Bubble In Paradise

review star

No reviews yet

38 Broadway

Denville, NJ 07834

Fruit Bubble Tea (Iced)

Slushies and sparkling not available for split cups or cans. For Split cups place 2 orders (one for Split Side 1 and one for Split Side 2). If you select "No Top", your bubble tea will not have any bubbles. If Tapioca is not listed, we are currently out of tapioca.
Blueberry BT

Blueberry BT

$5.32+
Cantaloupe BT

Cantaloupe BT

$5.32+
Cherry BT

Cherry BT

$5.32+
Dragonfruit BT

Dragonfruit BT

$5.32+
Grape BT

Grape BT

$5.32+
Grapefruit

Grapefruit

$5.32+

Green Apple BT

$5.32+
Guava BT

Guava BT

$5.32+
Honeydew Fr. BT

Honeydew Fr. BT

$5.32+
Lavender BT

Lavender BT

$5.32+
Lychee BT

Lychee BT

$5.32+
Mango Fruit BT

Mango Fruit BT

$5.32+
Orange BT

Orange BT

$5.32+
Passion Fruit BT

Passion Fruit BT

$5.32+
Pineapple BT

Pineapple BT

$5.32+
Pomegranate BT

Pomegranate BT

$5.32+
Raspberry BT

Raspberry BT

$5.32+
Strawberry Fruit BT

Strawberry Fruit BT

$5.32+
Taiwanese Mango BT

Taiwanese Mango BT

$5.32+
White Peach BT

White Peach BT

$5.32+
Wintermelon BT

Wintermelon BT

$5.32+
Yogurt Honeydew BT

Yogurt Honeydew BT

$5.32+
Yogurt Straw. BT

Yogurt Straw. BT

$5.32+

Milk Bubble Tea (Iced)

Slushies and sparkling not available for split cups or cans. For Split cups place 2 orders (one for Split Side 1 and one for Split Side 2). If you select "No Top", your bubble tea will not have any bubbles. If Tapioca is not listed, we are currently out of tapioca.
Almond Milk BT

Almond Milk BT

$5.32+
Avocado Milk BT

Avocado Milk BT

$5.32+
Black Tea Milk BT

Black Tea Milk BT

$5.32+
Brown Sugar Milk BT

Brown Sugar Milk BT

$5.32+
Caramel Milk BT

Caramel Milk BT

$5.56+
Chocolate Milk BT

Chocolate Milk BT

$5.32+
Coffee Caramel Milk BT

Coffee Caramel Milk BT

$5.56+
Coffee Milk BT

Coffee Milk BT

$5.32+
DECAF Coffee Caramel Milk BT

DECAF Coffee Caramel Milk BT

$5.56+
DECAF Coffee Milk BT

DECAF Coffee Milk BT

$5.32+
Coconut Milk BT

Coconut Milk BT

$5.32+
Green Tea Milk BT

Green Tea Milk BT

$5.32+
Hokkaido Milk BT

Hokkaido Milk BT

$5.32+
Honeydew Milk BT

Honeydew Milk BT

$5.32+
Mango Milk BT

Mango Milk BT

$5.32+
Matcha Milk BT

Matcha Milk BT

$5.32+
Okinawa Milk BT

Okinawa Milk BT

$5.32+
Papaya Milk BT

Papaya Milk BT

$5.32+
Peppermint Choco Milk BT

Peppermint Choco Milk BT

$5.32+
Strawberry Milk BT

Strawberry Milk BT

$5.32+
Taro Milk BT

Taro Milk BT

$5.32+
Thai Tea Milk BT

Thai Tea Milk BT

$5.32+
Vanilla Milk BT

Vanilla Milk BT

$5.32+
Watermelon Milk BT

Watermelon Milk BT

$5.32+

Warm Bubble Tea

Chocolate Matcha

Chocolate Matcha

$5.56
Earl Grey Peach

Earl Grey Peach

$5.56
Warm Peppermint Choco

Warm Peppermint Choco

$5.56
Passion Orange

Passion Orange

$5.56
Warm Lavender

Warm Lavender

$5.56

Paradise Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

$6.96+
Dragonfruit - Dragonfruit, Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Water

Dragonfruit - Dragonfruit, Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Water

$6.96+

Orange Fusion - banana, mango, strawberry, orange juice

$6.96+

Paradise Sunrise - banana, peach, strawberry, water

$6.96+

Studio M - banana, almond milk, greek yogurt, honey, P.B.

$6.96+

Super Berry - banana, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, water

$6.96+

Super Green - green apple, kale, kiwi, lime, spinach, water

$6.96+

Tropical Combo - banana, mango, orange, pineapple, strawberry, water

$6.96+
Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.32+

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.24
Hot Coffee Caramel

Hot Coffee Caramel

$3.24
Hot Coffee Decaf

Hot Coffee Decaf

$3.24
Hot Coffee Hazelnut

Hot Coffee Hazelnut

$3.24
Hot Coffee Regular

Hot Coffee Regular

$3.24
Hot Coffee Vanilla

Hot Coffee Vanilla

$3.24
Hot Tea Chai French Vanilla

Hot Tea Chai French Vanilla

$3.24
Hot Tea Chai Spice Black

Hot Tea Chai Spice Black

$3.24
Hot Tea Earl Grey Black

Hot Tea Earl Grey Black

$3.24
Hot Tea Ginger (D)

Hot Tea Ginger (D)

$3.24
Hot Tea Jasmine Oolong

Hot Tea Jasmine Oolong

$3.24
Hot Tea Oolong

Hot Tea Oolong

$3.24
Hot Tea Organic Green

Hot Tea Organic Green

$3.24Out of stock
Hot Tea Peppermint (D)

Hot Tea Peppermint (D)

$3.24
Hot Tea Premium Green

Hot Tea Premium Green

$3.24
Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.32+

Small Bites

Bao - Chicken

Bao - Chicken

$11.75
Bao - Pork Belly

Bao - Pork Belly

$12.50Out of stock
Bao - Shrimp Tempura

Bao - Shrimp Tempura

$14.25
Dumpling - Chicken

Dumpling - Chicken

$6.95
Dumpling - Crystal Shrimp

Dumpling - Crystal Shrimp

$7.75
Dumpling - Leek

Dumpling - Leek

$6.50
Dumpling - Vegan

Dumpling - Vegan

$6.50

Edamame

$5.75

Seaweed Salad

$6.25
Shrimp Tempura (5 pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (5 pcs)

$8.95

Shu Mai - Chicken

$7.50
Shu Mai - Pork

Shu Mai - Pork

$7.50
Steamed Buns

Steamed Buns

$6.75
Spring Rolls - Chicken

Spring Rolls - Chicken

$5.25

Spring Rolls - Veggie

$4.95

Noodle Soup

Ramen - Chicken

$13.95

Ramen - Pork Belly

$13.95Out of stock
Ramen - Wonton

Ramen - Wonton

$13.95
Udon - Chicken

Udon - Chicken

$12.95
Udon - Shrimp Tempura

Udon - Shrimp Tempura

$14.50

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl - Chicken Teriyaki

Rice Bowl - Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95
Rice Bowl - Panko - Shrimp

Rice Bowl - Panko - Shrimp

$14.25
Rice Bowl - Pork Belly

Rice Bowl - Pork Belly

$13.95Out of stock

Ice Cream

BYO Sundae Single Scoop

$2.15
BYO Sundae Double Scoop

BYO Sundae Double Scoop

$3.75

Shaved Ice

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$11.95+

Mango Ice, Mango Ice Cream, Fresh Mango, Mango Jam, Mango Popping Bubbles & Condensed Milk

Matcha Matcha

Matcha Matcha

$11.95+

Matcha Ice, Green Tea Ice Cream, Red Bean, Mochi, Tapioca & Condensed Milk

Strawberry Supreme

Strawberry Supreme

$11.95+

Strawberry Ice, Strawberry Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberry, Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Popping Bubbles & Condensed Milk

Sweet Milk Sensation

Sweet Milk Sensation

$11.95+

Sweet Milk Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed Oreos, Mini M&Ms & Chocolate Drizzle

Taro Temptation

Taro Temptation

$11.95+

Taro Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream, Mochi, Tapioca, Diced Taro & Condensed Milk

Egg Waffle

Egg Waffle

Egg Waffle

$9.25

Jelly/Popping Bubble Cup

Aloe Jelly Cup

$4.69

Brown Sugar Jelly Cup

$4.69

Green Apple Jelly Cup

$4.69

Lychee Jelly Cup

$4.69

Mango Jelly Cup

$4.69

Passion Fruit Jelly Cup

$4.69

Pineapple Jelly Cup

$4.69

Rainbow Jelly Cup

$4.69

Strawberry Jelly Cup

$4.69

Cherry Popping Cup

$4.69

Dragonfruit Popping Cup

$4.69

Kiwi Popping Cup

$4.69

Lychee Popping Cup

$4.69

Mango Popping Cup

$4.69

Peach Popping Cup

$4.69

Strawberry Popping Cup

$4.69

Pocky

Almond Crunch Pocky

Almond Crunch Pocky

$3.50
Chocolate Pocky

Chocolate Pocky

$3.50
Cookies & Cream Pocky

Cookies & Cream Pocky

$3.50
Strawberry Pocky

Strawberry Pocky

$3.50
Choose at Store Pocky

Choose at Store Pocky

$3.50

Rainbow Mochi

Rainbow Mochi Cup

$5.00

Reusable Bags

Reusable Bag

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated Asian Cafe located in the heart of Downtown Denville, NJ. We offer an incredible assortment of bubble tea flavors (over 20 fruit tea and 20 milk tea flavors) and toppings (traditional tapioca boba, 7 popping bubbles, and 10 jelly flavors). We also offer smoothies, small hot food bites and specialty desserts (egg waffle sundaes and shaved ice). Stop in the store to see our wide variety of Asian snacks, ice creams, stuffies and much more.

Website

Location

38 Broadway, Denville, NJ 07834

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

