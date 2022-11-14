Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bingo - Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

2900 W. Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23230

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
SMASH STACK

STARTERS

WINGS

WINGS

$13.00

Korean-style twice fried crispy wings. Choice of sauce

BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

House breaded chicken tenderloins served with tots & honey mustard or ranch

VEGAN NUGGETS

$12.00
WAFFLE FRIES BASKET

WAFFLE FRIES BASKET

$9.00

Tots covered in your choice of seasoning. Served with Sambal Aioli

DISCO FRIES SMALL

DISCO FRIES SMALL

$12.00Out of stock

tots topped with wiz, green onion, bacon, side of ranch

DISCO FRIES LARGE

$18.00Out of stock
JUMBO PRETZEL

JUMBO PRETZEL

$12.00

Fresh baked pretzel, served with whole grain mustard and beer cheese

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$10.00

Three house-rolled egg rolls with spicy aioli for dipping

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp served with sweet chili sauce

NACHOS

$13.00

DIP TRIO

$13.00Out of stock

Party Time Platter

$32.00Out of stock

SIDES

$2.00

HOAGIES/SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDO

FRIED CHICKEN SANDO

$12.00
ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$13.00Out of stock

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Sopressata, Mortadella, ham, provolone, tomato, sweet and hot Italian pepper relish, shrettuce, basil Vinaigrette, Duke’s mayo.

KOREAN PORK BBQ

$12.00Out of stock
OG Philly

OG Philly

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, wiz, caramelized onions.

PACIFIC PO BOY

$14.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp, shredded lettuce, pickles, red onions, cilantro, and spicy mayo

CHICKEN PITA

$13.00Out of stock

VEGGIE PITA

$10.00Out of stock

CUBAN

$13.00Out of stock

BURGERS

SMASH STACK

$13.00

IMPOSSIBLE

$15.00

BACON-PIMENTO

$14.00Out of stock

MUSH-SWISS MELT

$13.00

SALADS

WEDGE COBB

$9.00Out of stock

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00Out of stock

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

DESSERT

CAST IRON COOKIE

$8.00

PASTRY PRETZEL

$12.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

Kids

Tenders

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

KidsPork Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Package

Bingo Lager 6-pack

Bingo Lager 6-pack

$12.99

Our flagship German-style Lager

Free Space

$14.99

Pivo 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Rail Pass 4-pack

$10.99

DAY TRIP 4-pack

$15.99Out of stock

Punchy and Oaf 4-pack

$15.99

Diesel and Dust 4-pack

$10.99

Hefeweizen 4-Pack

$10.99

Starter Home 4 pack

$14.99

Boreal Rays 4-pack

$15.99
Proustian Moment 4-pack

Proustian Moment 4-pack

$15.99

Modern Appliances 4-pack

$15.99

Parallel Projection 500mL

$8.99

Smoked Bock 4-pack

$10.99

Black Lager 4-pack

$10.99

high noon

Black Cherry 4-pack

Black Cherry 4-pack

$12.00
Grapefruit 4-pack

Grapefruit 4-pack

$12.00
Watermelon 4-pack

Watermelon 4-pack

$12.00
Pineapple 4-pack

Pineapple 4-pack

$12.00

SINGLE

$4.00

GLASSWARE

"HERR WILLI" WILLI BECHER GLASS

"HERR WILLI" WILLI BECHER GLASS

$8.00
1st ANNIVERSARY STEMMED GLASS

1st ANNIVERSARY STEMMED GLASS

$7.00

Bingo Lager mug

$8.00

“Cheers” 12 oz glass

$6.00

HATS

BLACK "b" TRUCKER

BLACK "b" TRUCKER

$15.00
GREY WOOL TRUCKER

GREY WOOL TRUCKER

$15.00

Gray Knit Cap

$15.00

Black knit cap

$15.00

SHIRTS

Andy Warhol - Black

$24.00

Mosaic B - Blue

$24.00

Green - Tshirt

$24.00

Pinball - Blue

$24.00

Lager for Lovers - Black

$24.00

Map - RED

$24.00

Map - BLUE

$24.00

White w blue Stripes

$24.00

Sunset - Black Shirt

$25.00

Live Vorlauf - White

$25.00

Purple/Lavendar - Bingo Logo

$24.00

Royal Blue - Bingo 4 B's on Back

$24.00

PEACH - Bingo with White Stripes

$24.00

3 Color B's on Front - BLACK

$27.00

Baseball Black Lager Shirt - BLACK

$27.00

EXTRAS

Scarf

Scarf

$19.00

Sticker

$1.00

Koozie

$5.00

Sili Pints

$12.00

Liter Stein

$9.00

Mug

$6.00

Socks

Socks

$14.00

Sweatshirts - Map

SS - Map - Small

$35.00

SS - Map - Medium

$35.00

SS - Map - Large

$35.00

SS - Map - XL

$35.00Out of stock

Pet Merch

Pet Bowl

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bingo Beer Co in Scott's Edition believes in a modest approachable BEER. Our motto is Eat | DRINK | PLAY & Stay all day!

Website

Location

2900 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

Gallery
Bingo Beer Co. image
Bingo Beer Co. image
Bingo Beer Co. image
Bingo Beer Co. image

