Restaurant header imageView gallery

BINKY'S

review star

No reviews yet

20 Broad St. Suite E

Atlanta, GA 30303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Entree

Turkey Wings

$16.00

One turkey wing smothered in gravy

Fried Chicken Wings

$15.00

Eight hand battered fried wings

Baked Chicken

$13.00

Two pieces of herb roasted chicken (Dark)

Glazed Lamb Lolipops

$35.00

Four Asain marinated grilled lamb chops

Glazed Salmon

$25.00

One center Asain glazed salmon fillet

Fried Seafood Platter

$50.00

One hand battered fried lobster tail, 8 fried jumbo shrimp, 1 fried fish fillet served with coleslaw

Veggie Plate

$15.00

Four sides of your choice

Braised Oxtails

$28.00

Five slow braised beef oxtails

Fried Fish

$15.00

Fried Porkchops

$12.00

BBQ Ribs

$15.00

Sunday Special - Stewed Beef Tips

$12.00

Tuesday Special - Smothered Salisbury Steak

$12.00

Wednesday Special - Fried Smothered Chicken

$12.00

Thursday Special - Meatloaf

$12.00

Friday Special - Smothered Pork Chops & Gravy

$12.00

Saturday Special - BBQ Ribs

$12.00

Fried Lobster

$20.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

2 for 35

$35.00

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Creamy cheesy southern baked Mac n Cheese

Candied Yams

$6.00

Yams cooked to perfection in a sweet brown butter vanilla bean glaze

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Creamy gold potatoes whipped with herbs & parmesan cheese

Smoked Turkey Colard Greens

$6.00

Southern braised collard greens cooked with smoked turkey meat

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Yellow rice pilaf cooked with herbs & spices

Lima Beans n Okra

$6.00

Lima beans seasoned to perfection cooked with okra

Desserts

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$8.00

Two mini red velvet cupcakes topped with an creamcheese frosting

Oreo Red Velvet Cupcakes

$8.00

Two mini oreo red velvet cupcakes topped with an Oreo cookie frosting

Lemon Pound Cake

$8.00

One slice of lemon pound cake

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Thin sliced banana pudding made with shortbread cookies

Beverages

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.00+

Fresh squeezed pineapple lemonade

Fruit Punch

$4.00+

Handmade punch made from strawberries, pineapples, oranges, & cherries

Coke & Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Coke or Sprite

Bottle Water

$1.25

Bottle of water

Retail

Chef Baul's Grits

$15.00

Cookbook

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Renowned Chef Of Atlanta Southern Comfort Food Eatery

Location

20 Broad St. Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tyde Tate Kitchen - South Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
229 Mitchell st atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 Decatur Street Southeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
JW3 KITCHEN - CATERING CO.
orange starNo Reviews
57 Forsyth Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Sensational Subs
orange starNo Reviews
33 Edgewood Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
84 Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Downtown - 120 Marietta Street
orange starNo Reviews
120 Marietta Street Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston