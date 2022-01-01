Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birch & Rye
1320 Castro Street

1320 Castro Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Beer

Gotsa Bottle 750ml

$16.00

Gotsa Bottle .5L

$9.00

Obolon Lager

$14.00

Baltika #9

$12.00Out of stock

Mad Fritz

$9.00

Wine

Champagne Gosset 'Brut Rose Grand Millesime'

$0.00+

Champagne Piper Heidsieck Cuvee Rare'

$0.00+Out of stock

Champagne Salmon 'Special Club Rose de Saignee'

$0.00+

Champagne Bollinger 'la Grande Annee Brut’

$0.00+

Gvantsa’s ‘Tsitska Qvevri Petillant Naturel’

$0.00+

Dakishvili 'Kisi Petilant Naturel'

$0.00+

Baia & Gvantsa ‘Otskhanuri Sapere Rosé Petnat’

$0.00+

Tokaj Nobilis 'Pezsgo Brut' Tokaj, HU '17

$0.00+

Birichino ’Zinfandel Petnat’ Santa Clara Valley, US ‘21

$0.00+

Carboniste 'Brut Corralitos Modern Sparkling' Napa

$0.00+Out of stock

Prima Pave Montepulciano

$0.00+

Sovi Sparkling Chenin Blanc

$0.00+

Philip Colin Chassagne Montrachet Premier Cru 2017

$0.00+

Alexandre Salmon 'Coteaux Champenois Blanc' Marne, FR '20

$0.00+

Valentin Zusslin 'Bollenberg Reisling' Alsace, FR '15

$0.00+

Bouchard Pere & Fils Bourgogne Chardonnay (La Vignée)

$0.00+

Belisario 'Cambrugiano Riserva Verdicchio' '17

$0.00+

St Romedius 'Tocai Friulano' '20

$0.00+

Vinas Zurinaga 'Sonoma Coast Chardonnay' Sebastapol '17

$0.00+

Rhyme Cellar Fiano Sonoma

$0.00+

Eristavi Viognier San Francisco, US 2019

$0.00+

Bott Frigyes 'Olaszrizling' Juznoslovenska, SK '20

$0.00+

Baia's Wine Tsolikouri

$0.00+Out of stock

Chitos Ghvino Rkatsiteli

$0.00+

Raft Fleur Pour Ma Mère Rose

$0.00+

Milos Stagnum 'Rose of Plavic Mali'

$0.00+

Maurer Karom 'Gravitation' '20

$0.00+

Château De Beaucastel Châteauneuf du Pape MV

$0.00+

Coudoulet de Beaucastelle Cotes du Rhone '19

$0.00+Out of stock

Matrot Blagny 1er Cru France '14

$0.00+

Verbena Brunello di Montalcino '15

$0.00+

Abtei Muri Gries 'Lagrein Riserva' '11

$0.00+

Cain Five 'Spring Mountain District Bordeaux Blend' Napa, US

$0.00+

Lynmar Estate Pinot Noir

$0.00+

Raft Weed Farms Syrah

$0.00+

Voluptuary ’the Sower v.08 Tannat’ Sierra Foothills, US ‘20

$0.00+

Chelti Estate 'Saperavi of Quevri' Kakheti, GE '16

$0.00+

Papari Valley 'Saperavi Quevri 11' Kakheti, GE '20

$0.00+Out of stock

Royal Tokaji "Late Harvest"

$0.00+Out of stock

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes France

$0.00+

Gotsa 1st Birthday

$0.00+

I Vignaioli di Santo Stefano Moscato d'asti

$0.00+

Corkage

$35.00

Champagne Delamotte Magnum

$250.00

Vincent Renoir - Champagne 72 Mois

$147.00

Labbe Fils - Brut Rose

$163.00

Abrau-Durso - Victor Dravigny Extra Brut

$0.00+

Abrau-Durso - Alexander II Brut

$0.00+

Cantina Della Volte

$0.00+

Krug 375ml

$299.00

House Cocktails

Ballet Russes

$16.00

Black Currant Martini

$16.00

Dancing Forest

$16.00

Dirty Horseradish Martini

$16.00

Hazelind Coffee Cold

$16.00

Hazelnut-Chocolate New Fashioned

$16.00

Olena's Flowers

$16.00

Pickled Beet Sour

$16.00

Princess Anastasia

$16.00

Infusions

Beet

$0.00+

Black Currant

$0.00+

Carrot-Cinnamon

$0.00+

Fig-Anise

$0.00+

Hazelnut-Chocolate-Honey

$0.00+

Horseradish

$0.00+

Linden Flower

$0.00+

Orange-Pine-Apricot

$0.00+

Sea Buckthorn

$0.00+

Strawberry-Rose

$0.00+

Infusion Flight (4/1 oz pours)

$29.00

Kaluga Duo

$16.00

Golden Oscietra Duo

$20.00

Siberian Sturgeon Duo

$18.00

Spirits

JCB Caviar Infused

$17.00

Polugar Rye Vodka

$28.00

The Jewel

$17.00

Taiga Shtof

$18.00

Beluga Noble Export

$14.00

Beluga Allure

$16.00

Zubrowka

$10.00

Bar Hill Vodka

$14.00

Kakhuri XO Brandy

$11.00

Uncle Nearest Whiskey

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$24.00

Whistle Pig (Rye)

$12.00

Silent Pool Gin

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Zero Proof Princess Anastasia

$12.00

Zero Proof Olena's Flowers

$12.00

Zero Proof Ballet Russes

$12.00

Zero Proof Negroni

$12.00

Zero Proof Moscow Mule

$12.00

Sparkling Birch Sap Soda

$6.00

Sparkling Russian Fruit Compot

$5.00Out of stock

Still Russian Fruit Compot

$5.00Out of stock

Aptogen Water

$12.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Coffee/Tea

Heirloom Ceylon Tea

$6.00

Heirloom Linden Flower Tea

$6.00

Heirloom Chamomile Tea

$6.00

Heirloom Farmers' Market Tea

$6.00

French Press

$6.00

Caviar Tasting Wine Pairing

Caviar Wine Pairing

$99.00

Dakishvili

Tokaj Nobilis Pezsgo Brut, Hungary

Rene Vincent 72 Mois

Colin Chassagne Montrachet

Guantsa's Wine 'Tsitska Quevri Petillant Naturel' Obcha, GE '21

Bott Frigyes Olaszrisling, Slovakia

I Vignaioli di Santo Stefano Moscato d'Asti, Italy

Chelti Estate Saperavi

Abrau Dursu Dravigny Extra Brut

Chef's Tasting Menu

Chef's Tasting Menu

$125.00

Smoked Sturgeon

Einkorn Pelmeni

Gnesdo

Ukha

Honey Cake

Vegan Tasting Menu

Vegan Tasting Menu

$125.00

Beluga Mousse

Stroganoff

Vegan Gnesdo

Sharlot Cake

5 Course Wine Pairing

Wine Pairing

$60.00

Colin Chassagne Montrachet

Guantsa's Wine 'Tsitska Quevri Petillant Naturel' Obcha, GE '21

Chelti Estate Saperavi

Bott Frigyes 'Olaszrizling' Juznoslovenska, SK '20

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes FR 2018

Dakishvili Pet Nat

Extra Course

Borscht Tasting

$24.00

Beluga Mousse Tasting

$22.00

Smoked Sturgeon Tasting

$22.00

Stroganoff Tasting

$22.00

Pelmeni Tasting

$22.00

Vegan Nest Tasting

$22.00

Nest Tasting

$22.00

Ukha Tasting

$22.00

Sharlot Cake Tasting

$15.00

Honey Cake Tasting

$15.00

Donuts/Caviar Tasting

$35.00

Oyster

$12.00

Petite Trio

$59.00

3 Course Tasting Menu

3 Course Tasting Menu

$79.00

Gnezdo

Ukha

Rye Honey Cake

Sharlotka

Additional Dishes

Amuse Bouche

Golden Oscietra Caviar Service

$120.00+

Siberian Sturgeon Caviar Service

$110.00+

Caviar Flight

$99.00

Citrus whipped smetana, Pommes, dill oil

5 Gram Oscietra

$20.00

5 Gram Siberian Sturgeon

$18.00

5 Gram Kaluga

$16.00

5 Gram Roe

$8.00+

Rasstegai

$18.00+

Petite Rye

$14.00

Rye flour, red rye malt, dark molasses, coriander seeds

Fabergé Egg Cloud

$27.00

Poached duck egg, Salmon and Kaluga Caviar, Almond Meyer lemon cream, pickled cucumber, dill oil

Liberty Duck Liver Pashtet

$23.00

Lacto-Fermented Pickles

$29.00

Extra Rye Bread

$3.00

Extra Brioche

$7.00

Side Smetana

$2.00

Side Butter

$2.00

Petite Dessert

Cake Plating Fee

$6.00

Scallop

$23.00

Lobster

$44.00

Vodka Cured Salmon

$25.00

Side Sliced Pickle

$7.00

To Go Vodka Infusion

Retail Strawberry-Rose

$36.00+

Retail Horseradish

$36.00+

Retail Fig-Anise

$36.00+

Retail Orange-Pine-Apricot

$36.00+

Retail Sea Buckthorn

$36.00+

Retail Linden Flower

$36.00+

Retail Black Currant

$36.00+

Retail Hazelnut-Chocolate-Honey

$36.00+

Retail Carrot-Cinnamon

$36.00+

Retail Regular Bottle

$15.00

Retail Large Bottle

$20.00

To Go Caviar

To Go Golden Oscietra

$99.00+

To Go Kaluga

$79.00+

To Go Siberian Sturgeon

$89.00+

Hazelnut Cake

Retail Hazelnut Cake

$60.00

A La Carte Dishes

Borscht

$18.00

Smoked Sturgeon

$33.00

Petite Caviar Trio

$39.00

Pelmeni

$29.00

Gnezdo

$47.00

Ukha

$45.00

Honey Cake

$16.00

Sharlotka

$16.00

Beluga Mousse

$33.00

Vegan Gnezdo

$47.00

Stroganoff (L)

$42.00

Rye Donuts & Caviar

$47.00

Poached Pear

$18.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Modern Russian Kitchen

1320 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

