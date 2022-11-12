Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bird Creek Burger Co.

6 S. Main St.

Temple, TX 76501

Drinks

Coffee (20 oz) Togo

$3.00

Shotgun House Freshly roasted Coffee

Soda/Tea

$2.19

pepsi/diet pepsi/ dr.pepper/ sierra mist/ big red/ mug root beer/ lemon-lime gatorade/ tropicana lemonade/Sweet Tea/Unsweet Tea

Topo Chico

$3.29

Sparkling Mineral Water

Milk

$3.00

Starters

Garlic Parm Appetizer

$6.49

hand-cuts/ garlic aioli/ parm cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

green tomato/ house breading/ ranch

Roasted Beets

$8.00

fresh roasted beets/ fig glaze/bleu cheese/ fresh arugula

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

white cheddar curds/ house- breading/ ranch

Texas Chili

$5.00

Temple's Own Emporium Chili- No beans

Fresh Caprese Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes/ fresh mozz/ pesto infused olive oil/ salt/ pepper

Salads

Cool Citrus Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens/ tomato/ red onion/ oranges/ walnuts/ goat cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Mixed greens/ tomato/ avocado/ green olives/ grilled chicken breast

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens/ avocado/ radish/ cucumber/ seared ahi tuna

Burgers

The Classic

$10.99

beef patty/ tomato/ lettuce/ pickles

The Greek

$14.99

lamb patty/ tomato/ pickled red onion/ tzatziki

M. Bison

$16.99

Bison patty/ sauteed mushrooms/ cheese/ arugula/ garlic mayo

Double Trouble

$16.99

Two beef patties/ two slices of cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/ pickles

The Big Bird

$12.49

Seasoned Turkey patty/ cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/ red onion/ creamy dijon mustard

Fried Green BLT

$10.99

Toast/ fried green tomatoes/ cheese/ lettuce/ bacon/ garlic mayo

Burger Con Queso

$13.49

beef patty/ queso blanco/ chorizo/ pico/ salsa verde

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

grilled or fried chicken breast/ lettuce/ tomato/ garlic mayo

The Temple Hot

$10.49

Grilled or Fried Chicken dipped in our house BBQ based hot sauce/garlic mayo/pickles

Garden State

$11.49

house made black bean patty/ arugula/ tomato/ garlic mayo/ pickled red onion

Thai Burger

$12.49

Beef patty/ arugula/ peanut sauce/ green onions/ sriracha/ sriracha mayo

CFS Sandwich

$13.49

hand-battered and fried chicken fried sirloin/ lettuce/ tomato/ red onion/ garlic mayo

The Fruit of the Sea

$14.99

House made Shrimp patty/ old bay aioli/ mixed greens/ lemon/ avocado

Capese Burger

$12.99

Beef patty, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, and salt and pepper. Served with fries.

Frito Pie Burger

$12.49

Beef patty/ emporium chili/ frito corn chips/shredded cheddar cheese/ red onions

Juicy Lucille

$16.99

Beef patty stuffed with cheese and bacon crumbles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon strips, warm bacon aioli, served with fries.

Caprese Sun

$16.99

Fried or grilled chicken, tomato, arugula, pesto aioli, and fried mozzarella on sourdough toast topped with a parmesan dust and served with fries.

Specialty & Breakfast Items

Chicken and Waffles

$13.99

Sweet Cream Waffle/ fried chicken tenders/ bacon crumbles/ egg/ maple syrup/ hand-cut fries

Texas Tacos

$8.49

two eggs/ cheese/ potatoes and choice of bacon or sausage- OR ALL IN for $1 more

Avocado Toast

$12.99

toasted sourdough/ mashed avocado/ arugula/ bacon crumbles/ egg/ honey vinaigrette

Chicken Fried Sirloin

$17.49

House-cut and battered sirloin steak/ scratch cream gravy/ side salad/ fries or mashed potatoes

Sweeter Plate

$9.99

One sweet cream waffle/two eggs/bacon strips/maple syrup

Shrimp and Grits

$16.99

Seasoned Shrimp/ Grits/ Cheddar Cheese/ Mushrooms/ Bacon/ Green Onions

Baja Skillet

$12.99+

Choice of grilled chicken or shrimp/ potato and bell pepper hash/ pickled onion / goat cheese/ baja spicy ranch

Voodoo Mac

$13.99

Skillet blackened house made mac & cheese / pico / blackened grilled chicken / chorizo / green onion

Chicken Paprikash Soup

$4.50+

Creamy chicken broth with shredded chicken and spaetzel

Weekend Brunch

House made waffle topped with honey butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, and cheesecake bites. Served with bacon and two eggs.

Brunch Burger

$12.49

sweet cream waffle bun/ beef patty/ cheese/ egg/ maple syrup

Chicken Fried Sirloin and Eggs

$17.49

Fried Sirloin/ white gravy/ bacon slices/ two eggs/toast

Benedict Cumberhash

$13.49

English muffin/ sweet potato hash/ bacon crumbles/ two poached eggs/ creamy hollandaise sauce/ green onion

Honey Butter Beignet Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Fried chicken drizzled with house made honey butter in a beignet bun topped with powdered sugar. Served with sweet potato fries.

The Beefy Boys

$15.99Out of stock

Marinated sirloin beef tips/mushrooms/2 eggs/bacon crumbles/green onion/sriracha drizzle

The Don

$14.99

Ground Italian sausage/ 2 eggs/roasted cherry tomatoes/ mozzarella/sundried tomato jam/pesto drizzle served on a skillet

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$5.00

Kid sized burger with pickles.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid's Bacon Mac

$5.00

Kid Sweet Plate

$5.00

Small waffle, 2 slices of bacon, an egg

Desserts

Beignets

$4.00

Made fresh Daily Southern Style Beignets (French Doughnuts)

Southern Bread Pudding Togo (in a jar)

$6.49

Home made bread pudding/ whiskey Sauce

Vanilla Bourbon Pecan Pie Togo (in a jar)

$7.49

layered pecan pie/ Vanilla Bourbon Sauce

Blackberry Cobbler Togo (in a jar)

$7.49

Traditional blackberry cobbler layered with pie crust in a mason jar.

Key Lime Pie Togo (in a jar)

$7.49

Classic Key Lime Pie filling layered with Crust Crumbles

Beer and Wine TOGO

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Full Bottle

$16.00

Bellini (250 ml can)

$4.00

Castello del Poggio Sweet Rose

$16.00

Four Pack Bellini (250 ml cans)

$14.00

J. Lohr Cab Sav Full Bottle

$14.00

J. Lohr Chard Full Bottle

$26.49

Single Austin Eastciders Pineapple Can

$4.99

Single Bud Light Bottle

$3.99

Single Coors Light Bottle

$3.99

Single Miller Lite Bottle

$3.99

Six Pack Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cans

$25.00

Six Pack Bud Light Bottles

$9.00

Six Pack Coors Light Bottles

$9.00

Six Pack Dos Equis Bottles

$10.00

Six Pack Miller Lite Bottles

$9.00

Ergo Rojo Blend Full Bottle

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned burger restaurant in downtown Temple Texas. Offering gourmet style burgers including Lamb, Bison and Black Bean. We pride ourselves in supplying as much product as we can from our local community.

Website

Location

6 S. Main St., Temple, TX 76501

Directions

