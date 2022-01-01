Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birch & Maple

102 Reviews

$$

727 Main Street

Frankfort, MI 49635

Portobello Fries
Honey Chipotle Chicken
Gnocchi All'Amatriciana

Dinner (Available 5pm to 9pm)

Portobello Fries

$13.00

Tempura Fried. Tossed with Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes and Truffle Oil. Served with House Aioli

Cherry and Kale salad

$12.00

Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Sweet and Sour Reduction.

Caesar Wedge

$14.00

Fresh Wedge of Romaine Lettuce, topped with Gorgonzola Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, tomato, House made Caesar Dressing and Herbed Crouton Crumble.

Smashburger

$17.00

Lettuce, American Cheese, Special Sauce served on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served With Chips

Honey Chipotle Chicken

$29.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, with a Sweet Pepper Glaze, Whole Grain Dijon Whipped Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Friday Chicken for 1

$18.00Out of stock

Fried chicken Friday is back! Our Famous fried chicken served with buttery mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, house made gravy and slaw. FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY

Friday Chicken for 2

$35.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Friday is back! Our famous fried chicken served with buttery mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, house made gravy and slaw. FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY

Friday Chicken for 4

$70.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Friday is back! Our famous fried chicken served with buttery mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, house made gravy and slaw. FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY

Fried Chicken Friday Bubbles

$16.50Out of stock

Enjoy a bottle of Mirame Cava that pairs incredibly well with our fried chicken dinner. Takeaway only. Friday's only.

Sunday Italian Dinner for 2

$70.00Out of stock

Includes, House Garlic Bread, Two Italian Salads and choice of Two Entrees and a Bottle of Wine. Option 1: Lemon Herb Spaghetti. Homemade Spaghetti noodles tossed in a Lemon Herb Vodka Sauce. Option 2: Italian Herb Stewed Lentils with Grilled Chicken topped with a dallop of homemade Pesto.

Gnocchi All'Amatriciana

$26.00

Grape Tomatoes, Local Asparagus, Chardonnay Butter Sauce, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil

Caesar Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Shank, Crunchy Chile Tamari Glaze, Wakame, Zesty Pickled Cabbage, Kimchi “Ranch”

Shrimp Risotto

$37.00

Veggie Risotto

$19.00

Desserts

Maple Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

banana puree, brioche bread served with a bourbon toffee sauce

Take Away

To Go Chicken Waffle

$16.00

To Go Breakfast Salad

$14.00

To Go Club

$12.00

To Go Caesar Wrap

$12.00

To Go Egg Sandwich

$7.00

To Go Sausage Sandwich

$9.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
You will be able to pickup your order at the host stand or our designated pickup area at the main entrance. Please no substitutions.

727 Main Street, Frankfort, MI 49635

Birch & Maple image
Birch & Maple image

