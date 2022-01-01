Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Bing Bing Dim Sum

2,550 Reviews

$$

1648 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Cheesesteak Bao
Sichuan Chicken Wontons
Dan Dan Noodles

Sichuan Chicken Wontons

Sichuan Chicken Wontons

$11.00

(6) hot chili oil, cucumber

Scarlet Dumplings

Scarlet Dumplings

$9.00

(4) scarlet dumplings - swiss chard, tofu, crispy garlic. Gluten Free.

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$10.00

(4) shrimp dumplings - calabrian chili, roasted garlic, spinach. Gluten Free.

Caterpillar Bread

Caterpillar Bread

$12.00

(2) caterpillar bread - bbq pork, caramelized honey, sesame.

Cheesesteak Bao

Cheesesteak Bao

$12.00

(2) cheesesteak bao - cooper sharp, long hots, wit

Turnip Cake

Turnip Cake

$10.00

matzo, fried egg, maple soy, bonito.

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$12.00

kimchi, walnuts, honey sesame mayo

Spicy Sichuan Cucumbers

Spicy Sichuan Cucumbers

$12.00

tofu, watercress, ma la vinegar. Gluten Free.

Coconut Shrimp 'Tamale'

Coconut Shrimp 'Tamale'

$13.00

shrimp + avocado salsa, green curry sauce

Health Salad

Health Salad

$11.00

carrots, cabbage, herbs, peanuts, Vietnamese dressing

Chicken Manchurian

Chicken Manchurian

$13.00

fried chicken leg, green mango, hakka sauce

Eggplant Mapo Tofu

Eggplant Mapo Tofu

$18.00

sichuan chili sauce, yu choy, jasmine rice

Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$19.00

ground pork, cucumber, radish, peanut

Shiitake Dan Dan Noodles (veg)

Shiitake Dan Dan Noodles (veg)

$19.00

shiitake mushrooms, cucumber, radish, peanut.

Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup

Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup

$19.00

bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle

Sesame Shrimp Chop Suey

Sesame Shrimp Chop Suey

$21.00

Gluten Free. oyster mushrooms, radish, baby corn, yu choy, pickled onion, jasmine rice.

Caramel Pork Shank

Caramel Pork Shank

$28.00

vietnamese pickles, sambal, steamed buns (6).

Thai Tea Tiramisu

Thai Tea Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Mascarpone, ladyfingers, chocolate crunch

Kids Noodles + Butter

Kids Noodles + Butter

$5.00
Kids Noodles + Broth

Kids Noodles + Broth

$8.00

Chicken Broth

Side Rice

$2.00
Steamed Tofu

Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Togo Utensils

Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings

Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings

$11.00Out of stock

8 frozen pork soup dumplings, 2 steamer liners, dumpling vinegar with ginger. Cooking instructions included.

Frozen Cheesesteak Bao Buns

Frozen Cheesesteak Bao Buns

$9.00

2 frozen Cheesesteak Bao Buns. Cooking instructions included.

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dim Sum + Bar

Website

Location

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

