Bindaas Bowls and Rolls 415 7th Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

415 7th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20004

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Veggie Samosas
Salmon Bowl

Bowls

Lamb Bowl

Lamb Bowl

$13.50

Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!

Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!

Paneer Bowl

Paneer Bowl

$12.25

Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Signature Bowls inspired by Indian classics!

Vegan Bowl

$12.25

Raita

$3.00

Seasonal Veggie

$2.00

Extra Vindaloo

$2.00

Extra Korma

$2.00

Moilee

$2.00

Extra Tikka Masala

$2.00

Mint-Cilantro Chutney

$1.00

Extra Rice

$3.00

Extra Salad

$1.00

Oatmeal Saffron Cookies

$2.00

Salmon

$6.00

Extra Full Protein

$8.00

Roti

$2.00

Rolls

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$12.00

Indian-style, egg-washed wraps with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions

Lamb Roll

Lamb Roll

$12.00

Indian-style, egg-washed wraps with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions

Paneer Roll

Paneer Roll

$11.00

Indian-style wrap with tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions (no egg!)

Sandwiches

Bombay Veggie Pao

Bombay Veggie Pao

$9.00

The Mumbai veggie burger-- one burger per order.

Chicken Farcha Burger

Chicken Farcha Burger

$10.00

Fried, crispy chicken sandwich

Veggie Pao W/ fries

$13.00

Chicken Burg W/ Fries

$14.00

Snacks

Veggie Samosas

Veggie Samosas

$5.00

Two per order

Gunpowder Fries

Gunpowder Fries

$5.00
Masala Popcorn

Masala Popcorn

$4.00

Spiced popcorn

NA Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.45

Juice of the Day

$6.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Iced Tea Btl

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade & Tea

$5.00

La Croix

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Indian Soda

$4.00

Boylan

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Indian Beer

$6.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cocktail #3

$9.00

Red Wine Glass

$8.00

White Wine Glass

$8.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.45
Mango Cheesecake

Mango Cheesecake

$4.00
Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

415 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004

Main pic

