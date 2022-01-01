Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birba Palm Springs

2,519 Reviews

$$

622 N Palm Canyon DR

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Birba
Homemade Classic

Tavola

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$14.00

Berkshire Pork, Grass Fed Beef

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

Capers, Aged Parmesan, Lemon, Crushed Chili (cannot be made w/o cheese)

Di Stefano Burrata

$16.00

Peperonata, Pana Casereccio

Butcher Block

$22.00

Prosciutto, Salame Toscano, Salame Picante

Cheese Board

$21.00

Gorgonzola Torta, Manchego, Triple Cream

Pane Caserccio

$9.00

Rustic Ciabatta Bread, Rosemary, Olio Nuovo

Garlic Knots

$10.00Out of stock

Garlic, Chili Flake, Olive Oil

Steamed & Chilled Veggies

$14.00

Broccoli, Hericot Verts, Asparagus, Lemon, Olive Oil

Black Truffle Arancini

$14.00Out of stock

Porcini, Smoked Mozzarella

Insalate

Pizza Parlor Chop

Pizza Parlor Chop

$14.00

Salume, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Chickpea, Pepperoncini

Tricolore

Tricolore

$12.00

Endive, Arugula, Radicchio, Fried Garlic,Aged Parmesan, Lemon

Baby Kale

Baby Kale

$13.00

Avocado, Beets, Pecorino, Sesame, Pumpkin & Sunflower Seeds

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$17.00

Papardelle Al Ragu

$20.00

Casereccia

$19.00

Broccoli & pistachio, lemon, homemade ricotta

Tagliatelle

$22.00

Squash Blossom, Pancetta, Parmesan Cream

Zucchini Spaghetti

$25.00

Shrimp, Garlic Butter, Lemon, Chili Flake

Pizza

Birba

Birba

$18.00

Prosciutto, Honey, Chili Oil, San Marzano Tomato

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

House Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato

Homemade Classic

Homemade Classic

$19.00

House Fennel Sausage, Mushroom, Sweet Onion, San Marzano Tomato

Braised Greens

Braised Greens

$17.00

Serrano Chile, Scamorza, Castelvetrano Olive, San Marano Tomato

Tutto Carne

Tutto Carne

$20.00

Salame, Guanciale, Meatball, Sausage, Calabrian Chile

Piece of the Pie

$20.00

Pineapple, feta, red onion, cilantro. Benefitting “Keep Shining Palm Springs”

Secondi

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Local Dates, Queen Olives, Preserved lemons, Capers

Dolci

Chocolate Ricotta Cake

$10.00

Seasonal Polenta Cake

$10.00

Butterscotch Panacotta

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Heated Snake

Heated Snake

$14.00

100% Agave Tequila, Lime, Lemon, Triple Sec, House Habanero Simple Syrup

Hello Nancy

Hello Nancy

$14.00

Vodka, Lemon, Grapefruit, Elderflower, Soda

Negroni

Negroni

$14.00

Beefeater Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica

Wild Rye Manhattan

Wild Rye Manhattan

$14.00

High West Dbl. Rye, Wild Sardinia Mirto, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Walnut Bitters

Ultimo

$14.00

Malfy Gin, Maraschino, Lime Juice, Finocchietto Liqueur

Nazionale

$15.00

White Rum, Albicocca, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Italian Greyhound

$14.00

Vodka, Aperol, Grapefruit, Smoked Maldon Salt, Fresh Rosemary

The Purple One

$16.00

Empress Gin, Dimmi Liqueur, Honey Syrup, Lemon, Prosecco

Naked On A Plane

$16.00

Vida Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Lemon, Soda

White Negroni

$14.00Out of stock

Plymouth Gin, Billet Blanc, Suze Liqueur

Italian Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Averna Amaro, Mr. Black, Frangelico, Espresso

Hello Nancy (Virgin)

$11.00

Seedlip Grove, Lemon, Grapefruit, Elderflower, Soda

Heated Snake

$11.00

Seedlip Grove, Lime, Lemon, Habanero Simple Syrup

Birra

Mother Earth, Cali Creamsicle

Mother Earth, Cali Creamsicle

$7.00
Anthem Apple Cider

Anthem Apple Cider

$6.00
Coachella Valley Brewing, IPA

Coachella Valley Brewing, IPA

$8.00
Three Weavers, Knotty Double IPA

Three Weavers, Knotty Double IPA

$8.00
Brooklyn Brewery, Special Effects, (Non-Alcoholic)

Brooklyn Brewery, Special Effects, (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Vino Bianco

Pinot Grigio, ViaMora, Delle Venezie

Pinot Grigio, ViaMora, Delle Venezie

$26.00
Roero Arneis, Morra

Roero Arneis, Morra

$32.00
Sangiovese Bianco, La Selva, Tuscany

Sangiovese Bianco, La Selva, Tuscany

$50.00
Moscato d'Asti, Saracco, Piedmonte

Moscato d'Asti, Saracco, Piedmonte

$44.00
Chardonnay, Lagaria, Delle Venezie

Chardonnay, Lagaria, Delle Venezie

$34.00
Vermentino, Sardo, Tenuta Solleta

Vermentino, Sardo, Tenuta Solleta

$44.00
Gavi Di Gavi, Picolo Ernesto, Piedmonte

Gavi Di Gavi, Picolo Ernesto, Piedmonte

$37.00

Frizzante

Prosecco, Sorgente

Prosecco, Sorgente

$40.00
Lambrusco, Molo

Lambrusco, Molo

$50.00
Prosecco Rose, Clara C "Fiori Rose"

Prosecco Rose, Clara C "Fiori Rose"

$40.00

Vino Rosso

Carmignano, Barco Reale

Carmignano, Barco Reale

$32.00
Sangiovese, Cantina Del Giusto

Sangiovese, Cantina Del Giusto

$37.00
Chianti Classico, Bramosia

Chianti Classico, Bramosia

$40.00
Oltrepo Pavese, Cerasa, Piccioni

Oltrepo Pavese, Cerasa, Piccioni

$44.00
Montepulciano, Contessa

Montepulciano, Contessa

$44.00
Langhe, Bricco Del Drago, Poderi Colla

Langhe, Bricco Del Drago, Poderi Colla

$50.00
Barolo, Daniele Conterno

Barolo, Daniele Conterno

$120.00
Barbaresco Roncile, Poderi Colla

Barbaresco Roncile, Poderi Colla

$120.00
Brunello Di Montalcino, Poggio Basso

Brunello Di Montalcino, Poggio Basso

$80.00
Barbera d'Alba, Daniel Conterno

Barbera d'Alba, Daniel Conterno

$65.00
Barbera d'Alba, Rinaldo Rivera

Barbera d'Alba, Rinaldo Rivera

$37.00

Vino Rosa

Rosato, Fantini, Cerasulo d'Abruzzo

Rosato, Fantini, Cerasulo d'Abruzzo

$37.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant serving up handcrafted cocktails, handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, elegant salads and our famous gluten-free cauliflower pizza

Website

Location

622 N Palm Canyon DR, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

Gallery
Birba image
Birba image

Similar restaurants in your area

Café La Jefa
orange starNo Reviews
750 N. Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Mod Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
515 N. Palm Canyon #B9 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Al Dente
orange starNo Reviews
491 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
O'Donnell Golf Club - 301 North Belardo Road
orange starNo Reviews
301 North Belardo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Jake's Palm Springs - 664 North Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
664 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
111 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92270
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Springs

Ricks Desert Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,238
1596 N Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Hunters Palm Springs
orange star4.0 • 1,222
302 East Arenas Road Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Blackbook
orange star4.3 • 949
315 E. Arenas Rd. Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Moxie Palm Springs
orange star4.2 • 635
262 S Palm Canyon Dr Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Paul Bar
orange star4.7 • 406
3700 E Vista Chino Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Springs
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston