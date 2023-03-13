Main picView gallery

Birch Hill Tavern 1320-H Manchester Road

1320-H Manchester Road

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Food

Starters + Sides

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

cocktail sauce, house remoulade. Price per piece.

Bell + Evans Wings

$15.00

one pound of wings, carrots, celery

Pork Belly Poutine

$16.00

hand cut fries, chicken gravy, wisconsin cheddar curds

Quesadilla

$17.00

chili braised brisket, poblano peppers, onions, sour cream, pico

Mussels

$17.00

allagash broth, shallots, toasted sourdough

Nachos

$16.00

gilled chicken, queso, pickled onion, tomato, jalapenos, olives, crema

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

mozzarella, san marzana tomato, basil

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

caramelized onions, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, bbq

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

sriracha ranch

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

beer cheese, honey mustard

Sod

$9.00

Chili

$9.00

Calamari

$14.00

Side Hand Cuts

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Rustic Bread

$3.00

Side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Greens

$6.00

Half Caesar

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Philly Egg Rolls

$15.00

Moon Flatbread

$15.00

Salads

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

greens, apple, butternut squash, cheddar cheese, cranberries, spiced candied walnuts, apple cider poppy seed vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

chopped little gem lettuce, grana padano cheese

Panzanella

$14.00

greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta, sourdough, balsamic vinaigrette

Birch Hill Chop

$13.00

bacon, cheddar, eggs, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing

Half Caesar

$6.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches + Wraps

Burger

$18.00

8oz. beef patty, bacon, vt cheddar, lettuce, sautéed mushrooms, pepper mayo

Veggie Burger

$17.00

chipotle black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, house bbq

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$19.00

horseradish, pickled onions, aged cheddar, white bread

Cuban

$19.00

smoked ham, house cured pork loin, mustard, pickles, swiss, ciabatta

Caprese

$18.00

house stretched mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, ciabatta

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$18.00

avocado, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, ranch, whole wheat wrap

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

southern fried thighs, pickles, lettuce, mayo, brioche

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

house hot sauce, lettuce, celery, maytag bleu cheese

Pulled Pork

$17.00Out of stock

house bbq, cole slaw

Italian Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Salmon Wrap

$19.00

bacon, onions, greens, herb aioli, spinach wrap

Cheese Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Steak Frites

$34.00Out of stock

12oz. new york strip, spinach, parmesan-truffle fries

Linguini

$22.00

house italian sausage, fried shishito peppers, parmesan

Fish Tacos

$20.00

blackened swordfish, avocado lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, house rice, charred lime

Red Snapper

$32.00

lobster, shrimp, spinach + artichoke cous cous, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Madeira Braised Short Ribs

$34.00

creamy orzo, roasted mushrooms

Beer Batter Fish & Chips

$23.00

hand cut fries, slaw

Prime Rib

$37.00

Chicken Saltimboca

$33.00Out of stock

Eggs Benny

$20.00

Bfast Poutine

$18.00Out of stock

Mac And Cheese

$16.00

Lobster & Shrimp Pasta

$32.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$10.00

white + dark chocolate chunk, vanilla ice cream

Apple Crisp

$10.00

vanilla ice cream

Gelato

$4.00

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$10.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

hand cut fries

Mozzarella Flatbread

$8.00

marinara, fresh mozzarella

Cheeseburger

$11.00

hand cut fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

hand cut fries

Pasta

$6.00

Course

-----Fire-----Salad-----

-----Fire-----Starters-----

-----Fire-----Entrée-----

-----Fire-----Dessert-----

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kitchen + Drinks

Location

1320-H Manchester Road, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

Main pic

