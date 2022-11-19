Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Birchwood Cafe

1,559 Reviews

$$

3311 East 25th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A real gem of a cafe in the Seward neighborhood supporting Local Farmers and serving Good Real Food.

Website

Location

3311 East 25th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

Gallery
Birchwood Cafe image
Birchwood Cafe image
Birchwood Cafe image
Birchwood Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Longfellow Grill
orange star4.6 • 769
2990 W River Pkwy Minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Blue Door Pub - Longfellow
orange star4.4 • 1,207
3448 42nd Ave S minneapolis, MN 55406
View restaurantnext
Midway Cafe and Grill
orange star3.9 • 32
1964 University Ave St. Paul, MN 55104
View restaurantnext
Reverie Cafe + Bar
orange star4.8 • 601
1517 East 35th Street Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Aster Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,354
125 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
80 South 9th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston