Bird Dogs Jenison
409 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Famous Fried Chicken... Even Famouser Chili Dogs!
Location
672 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bangkok Taste - 674 Baldwin Street
No Reviews
674 Baldwin Street Georgetown Township, MI 49428
View restaurant
Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
No Reviews
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurant
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
No Reviews
3180 44th St. SW Grandville, MI 49418
View restaurant