Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Seafood

Binchoyaki

436 Reviews

$$

2226 10th St.

Sacramento, CA 95818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Krispy Rice
Muneniku
Yakiniku Onigiri

Shirts, Hats

Bincho Hat

Bincho Hat

$20.00
"I eat ass at bincho" Black

"I eat ass at bincho" Black

$25.00+

quality cotton, unisex sizes

"got grill game" Black

"got grill game" Black

$25.00+

quality cotton, unisex sizes

"I eat ass at bincho" Red

"I eat ass at bincho" Red

$25.00+

quality cotton, unisex sizes

"got grill game" Red

"got grill game" Red

$25.00+

quality cotton, unisex sizes

"Everybody likes a good shuck" tank top Black

"Everybody likes a good shuck" tank top Black

$25.00+

"I eat ass at bincho" tank top BLACK

$25.00+

Totes

Double Wine Bag

Double Wine Bag

$12.00

Perfect sake, wine, water bottles. It has a thick flap in the center so your bottle is separated safely. 5.5"W x 10.5"H x 3"D

Single Wine Bag

Single Wine Bag

$10.00

Also great as water bottle holder!

ONIBI Promo

ONIBI Beer Glasss

$10.00

ONIBI (S)

$25.00

ONIBI (M)

$25.00

ONIBI (L)

$25.00

ONIBI (XL)

$25.00

ONIBI Hat

$30.00

Stickers

Binchoyaki Sticker

$2.00

SARA - PLATES

Izakaya SET

$36.00

garlic edamame, tori karapon, blistered peppers, 2 yaki-onigiri (no modifications)

Edamame

$5.00

boiled soybeans, sea salt

Garlic Edamame

$6.00

boiled soybeans, garlicky soy

Ohitashi

$4.50

quick braised seasonal greens soaked in light dashi broth with soy topped with bonito flakes

Kyuri Sunomono

$4.50

pickled cucumber, sweet vinegar, sesame seeds

Pickle Plate

$8.00

chefs choice of assorted house made pickles

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.

Binchoyaki Potato Salad

$5.50

japanese style potato salad

Binchoyaki salad

$9.00+

assorted cabbages, black sesame dressing

Sashimi Salad

$22.00

seasonal fish selections, cucumber, red onion, carrot, daikon mix, sesame seeds, mixed lettuces, yuzu miso vinaigrette

Arabiki Corn Dogs

$7.50

japanese sausages (2pc.) cornmeal batter, spicy mustard

Tempura Assortment

$14.00

three shrimps, assorted veggies, dashi dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

three shrimps, dashi dipping sauce

Sashimi

$20.00+

seasonal fish selections, house made ponzu

Tako Wasabi

$12.00

raw octopus in wasabi sauce, tortilla chips

Curry Fries

Curry Fries

$13.50

fries topped with braised beef and veggie curry, creme fraiche, cheese, scallions

Krispy Rice

Krispy Rice

$16.00

spicy tuna, serrano chilis, house made chive ponzu

Poke Tostada

$18.00

3 pc, marinated tuna, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori

Sake Poke Tostadas

$18.00

3 pc, marinated salmon, cucumber, wakame, onions, tobiko, garlic aioli, nori

Beeru Ebi Tacos

Beeru Ebi Tacos

$10.00

beer battered shrimps, cabbage, cilantro, pickled onions, kimchee aioli

Hamachi Carpaccio

$20.00

yellowtail, avocado, ginger jalapeno dressing

Maguro Carpaccio

$20.00

seared bluefin tuna. seasonal smoked vinaigrette, rice crackers, micro herbs

Sake Avo Crudo

$19.00

seared salmon, avocado, garlic chili oil, yuzu miso vinaigrette, micro herbs

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

flash fried tofu, sweet ginger sauce, scallions

Tori Karapon

$14.00

japanese style fried chicken, house made ponzu, grain mustard

Gindara Misoyaki

$20.00

basil & sake miso marinated black cod, mushrooms, leeks, miso emulsion

Blistered Peppers

Blistered Peppers

$12.00

shishito peppers, garlic, soy, bonito flakes

Curry Tub (quart)

$16.00

bulk order of our curry that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great

Yakiniku

$22.00

ny strip loin, onion, mushroom, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic ponzu sauce

Furikake Salmon

$20.00

furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce

Sumiyaki Chicken

$19.00

jidori chicken thigh meat, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, yuzu pepper sauce

SHIME - Rice, Noodles, Soups

2lb Bag of NGF Organic Short Grain

$6.00

2lb Bag of NGF Brown Rice

$6.00

Curry Tub (quart)

$16.00

bulk order of our curry that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great

Chicken Cream Stew Tub (quart)

$15.00Out of stock

bulk order of our cream (chicken, carrot, onion, celery) stew that feeds up to 3, reheat with a touch of water and bring it back to a full boil, also freezes great

Dashi Tub (quart)

$5.00

handcrafted Binchoyaki's dashi broth made with bonito flakes and knob seaweed

Negi Miso Onigiri

$5.00

scallions, sweet miso, shiso wrapped in rice and nori. vegetarian

Yakiniku Onigiri

$5.00

rice ball with sliced rib eye with shichimi peppers & tare sauce with nori

Tsuna Mayo Onigiri

$5.00

rice ball with blue fin conserve with QP mayo & scallions with nori

Ebi Mayo Onigiri

$5.00

rice ball with shrimp tempura & garlic aioli with nori

Temaki Chicken Katsu

$5.00

chicken katsu wrapped with shiso, daikon sprouts, house made sweet chili sauce, tare rice in nori.

Temaki Yakitori

$5.00

chicken thigh, scallion, shiso hand roll wrapped in tare rice and nori

Temaki Salmon

$5.00

grilled salmon hand roll with wasabi mayo and shiso wrapped in nori

Temaki Arabiki Sausage

$5.00

tare arabiki sausage, hot mustard wrapped in nori

SPAM Musubi

$5.00

spam, tare sauce, rice wrapped in nori seaweed

Awase Miso Shiru

$5.50

country style miso, handcrafted dashi, seasonal veggies

Kinoko Miso Shiru

$6.50

country style miso, handcrafted dashi, assorted mushrooms

Katsu Sliders

$14.00

pork cutlet sandwich with potato salad, cabbage, katsu sauce, garlic aioli served with furikake fries

Duck Ramen

Duck Ramen

$23.00Out of stock

duck breast, mitsuba, scallions, soy broth

Ponyo Ramen

Ponyo Ramen

$17.00Out of stock

ham bone & chicken broth, 6 minute egg, shrimp & pork wontons, ham slices, greens, scallions

Ramen Salad

Ramen Salad

$18.00

sesame bean sprouts, cucumbers, onsen egg, scallions, shredded chicken, sprouts, ginger soy dressing

Shio Ramen

$13.00

wakame, menma, scallions, sesame seeds, chicken broth

Buta Moyashi Ramen

$17.00

pork belly, bean sprouts, chili oil, scallions, miso broth

Tan Tan Men

$17.00

spicy sesame ground beef & onion, menma, bean sprouts, scallions, chicken soy broth

Tori Mazemen

$17.00

shredded chicken, mushroom, onsen tamago, mitsuba, nori, garlic soy, no broth

Kaisen Mazemen

$20.00

shrimp, scallops, bacon, onion, garlic, asiago cheese, scallion, basil, onsen tamago, wafu sauce, thick ramen noodles, no broth

Curry Ramen or Udon

$18.00

two shrimp tempura, scallions, crème fraiche, braised beef and veggie curry broth

Sukiyaki Udon

$22.00

sliced rib eye, onions, mushrooms, scallions, ginger soy, no broth

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$17.00

veggies, ginger soy sauce, no broth, vegan

Katsu Don

$17.00

breaded pork cutlet, soft scrambled egg, onion, mitsuba, scallions, sesame seeds, over rice

Ten Don

$17.00

two shrimps, assorted veggies, soft egg, binchoyaki tare sauce over gohan

Bacon Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice

$11.00

bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts

Soboro Don

$14.00

seasoned ground chicken, sweet soft scrambled eggs over gohan

Oyako Don

$14.00

thigh meat, sweet onions, soft scrambled eggs over gohan

Arabiki Sausage Don

$12.00

tare glazed arabiki sausages, onions over gohan

Curry Rice Don

$13.00

braised beef and veggie curry, gohan

Tekka Don

$19.00+

soy marinated tuna, kizami wasabi, raw jidori egg yolk, scallions, nori

Sake Don

$18.00+

soy marinated salmon, kizami wasabi, ikura, scallions, sprouts, nori

Hamachi Don

$19.00+

soy marinated yellowtail, kizami wasabi, tobiko, scallions, sprouts, nori

Binchoyaki Gohan

$12.00

chef’s choice of two sumiyaki skewers over gohan

Organic Gohan

$3.00

bowl of organic short grain white rice

Bento Boxes

Binchoyaki Bento

$20.00

negima (thigh and scallions), tsukune (seasoned gr. chicken), momokawa (thigh with skin), veggie,

Basil Gindara Misoyaki Bento

Basil Gindara Misoyaki Bento

$23.00

basil & sake miso marinated black cod, mushrooms, leeks, miso emulsion

Saba Bento

$17.00

grilled mackerel, sautéed veggies, daikon ponzu

Salmon Bento

$20.00

furikake seaweed crusted salmon, sautéed veggies, tare sauce

Chicken Bento

$19.00

jidori chicken thigh meat, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, yuzu pepper

Tempura Bento

$18.00

two shrimps, assorted seasonal veggies, dashi dipping sauce

Yakiniku Bento

Yakiniku Bento

$22.00

ny striploin, sweet onions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, garlic ponzu

Sashimi Bento

Sashimi Bento

$27.00

chefs choice assorted sashimi, kizami wasabi, ponzu

Beverages

Oolong Ice Tea Can

$4.00

Kona Ice Coffee

$4.00

Ramune Original Flavor

$5.00

Ramune Strawberry Flavor

$5.00

Ramune Melon Flavor

$5.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Bottle

$4.00

Yuzu Sparkling Bottle

$6.00

Blue Bottle Cold Brew

$7.00

Beer

DRAFT Onibi Rotating Draft

$8.00

Onibi Takehara Tanuki Sweet Potato Amber Ale

$7.00
Onibi Hannya Kijo Saison

Onibi Hannya Kijo Saison

$7.00
Onibi Hososhi Double IPA

Onibi Hososhi Double IPA

$7.00
Onibi Ohaguro Rice Lager

Onibi Ohaguro Rice Lager

$6.00
Onibi Bakeneko Peach Pale Ale

Onibi Bakeneko Peach Pale Ale

$7.00
Onibi Inu Yuzu White Ale

Onibi Inu Yuzu White Ale

$7.00

Onibi Matcha Oni Matcha Cream Stout

$7.00

Onibi Tengu Ginger Honey Blonde Ale

$7.00

Onibi Black Lager

$7.00

Onibi Lychee Raspberry Sour

$8.00

6 Pack ORION Beer

$18.00

6 Pack COEDO Assorted

$27.00Out of stock

6 Pack COEDO Beniaka Sweet Potato Ale

$27.00Out of stock

6 Pack COEDO Kyara Pale Lager

$25.00Out of stock

6 Pack COEDO Marihana Session IPA

$25.00Out of stock

6 Pack COEDO Ruri Pilsner

$25.00Out of stock

6 Pack COEDO Shikkoku Black Lager

$25.00Out of stock

6 Pack COEDO Shiro Hefeweizen

$25.00Out of stock

COEDO Beniaka Sweet Potato Ale

$9.00

COEDO Kyara Pale Lager

$8.00

COEDO Marihana Session IPA

$8.00

COEDO Ruri Pilsner

$7.00

COEDO Shikkoku Black Lager

$8.00Out of stock

COEDO Shiro Hefeweizen

$7.00

Echigo Flying IPA

$5.00

Echigo Koshihikari

$5.00

Orion

$4.00

Orion Nago Pilsner

$5.00

Suntory ALL FREE (No alcohol)

$4.00

Two Rivers Yuzu Cider

$7.00

Two Rivers Nectarine Cider

$7.00Out of stock

La Boheme Pilsner

$12.00Out of stock

Castillo IPA

$12.00

Treble Triple IPA

$15.00Out of stock

Banzai Rice Lager

$9.50

Banzai Strawberry Refresher

$8.00

Daily Beer Special

$15.00

Orion Bucket

$12.00

Namazake

Amanoto Heavens Door Nama

$60.00Out of stock

Makiri Junmai Nama

$65.00Out of stock

Fukucho Moon on the Water Nama

$65.00Out of stock

Taka Nobel Arrow Nama

$55.00Out of stock

Rihaku Origin of Purity

$65.00Out of stock

Denshin "Natsu"

$45.00

Shichida Nama

$70.00

720ml Denshin Fuyu

$45.00Out of stock

Shichi Hon Yari Nama

$55.00

Chikurin Otoro

$55.00Out of stock

Denshin Natsu

$50.00Out of stock

Shichida Hiyaoroshi

$65.00

Sparkling Sake

Hakkaisan Sparkling

$100.00Out of stock

Dassai 45 Sparkling

$25.00

Fukucho Seaside

$45.00

Nigori Sake

Tozai Snow Maiden (180ml)

$10.00

Dassai 45 Nigori Sake

$50.00

300ml Banzai Crazy Milk

$9.00

720ml Banzai Crazy Milk

$20.00

720ml Rihaku Dreamy Clouds

$50.00Out of stock

Junmai Dai Ginjo Sake

Born Gold

$55.00

Born Muroka Nama Genshu

$60.00

Born Junsui (300ml)

$18.00

Stella Muroka Genshu

$130.00

Stella Namazake

$150.00Out of stock

Toko Divine Droplets

$150.00Out of stock

Dassai 23 JDGJ

$140.00

Dassai 39 JDGJ

$60.00

Konteki Pearls of Simplicity

$65.00Out of stock

Junmai Ginjo Sake

Hakkaisan Junmai Ginjo

$55.00

Hakkaisan Yukimuro

$90.00

Minanogawa Muroka

$55.00Out of stock

Momokawa Organic

$25.00

Tamano Hikari (180ml)

$8.00

Yoshi No Gawa Winter Warrior

$40.00

Seikyo Omachi Junmai

$55.00

Fukucho Moon on the Water

$65.00Out of stock

Watari Bune 55

$65.00

Junmai Sake

Enter Sake Heiwa

$55.00Out of stock

Fukucho Forgotten Fortune

$65.00Out of stock

Izumo Fuji Ancient Shrine

$50.00Out of stock

Kuroushi

$45.00Out of stock

Rihaku Dance of Discover (300ml)

$18.00

Shichida Junmai

$55.00

Taiheikai Tokubetsu

$45.00

Tentaka Hawk in the heavens (300ml)

$20.00

Yamato Shizuku Kimoto

$36.00

Yoshi No Gawa Echigo Junmai

$40.00

Other Sake

Fukuchitose Happy Owl Yamahai

$45.00

Hyaku Moku Alt.3

$70.00

Kanbara Ancient Treasure Yamahai

$140.00

Kikusui Karakuchi Extra DRY

$30.00

Onikoroshi Extra DRY (300ml)

$16.00

Shichida Yamahai

$65.00

Bushido Genshu

$8.00

Born Muroka Nama Genshu

$60.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai

$16.00

Olive

$55.00

Kinoko

$55.00

Nopa-Lemon

$55.00

Champagne/Sparkling Wine

Champagne, Collet Brut, France

$60.00

Sparkling Plum, Choya (187ml)

$7.00

Sparkling Rose, Schramsberg Brut, N. Coast, Magnum

$150.00

Hogwash Rose Sparkling 250ml can

$9.00

Rose Wine

Rose, Carignan, Villaviva, Cote De Thau, 2017

$30.00

White Wine

Chenin Blanc, Terra D'Oro, Clarksburg, 2017

$32.00

Boya

$28.00

Red Wine

Bordeaux Blend, Chateau Lalande, Saint Julien, 2015

$70.00

Petite Sirah, Petite Petit, Michael David, Lodi, 2016

$38.00

Other Wines etc.

Tozai Blossom of Peace, Plum Wine

$35.00

Choya Ume-shu glass

$9.00

Choya Ume-shu bottle

$36.00

Wine by the glass

Rose, Carignan, Villaviva, Cote De Thau, 2017

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Garzon, Uruguay

$12.00

Chenin Blanc, Terra, D'Oro, Clarksburg

$9.00

Pinot Noir, Lange Twins, Lodi

$8.00

Petite Syrah, Petite Petit, Michael David, Lodi

$10.00

Boya

$9.00

Magnum Sake Bottles (1.8L)

Seikyo Takehara Junmai 1.8L

$100.00

Yuri Masa Mune 1.8L

$80.00

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds (NIGORI)

$130.00

Dassai 45 JDG 1.8L

$120.00

Eiko Fuji Konkara (DRY) 1.8L

$90.00

Sumiyaki

carrots, dill creme fraiche, carrot top pesto

Beginner SET

$34.00

1 negima, 1 tebasaki, 1 tsukune, 1 pork belly, 1 shishito, 1 shiitake (no modifications)

Experienced SET

$40.00

1 momokawa, 1 ny strip, 1 pork jowl, 1 nankotsu, 1 heart, 1 liver, 3pc arabiki sausages (no modifications)

Seafood SET

$39.00

1 salmon, 1 saba, 1 marinated aka ebi, 1 hamachi (no modifications)

Veggie SET

$32.00

1 shiitake, 1 asparagus, 1 shishito, 1 okra, 1 sweet potato, 1 negi, 1 garlic, 1 yukon potato (no modifications)

Negima

$5.50

jidori chicken thigh, scallions

Muneniku

$6.00

Jidori Chicken Breast, yuzu kosho

Teba

$6.00

spicy marinade wings

Tsukune

$6.50

seasoned ground chicken

Nankotsu

$4.50

jidori chicken knee cartilage

Tanuki

$6.00

shiitake mushroom stuffed with tsukune

Liver

$5.00

jidori chicken liver

Gizzard

$5.00Out of stock

Heart

$5.00

jidori chicken heart

Bonjiri

$5.00

jidori chicken tail

Momokawa

$6.00

jidori chicken thigh with skin

NY Strip Loin

$8.00

niman ranch strip loin

Zabuton

$5.50

marinated (yakiniku style) angus chuck roll

Chuck Rosu

$5.50

angus chuck roll

Tongue

$9.00

Kurobuta Pork Belly

$7.00

black pork belly, grain mustard

Kurobuta Pork Jowl

$7.00

black pork cheek

Kurobuta Arabiki Sausage (3pcs)

$6.00

black pork sausage, hot mustard

Salmon

$7.00

topped with salmon roe

Marinated Aka Ebi

$5.50

sweet shrimp

Hamachi

$17.00

yellowtail, grated daikon

Saba

$11.00

mackerel, grated daikon

Oyster

$3.50

Asparagus Bacon

$5.00

bacon wrapped asparagus

Tomato & Basil Bacon

$4.50

Enoki Mushroom Bacon

$8.00

Shiitake Mushroom

$5.00

Shishito Peppers

$5.00

Okra

$4.00

Yukon Potato

$5.00

creme fraiche, tobiko

Eggplant

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$5.00

spiced butter, creme fraiche, chives

Negi

$4.50

scallions

Ninniku

$2.50

garlic cloves

Kamo Negi

$8.00

duck breast, scallions, wasabi

Yaki Onigiri

$4.00

grilled rice ball, tare, butter

Tofu

$4.00

Mochi Bacon

$5.50

Asparagus

$3.50

Cherry Tomato

$3.50

King Crab Claw

$20.00Out of stock

Ika Sugata (Squid )

$6.50

Hokke

$26.00Out of stock

whole atka mackerel

Seasonal Specials

Summer Corn Ramen

$19.00Out of stock

Shredded chicken, corn, braised menma, scallion, soft farm egg, chili threads, chilled corn broth

Kara Cheezu Ramen

$17.00

Pork belly, american cheese, scallion, sauteed onion, napa cabbage, chili oil, spicy miso broth

TanTan Tonyu Udon

$19.00Out of stock

Spicy sesame ground beef, onion, cucumber, scallion, chilled soymilk broth, chili oil, cold udon noodles

Yakitori Don Buri

$30.00

Negima, tskune, tanuki, muneniku, nakotsu, onsen egg, pickled ginger, scallion, nori, over gohan

Buta Kimchi Itame

$15.00

Sauteed pork belly, kimchi, onion, kabocha, bean sprouts, scallions, chili oil

Chili Dumplings

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings with scallions and napa cabbage. Garlic chili ponzu with micro herbs. 5 pc

Drunken Clams

$16.00

Manilla clams, Linguisa sausage, parsley, onion, garlic, lots of sake

Avocado Tempura

$10.00Out of stock

Avocado tempura with blistered tomato sauce, micro herbs

S&P Teba Age

$12.00Out of stock

Krispy fried wings, jalapeno, serrano, garlic, scallion

Shichimi 7 spice Tempura Okra

$7.00Out of stock

honey mustard with chili oil

Fried Corn

Fried Corn

$5.50Out of stock

corn kind a on the cobb, curry powder, garlic aioli

Beeru Sakana Tacos

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Tempura soft shell crab, soft farm egg, peached, asparagus, red onion, scallion, lettuce pepitas, sherry vinaigrette

Farm Tomato Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Mixed heirloom tomatoes, watercress, scallion, aged black truffle infused ponzu vinaigrette, sun dried yuzu salt

Burrata Salad

$18.00

Kakuni Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

kakuni braised pork belly, smoked nectarine vinaigrette, avocado creme, cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro

Cold Somen

$14.00Out of stock

orion beer battered rockfish (2pc), furikake fries, soy malt vinegar, tartar sauce

Slapped Cucumbers

$6.00Out of stock

japanese cucumber, garlic chili oil, vinaigrette, herbs

Nasu Nibitashi

$7.00Out of stock

Chefs Pairing

$60.00

grilled fish, premium sake bottle

Okinawan Style Ramen

$18.00

braised pork belly, soft egg, naruto, beni shoga, scallion, thick ramen noodles, dashi shoyu and pork broth

Hawaiian Oxtail & Watercress Soup

$15.00Out of stock

braised oxtail & beef short ribs, watercress, cilantro, scallion, spicy soy ginger sauce *contains bones*

Miso Butter Corn Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

shredded chicken, corn, butter, menma, scallions, soft egg, sesame seeds, chili threads, soy miso butter

Kakuni Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

sweet sesame braised pork belly, cabbage, picked onions, garlic aioli, sweet buns, binchoyaki potato salad

Ebi Harumaki

$9.00Out of stock

fried spring roll with shrimp, onion, ginger and cilantro. spicy soy dipping sauce 3pc

Cheezu Bacon Harumaki

$9.00Out of stock

fried spring roll with jack cheese, bacon and cilantro. sweet and spicy aioli

Menchi Katsu Loco Moco

$22.00Out of stock

breaded japanese meatloaf over onion and mushroom hiyashi gravy & gohan, fried egg

Veggie Salad

$8.00Out of stock

zucchini, yukon potato, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cilantro miso vinagrette, basil. VEGAN

Mini Nasu Don Buri

$12.00Out of stock

Tori Kinoko Ramen

$19.00

shredded chicken, mixed mushrooms, baby bok choy, onion, scallions, mitsuba, sesame seeds, chili oil, burnt garlic oil, mushroom dashi shoyu broth

Kabocha Mazemen

$18.00Out of stock

shrimp, kabocha tempura, honey kabocha puree, pepitas, nori, onsen egg, chili tare sauce, thick ramen noodles, no broth

Tori Abura Soba

$18.00

seasoned ground chicken, menma, scallion, fried shallots, nori, onsen egg, chili tare sauce, thick ramen noodles, no broth

Nyumen

$14.00

scrambled egg, shiitake, naruto, scallion, mitsuba, sesame seeds, somen noodles, light dashi broth

Menchi Katsu

$11.00Out of stock

breaded japanese meatloaf, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce

Zucchini Cream Soup

$7.00

Fried Watermelon

$5.00

Stuffed Rolled Cabbage

$12.00Out of stock

Arabiki Mazemen

$18.00Out of stock

kurobuta pork sausage, shredded pork ribs, watermelon, edamame, fried shallots, chives, mustard greens, thick ramen noodle, no broth

Seasonal Sumiyaki

Eryngi

$6.00Out of stock

King oyster mushroom

Uruza Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Quail Eggs

Ribeye Wrapped Persimmon

$7.00

Grilled Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Pineapple with tare sauce

Elote Corn

Elote Corn

$5.50Out of stock

tare, butter, shichimi, asiago cheese, lime, furikake

Zucchini

$3.00Out of stock

Grilled with shio, sweet miso sauce

Ebi Peppers

$7.00Out of stock

Ground shrimp & scallop stuffed sweet peppers, sweet and spicy sauce

Tsukune Jalapenos

$6.50

Tai

$20.00Out of stock

Whole grilled red snapper

Saba Saikyozuke

$11.00

miso marinated mackerel

Karei Kasuzuke

$23.00

sake lees marinated flounder

Hamachi Kama

$26.00Out of stock

yellowtail collar, grated daikon, house made ponzu

Grilled Brussel Sprouts

$3.00Out of stock

Wagyu Tsukune

$12.00

Wagyu Chuck

$14.00Out of stock

Kawa

$9.00Out of stock

chicken skin with shio or tare

Hokke

$24.00Out of stock

whole butterflied atka makerel

Candy Striped Fig

$3.00Out of stock

grilled with tare sauce

Tobiuo

$29.00Out of stock

whole grilled Sea Bream

Lamb Lolipop

$10.00Out of stock

Kanpachi

$15.00Out of stock

Kanpachi Kama

$10.00Out of stock

Hotate

$6.50Out of stock

Buta Bara

$7.50Out of stock

Mongo Ika Geso

$6.50

Yagen

$5.00Out of stock

Kara Muneniku

$7.00

Taiwans Best Mart Pork Sausage 1pc

$4.00

Taiwans Best Mart Spicy Pork Sausage 1pc

$4.00

Buta Dango

$7.00

meat ball skewer, shio mand bell pepper couli

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in sumiyaki grilling. #FarmtoHashi Tuesday-Saturday 11-8pm!

Website

Location

2226 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

Gallery
Binchoyaki image
Binchoyaki image
Binchoyaki image
Binchoyaki image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
orange starNo Reviews
1104 R STREET SUITE 100 SACRAMENTO, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 731
2004 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Kasbah - 2115 J Street STE 101
orange star4.2 • 1,414
2115 J Street STE 101 Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Allora Holidays
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Allora
orange starNo Reviews
5215 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Piatti - Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
571 Pavilions Lane Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
ODD COOKIE - 1015 9th St
orange star4.5 • 995
1015 9th St SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston