutlet sandwich with potato salad, cabbage, katsu sauce, garlic aioli served with furikake fries
Duck Ramen
duck breast, mitsuba, scallions, soy broth
Ponyo Ramen
ham bone & chicken broth, 6 minute egg, shrimp & pork wontons, ham slices, greens, scallions
Ramen Salad
sesame bean sprouts, cucumbers, onsen egg, scallions, shredded chicken, sprouts, ginger soy dressing
Shio Ramen
wakame, menma, scallions, sesame seeds, chicken broth
Buta Moyashi Ramen
pork belly, bean sprouts, chili oil, scallions, miso broth
Tan Tan Men
spicy sesame ground beef & onion, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, chicken soy broth
Tori Mazemen
shredded chicken, mushroom, onsen tamago, mitsuba, nori, garlic soy, no broth
Kaisen Mazemen
shrimp, scallops, bacon, onion, garlic, asiago cheese, scallion, basil, onsen tamago, wafu sauce, thick ramen noodles, no broth
Curry Ramen or Udon
two shrimp tempura, scallions, crème fraiche, braised beef and veggie curry broth
Sukiyaki Udon
sliced rib eye, onions, mushrooms, scallions, ginger soy, no broth
Vegetable Yaki Udon
veggies, ginger soy sauce, no broth, vegan
Katsu Don
breaded pork cutlet, soft scrambled egg, onion, mitsuba, scallions, sesame seeds, over rice
Ten Don
two shrimps, assorted veggies, soft egg, binchoyaki tare sauce over gohan
Bacon Fried Rice
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
Soboro Don
seasoned ground chicken, sweet soft scrambled eggs over gohan
Oyako Don
thigh meat, sweet onions, soft scrambled eggs over gohan
Arabiki Sausage Don
tare glazed arabiki sausages, onions over gohan
Curry Rice Don
braised beef and veggie curry, gohan
Tekka Don
soy marinated tuna, kizami wasabi, raw jidori egg yolk, scallions, nori
Sake Don
soy marinated salmon, kizami wasabi, ikura, scallions, sprouts, nori
Hamachi Don
soy marinated yellowtail, kizami wasabi, tobiko, scallions, sprouts, nori
Binchoyaki Gohan
chef’s choice of two sumiyaki skewers over gohan
Organic Gohan
bowl of organic short grain white rice
Bento Boxes
Binchoyaki Bento
negima (thigh and scallions), tsukune (seasoned gr. chicken), momokawa (thigh with skin), veggie,
Basil Gindara Misoyaki Bento
basil & sake miso marinated black cod, mushrooms, leeks, miso emulsion
Saba Bento
grilled mackerel, sautéed veggies, daikon ponzu
Salmon Bento
furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce
Chicken Bento
jidori chicken thigh meat, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, yuzu pepper
Tempura Bento
two shrimps, assorted seasonal veggies, dashi dipping sauce
Yakiniku Bento
ny striploin, sweet onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, garlic ponzu
Sashimi Bento
chefs choice assorted sashimi, kizami wasabi, ponzu
Beverages
Beer
DRAFT Onibi Rotating Draft
Onibi Takehara Tanuki Sweet Potato Amber Ale
Onibi Hannya Kijo Saison
Onibi Hososhi Double IPA
Onibi Ohaguro Rice Lager
Onibi Bakeneko Peach Pale Ale
Onibi Inu Yuzu White Ale
Onibi Matcha Oni Matcha Cream Stout
Onibi Tengu Ginger Honey Blonde Ale
Onibi Black Lager
Onibi Lychee Raspberry Sour
6 Pack ORION Beer
6 Pack COEDO Assorted
6 Pack COEDO Beniaka Sweet Potato Ale
6 Pack COEDO Kyara Pale Lager
6 Pack COEDO Marihana Session IPA
6 Pack COEDO Ruri Pilsner
6 Pack COEDO Shikkoku Black Lager
6 Pack COEDO Shiro Hefeweizen
COEDO Beniaka Sweet Potato Ale
COEDO Kyara Pale Lager
COEDO Marihana Session IPA
COEDO Ruri Pilsner
COEDO Shikkoku Black Lager
COEDO Shiro Hefeweizen
Echigo Flying IPA
Echigo Koshihikari
Orion
Orion Nago Pilsner
Suntory ALL FREE (No alcohol)
Two Rivers Yuzu Cider
Two Rivers Nectarine Cider
La Boheme Pilsner
Castillo IPA
Treble Triple IPA
Banzai Rice Lager
Banzai Strawberry Refresher
Daily Beer Special
Orion Bucket
Namazake
Amanoto Heavens Door Nama
Makiri Junmai Nama
Fukucho Moon on the Water Nama
Taka Nobel Arrow Nama
Rihaku Origin of Purity
Denshin "Natsu"
Shichida Nama
720ml Denshin Fuyu
Shichi Hon Yari Nama
Chikurin Otoro
Denshin Natsu
Shichida Hiyaoroshi
Nigori Sake
Junmai Dai Ginjo Sake
Junmai Ginjo Sake
Junmai Sake
Enter Sake Heiwa
Fukucho Forgotten Fortune
Izumo Fuji Ancient Shrine
Kuroushi
Rihaku Dance of Discover (300ml)
Shichida Junmai
Taiheikai Tokubetsu
Tentaka Hawk in the heavens (300ml)
Yamato Shizuku Kimoto
Yoshi No Gawa Echigo Junmai
Other Sake
Fukuchitose Happy Owl Yamahai
Hyaku Moku Alt.3
Kanbara Ancient Treasure Yamahai
Kikusui Karakuchi Extra DRY
Onikoroshi Extra DRY (300ml)
Shichida Yamahai
Bushido Genshu
Born Muroka Nama Genshu
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai
Olive
Kinoko
Nopa-Lemon
Champagne/Sparkling Wine
Red Wine
Other Wines etc.
Wine by the glass
Magnum Sake Bottles (1.8L)
Sumiyaki
Beginner SET
1 negima, 1 tebasaki, 1 tsukune, 1 pork belly, 1 shishito, 1 shiitake (no modifications)
Experienced SET
1 momokawa, 1 ny strip, 1 pork jowl, 1 nankotsu, 1 heart, 1 liver, 3pc arabiki sausages (no modifications)
Seafood SET
1 salmon, 1 saba, 1 marinated aka ebi, 1 hamachi (no modifications)
Veggie SET
1 shiitake, 1 asparagus, 1 shishito, 1 okra, 1 sweet potato, 1 negi, 1 garlic, 1 yukon potato (no modifications)
Negima
jidori chicken thigh, scallions
Muneniku
Jidori Chicken Breast, yuzu kosho
Teba
spicy marinade wings
Tsukune
seasoned ground chicken
Nankotsu
jidori chicken knee cartilage
Tanuki
shiitake mushroom stuffed with tsukune
Liver
jidori chicken liver
Gizzard
Heart
jidori chicken heart
Bonjiri
jidori chicken tail
Momokawa
jidori chicken thigh with skin
NY Strip Loin
niman ranch strip loin
Zabuton
marinated (yakiniku style) angus chuck roll
Chuck Rosu
angus chuck roll
Tongue
Kurobuta Pork Belly
black pork belly, grain mustard
Kurobuta Pork Jowl
black pork cheek
Kurobuta Arabiki Sausage (3pcs)
black pork sausage, hot mustard
Salmon
topped with salmon roe
Marinated Aka Ebi
sweet shrimp
Hamachi
yellowtail, grated daikon
Saba
mackerel, grated daikon
Oyster
Asparagus Bacon
bacon wrapped asparagus
Tomato & Basil Bacon
Enoki Mushroom Bacon
Shiitake Mushroom
Shishito Peppers
Okra
Yukon Potato
creme fraiche, tobiko
Eggplant
Sweet Potato
spiced butter, creme fraiche, chives
Negi
scallions
Ninniku
garlic cloves
Kamo Negi
duck breast, scallions, wasabi
Yaki Onigiri
grilled rice ball, tare, butter
Tofu
Mochi Bacon
Asparagus
Cherry Tomato
King Crab Claw
Ika Sugata (Squid )
Hokke
whole atka mackerel
Seasonal Specials
Summer Corn Ramen
Shredded chicken, corn, braised menma, scallion, soft farm egg, chili threads, chilled corn broth
Kara Cheezu Ramen
Pork belly, american cheese, scallion, sauteed onion, napa cabbage, chili oil, spicy miso broth
TanTan Tonyu Udon
Spicy sesame ground beef, onion, cucumber, scallion, chilled soymilk broth, chili oil, cold udon noodles
Yakitori Don Buri
Negima, tskune, tanuki, muneniku, nakotsu, onsen egg, pickled ginger, scallion, nori, over gohan
Buta Kimchi Itame
Sauteed pork belly, kimchi, onion, kabocha, bean sprouts, scallions, chili oil
Chili Dumplings
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings with scallions and napa cabbage. Garlic chili ponzu with micro herbs. 5 pc
Drunken Clams
Manilla clams, Linguisa sausage, parsley, onion, garlic, lots of sake
Avocado Tempura
Avocado tempura with blistered tomato sauce, micro herbs
S&P Teba Age
Krispy fried wings, jalapeno, serrano, garlic, scallion
Shichimi 7 spice Tempura Okra
honey mustard with chili oil
Fried Corn
corn kind a on the cobb, curry powder, garlic aioli
Beeru Sakana Tacos
Soft Shell Crab Salad
Tempura soft shell crab, soft farm egg, peached, asparagus, red onion, scallion, lettuce pepitas, sherry vinaigrette
Farm Tomato Salad
Mixed heirloom tomatoes, watercress, scallion, aged black truffle infused ponzu vinaigrette, sun dried yuzu salt
Burrata Salad
Kakuni Tacos
kakuni braised pork belly, smoked nectarine vinaigrette, avocado creme, cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro
Cold Somen
orion beer battered rockfish (2pc), furikake fries, soy malt vinegar, tartar sauce
Slapped Cucumbers
japanese cucumber, garlic chili oil, vinaigrette, herbs
Nasu Nibitashi
Chefs Pairing
grilled fish, premium sake bottle
Okinawan Style Ramen
braised pork belly, soft egg, naruto, beni shoga, scallion, thick ramen noodles, dashi shoyu and pork broth
Hawaiian Oxtail & Watercress Soup
braised oxtail & beef short ribs, watercress, cilantro, scallion, spicy soy ginger sauce *contains bones*
Miso Butter Corn Ramen
shredded chicken, corn, butter, menma, scallions, soft egg, sesame seeds, chili threads, soy miso butter
Kakuni Sliders
sweet sesame braised pork belly, cabbage, picked onions, garlic aioli, sweet buns, binchoyaki potato salad
Ebi Harumaki
fried spring roll with shrimp, onion, ginger and cilantro. spicy soy dipping sauce 3pc
Cheezu Bacon Harumaki
fried spring roll with jack cheese, bacon and cilantro. sweet and spicy aioli
Menchi Katsu Loco Moco
breaded japanese meatloaf over onion and mushroom hiyashi gravy & gohan, fried egg
Veggie Salad
zucchini, yukon potato, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cilantro miso vinagrette, basil. VEGAN
Mini Nasu Don Buri
Tori Kinoko Ramen
shredded chicken, mixed mushrooms, baby bok choy, onion, scallions, mitsuba, sesame seeds, chili oil, burnt garlic oil, mushroom dashi shoyu broth
Kabocha Mazemen
shrimp, kabocha tempura, honey kabocha puree, pepitas, nori, onsen egg, chili tare sauce, thick ramen noodles, no broth
Tori Abura Soba
seasoned ground chicken, menma, scallion, fried shallots, nori, onsen egg, chili tare sauce, thick ramen noodles, no broth
Nyumen
scrambled egg, shiitake, naruto, scallion, mitsuba, sesame seeds, somen noodles, light dashi broth
Menchi Katsu
breaded japanese meatloaf, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce
Zucchini Cream Soup
Fried Watermelon
Stuffed Rolled Cabbage
Arabiki Mazemen
kurobuta pork sausage, shredded pork ribs, watermelon, edamame, fried shallots, chives, mustard greens, thick ramen noodle, no broth
Seasonal Sumiyaki
Eryngi
King oyster mushroom
Uruza Bacon
Bacon Wrapped Quail Eggs
Ribeye Wrapped Persimmon
Grilled Pineapple
Grilled Pineapple with tare sauce
Elote Corn
tare, butter, shichimi, asiago cheese, lime, furikake
Zucchini
Grilled with shio, sweet miso sauce
Ebi Peppers
Ground shrimp & scallop stuffed sweet peppers, sweet and spicy sauce
Tsukune Jalapenos
Tai
Whole grilled red snapper
Saba Saikyozuke
miso marinated mackerel
Karei Kasuzuke
sake lees marinated flounder
Hamachi Kama
yellowtail collar, grated daikon, house made ponzu
Grilled Brussel Sprouts
Wagyu Tsukune
Wagyu Chuck
Kawa
chicken skin with shio or tare
Hokke
whole butterflied atka makerel
Candy Striped Fig
grilled with tare sauce
Tobiuo
whole grilled Sea Bream
Lamb Lolipop
Kanpachi
Kanpachi Kama
Hotate
Buta Bara
Mongo Ika Geso
Yagen
Kara Muneniku
Taiwans Best Mart Pork Sausage 1pc
Taiwans Best Mart Spicy Pork Sausage 1pc
Buta Dango
meat ball skewer, shio mand bell pepper couli
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Specializing in sumiyaki grilling. #FarmtoHashi Tuesday-Saturday 11-8pm!
2226 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95818