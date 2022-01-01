Birba Palm Springs
2,519 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Italian restaurant serving up handcrafted cocktails, handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, elegant salads and our famous gluten-free cauliflower pizza
Location
622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Donnell Golf Club - 301 North Belardo Road
No Reviews
301 North Belardo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
Jake's Palm Springs - 664 North Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
664 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Springs
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant
More near Palm Springs