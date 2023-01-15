Bubble In Paradise
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Family owned and operated Asian Cafe located in the heart of Downtown Denville, NJ. We offer an incredible assortment of bubble tea flavors (over 20 fruit tea and 20 milk tea flavors) and toppings (traditional tapioca boba, 7 popping bubbles, and 10 jelly flavors). We also offer smoothies, small hot food bites and specialty desserts (egg waffle sundaes and shaved ice). Stop in the store to see our wide variety of Asian snacks, ice creams, stuffies and much more.
38 Broadway, Denville, NJ 07834
