Bird Dogs Jenison

409 Reviews

$

672 Baldwin St

Jenison, MI 49428

Order Again

Popular Items

Bald-win Dog
5 Piece Tenders Basket
3 Piece Tenders Basket

2 Dog Deal

2 Dog Combo

$9.99

Sub Fries

$2.50

Ketchup

Baskets

3 Piece Fish and Chips

$10.99

Bird Bowl

$9.99

3 Piece Tenders Basket

$9.99

5 Piece Tenders Basket

$11.99

2 Piece Chicken Basket

$8.49

3 Piece Chicken Basket

$9.99

4 Piece Chicken Basket

$11.49

Boneless Bites

$10.99

Bird Dog Combo

Bird Dog Combo

$9.99

Buckets

8 Piece Bucket

$18.99

12 Piece Bucket

$23.99

16 Piece Bucket

$29.99

20 Piece Bucket

$34.99

12 Tender Bucket

$23.99

5 Thigh & Leg

$19.99

Chicken Only

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chicken Leg

$2.50

Chicken Tender

$2.25

Chicken Thigh

$2.50

Chicken Wing

$2.00

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Hot Sandwich

$7.49

CBR

$8.99

BBQ Bacon

$8.99

Buffalo Bleu Sandwich

$7.99

Korean BBQ

$7.99

Chips Combo

$2.50

Fries Combo

$3.50

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fry Combo

$6.50

Dogs

Bald-win Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog, chilli, cheese, ketchup , mustard, onion , pickle

Brody Dog

$2.85

All beef hot dog, please choose your toppings

Bro Dog

$4.25

All beef hot dog, bacon, ranch , cheddar cheese

Cottonwoody Dog

$3.85

All beef hot dog, chilli, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle

Detroit Dog

$3.85

Cony with natural casing, chilli. mustard, onion

Dog-Fish

$2.99Out of stock

Mac N' Cheese Dog

$4.50Out of stock

Pronto Pup

$2.85

All beef hot dog only corn dog

Slaw Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog, chilli, mustard, slaw

Snoop Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog, chilli, cheese, mustard, fritos

Wazzup Dog

$3.85

All beef hot dog, chilli and cheese

Chicago

$3.85Out of stock

Chips Combo

$2.50

Fries Combo

$3.50

Brody W\Chili

$3.50

Facebook Specials

Smokey Bird Bowl

$6.99Out of stock

Smokey Bbq Chx Sand

$4.99Out of stock

Bbq Leg & Thigh

$8.99Out of stock

Pronto Pup 6 Pack

$19.99Out of stock

Polish Combo Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chx Salad Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Chickn Salad Wrap Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Family Meal Deal

12pc. Family Meal Deal

$39.99

8pc. Family Meal

$25.99

12 Tenders And Fries

$27.99

5 Leg/5 Thigh W/ Fries

$24.99

8 Wazzups W/Fries

$24.99

Sunday Family Meal

$26.99Out of stock

6 Pronto Pups w/ fries

$19.99

Family Sides

Family Coleslaw

$6.99

Family French Fries

$6.99

Family Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Family Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Family Sweet Corn

$6.50

Individual Sides

Individual Coleslaw

$3.50

Individual French Fries

$2.99

Individual Gravy

$1.99

Individual Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Individual Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

5pc. Motz

$7.99

Soup Of The Day

$5.00Out of stock

1 Qt. Chilli

$10.00

Individual Sweet Corn

$2.99

Kiddos

Kids Brody & Fries

$6.99

Kids Pronto Pup & Fries

$6.99

Kids Leg & Fries

$6.99

Kids 2 Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kids Brody & Fries (Copy)

$6.99

A la Carte Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Gochujang

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

16 Oz Ranch

$5.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Coke Zero

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

Barq's root beer

$1.99+

Country Time Lemonade

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Fanta grape

$1.99+

Float

$3.49Out of stock

Blue Poweraid

$1.99

Retail

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Large T-Shirt

$20.00

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

2XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Buns Containers And Cambros

$50.00

Hat

$15.00

Face Mask

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

On Site Labor

$150.00

Catering Menu

Bone In Chicken (Min. 20 pc.)

$2.00

Salad Half Pan

$30.00

Salad Full Pan

$55.00

Mac Half Pan

$35.00

Mac Full Pan

$65.00

Coleslaw Half Pan

$35.00

Coleslaw Full Pan

$65.00

Potato Salad Half Pan

$35.00

Potato Salad Full Pan

$60.00

Mashed Potato & Gravy 1/2 Pan

$30.00

Mashed Potato & Gravy Full Pan

$50.00

Dinner Rolls

$0.40

Chiil Dog

$3.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.50

Chili Cheese K M P O

$3.85

Cookie Platter

$20.00

2 Pc. Chicken

$6.50

1 Lb Boneless Bite

$17.99

Box Lunch

$6.00

Sub Fries

$1.99

Full Tender

$2.25

Brody

$2.50

Ranch Cups

$0.25

Lays

$0.50

Onsite Wage Per Hour

$25.00

Pronto Pup

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Famous Fried Chicken... Even Famouser Chili Dogs!

Website

Location

672 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428

Directions

Bird Dogs image

