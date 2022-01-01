Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Bird's

523 Reviews

$$

2957 Main Ave

Durango, CO 81301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cluck Norris
Crispy Breast
Feather Locklear

Early Bird

Breakfast served all day, everyday.
Big Bird's Breakfast Burrito*

Big Bird's Breakfast Burrito*

$7.50

Choice of chicken, bacon, sausage or avocado. scrambled eggs cheddar cheese, curly fries, tomatillo and queso sauce Contains: Eggs/ Dairy/ Gluten

Chicken, Waffle, Mac & Cheese

Chicken, Waffle, Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Belgian waffle topped with your choice of chicken. Garnished with honey butter and maple syrup. Served with Macaroni & Cheese.

Mother & Child Reunion

Mother & Child Reunion

$7.00

Choice of chicken, bacon, sausage or avocado on a cream biscuit topped with scrambled egg and cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat/Dairy/Egg

Fried Chicken

GLUTEN FREE
Crispy Drumstick

Crispy Drumstick

$1.50

House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).

Crispy Bone in Thigh

Crispy Bone in Thigh

$2.50

House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).

Crispy Breast

Crispy Breast

$3.00

House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

1 lb of Wings (6-9 wings per order) with your choice of sauce *Gluten Free* Always

Rotisserie

READY TO ORDER AFTER 11:00 AM EVERYDAY. Gluten Free Seasoned for over 24 hours, then cooked to perfection inside Bird, our famous rotisserie oven.
Leg & Thigh (1/4)

Leg & Thigh (1/4)

$8.00

Ready after 11 am daily. Gluten Free Chicken

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Ready after 11 am daily. Gluten Free Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$29.00Out of stock

Ready after 11 am daily. Gluten Free Chicken

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a choice of pulled rotisserie chicken, seared chicken breast, house fried chicken thigh or breast. Sandwiches may be made Gluten Free with Gluten Free bun
Anchorman

Anchorman

$7.50

Choice of chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, shaved celery, served on a potato bun

Animas Hot

Animas Hot

$7.50

Choice of chicken tossed with Tennessee style hot chicken sauce, garlic pickle chips garnished with sour cream-ranch slaw served on a potato bun

Banh Jovi

Banh Jovi

$7.50

Choice of chicken, topped with Asian pickled carrots and cucumber cilantro and fresh jalapenos garnished with Kewpie sriracha served on a french roll

Biscuit & The Bird

Biscuit & The Bird

$6.25

Cream biscuit, choice of chicken garnished with honey butter

Cluck Norris

Cluck Norris

$8.50

Choice of chicken, hatch green chile, bacon, pepperjack cheese topped with chipotle crema, pickled red onions, lettuce & tomatoes.

Feather Locklear

Feather Locklear

$8.50

Choice of chicken, hickory smoked bacon, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce garnished with pesto Pesto Aoli served on a potato bun

Heihei BBQ Chicken

Heihei BBQ Chicken

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, KC style BBQ, provolone cheese, seared pineapple ring

Skinny Bird

Skinny Bird

$7.50

Choice of chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips & garlic aioli served on a potato bun

Snow Birds

Contains: Wheat
Friendly Taco-ver

Friendly Taco-ver

$6.50

two tacos/flour or corn tortillas/choice of chicken/cheddar-jack cheese/shredded purple cabbage/fresh cilantro/pickled red onion/piri piri, tomatillo salsa or pico de gallo

Bro-rito

Bro-rito

$7.50

flour tortilla/choice of chicken/cilantro-lime rice/mexican bean salad/shredded cheese/avocado/choice of piri piri, roasted tomatillo, pico de gallo or smothered in green chile posole

Big Bird's Breakfast Burrito*

Big Bird's Breakfast Burrito*

$7.50

Choice of chicken, bacon, sausage or avocado. scrambled eggs cheddar cheese, curly fries, tomatillo and queso sauce Contains: Eggs/ Dairy/ Gluten

Cheech N' Changa

Cheech N' Changa

$8.00

Our fried Chimichanga is packed with breaded chicken, diced green chiles, Cheddar cheese and smothered with cheese sauce and green chile posole.

Head Nacho

Head Nacho

$7.00

fresh tortilla chips/cheddar-jack and cheese sauce/black beans/fresh jalapeno/pico de gallo/avocado

Salads & Soups

Salads can be modified Gluten Free
Big Green Salad

Big Green Salad

$8.00

avocado/farro ancient grain/tomatoes/cucumber/kale and brussels sprout slaw/dried cranberries

Bird's Big Loaded Bowl

Bird's Big Loaded Bowl

$8.00

mexican bean salad/mixed greens/tomato/cilantro lime rice/avocado/pickled red onions

El Jefe

El Jefe

$8.00

mixed greens/cucumber/avocado/peruvian peppers/corn/black beans/cilantro/hominy hummus/crispy tortilla strips

The Great Cardini

The Great Cardini

$6.00

romaine hearts/parmesan cheese/herb croutons/caesar dressing

Yardbird

Yardbird

$7.00

mixed greens/sliced apples/bacon/feta cheese/candied walnuts/rainbow carrots

Tater-Tour

Vietnamese Street Fries

Vietnamese Street Fries

$6.00

curly fries or tots/sesame hoisin/sriracha aioli/fresh cilantro/peanuts Contains: Peanuts, Dairy and Wheat

The 6ix

The 6ix

$6.00

curly fries or tots/brown gravy/Wisconsin cheese curds Contains: Dairy and Wheat

Firebird

Firebird

$6.00

curly fries or tots/hatch green chiles/cheddar cheese sauce Contains: Dairy and Wheat

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.50

Contains: Wheat

Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

$2.50

Love at First Curl!! Contains: Wheat, Egg and Dairy

Sides & Kid Eats

Curly fries, Onion rings and Mac n Cheese... yes please!

Black Beans (Warmed)

$2.50

Gluten Free

Celery & Carrots Sticks

Celery & Carrots Sticks

$2.50

For all the low carb fans!

Cheddar Mac N' Cheese

Cheddar Mac N' Cheese

$2.50

Homemade Cheddar Mac n' Cheese, what more can we say! Contains: Dairy/Wheat

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.50

Contains: Wheat

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$2.50

Contains: Gluten

Chips

$2.50
Cilantro-Lime Rice

Cilantro-Lime Rice

$2.50

Gluten Free

Cream Biscuits (2)

Cream Biscuits (2)

$2.50

Contains: Dairy/Gluten

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$2.50

Our house made coleslaw. Gluten Free

Mexican Bean Salad

Mexican Bean Salad

$2.50

Gluten Free

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.50

Contains: Wheat/Egg

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Homemade roasted red potatoes, mashed with garlic and butter Contains: Dairy

Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

$2.50

Love at First Curl!! Contains: Wheat, Egg and Dairy

Sesame-Miso Broccoli

Sesame-Miso Broccoli

$2.50

Broccoli tossed in our house sesame-miso vinaigrette, garnished with toasted sesame seeds. Contains: Sesame seeds/Honey *Gluten Free*

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.50

Traditional Caesar salad, with fresh homemade crouton and Parmesan cheese Contains: Gluten/Egg

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.50

Contains: Wheat

Turkey Corn Dog

Turkey Corn Dog

$2.50

It's a bird! It's a dog! It's a turkey corn dog! Contains: Wheat

Desserts

Made fresh everyday! Contains: Wheat
Brownie

Brownie

$2.00

ooey..gooey.. fudge brownies Contains(Gluten/Eggs)

Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.00

Massive squares of marshmallow goodness! Contains: Wheat

Take & Bake

Contains: Wheat, Soy and Dairy
Take n' Bake Pot Pie

Take n' Bake Pot Pie

$18.00

See what eveyone has been talking about! Feeds four, fresh out of your oven! **contains wheat, soy, & dairy**

A La Carte

Bacon Slice (2)

Bacon Slice (2)

$1.00
LRG- Bowl Pulled Rotisserie

LRG- Bowl Pulled Rotisserie

$7.00
Pickles 2 oz

Pickles 2 oz

$0.50
SM-Bowl Pulled Rotisserie

SM-Bowl Pulled Rotisserie

$3.50
Waffle

Waffle

$2.00Out of stock

Avocado 4 Oz

$1.00Out of stock

Avocado Poblano Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Carolina Mustard BBQ 2 oz

$0.50

Cheese Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo 2 oz

$0.50

Garlic Mayo 2 oz

$0.50

Gravy 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Butter 2 oz

$0.50

Jalapeno Cilantro Dressing 2 oz

$0.50

K.C BBQ 2 oz

$0.50

Maple Syrup 2 oz

$0.50

Pesto Mayo 2 oz

$0.50

Piri Piri 2 oz

$0.50

Ranch 2 oz

$0.50

Sesame Vinaigrette 2 oz

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo 2 oz

$0.50

Tennessee Hot Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Tomatillo Salsa 2 oz

$0.50

Avocado Poblano 4 oz

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette 4 oz

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Carolina Mustard BBQ 4 oz

$1.00

Cheese Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo 4 oz

$1.00

Garlic Mayo 4 oz

$1.00

Gravy 4 oz

$1.00

Honey Butter 4 oz

$1.00

Jalapeno Cilantro Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

K.C. BBQ 4 oz

$1.00

Pesto Mayo 4 oz

$1.00

Piri Piri 4 oz

$1.00

Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

Sesame Vinaigrette 4 oz

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo 4 oz

$1.00

Tennessee Hot Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

Tomatillo Salsa 4 oz

$1.00

Coke Products

Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Zuberfizz Fountain Soda

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50+
Cola

Cola

$2.50+
Lemonade Reduced Sugar

Lemonade Reduced Sugar

$2.50+
Cucumber Sparkling Water

Cucumber Sparkling Water

$2.50+
Orange Cream

Orange Cream

$2.50+
Vanilla Cream

Vanilla Cream

$2.50+

Guayaki Yerba Mates

Bluephoria

Bluephoria

$4.25

A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with blueberry and elderberry flavors. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*

Lemon Elation

Lemon Elation

$4.25

A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with lemon, ginger, and elderflower flavors. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*

Revel Berry

Revel Berry

$4.25

A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with raspberry, blackberry, and yumberry flavors. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*

Enlighten Mint

Enlighten Mint

$4.25

A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with peppermint. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*

Tropical Uprising

$4.25

Orange Exuberance

$4.25

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Orange you glad I didn't say banana?

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

not just a mixer

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00+

Pucker up!

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.00+

Be the pineapple of your dreams

Peace Teas

Peach

Peach

$3.00Out of stock

The peachiest of the peach

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$3.00Out of stock

razzledazzle

Caddyshack

Caddyshack

$3.00Out of stock

Iced tea and lemonade, so I got that going for me

Sno-Berry

Sno-Berry

$3.00Out of stock
Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Small-Togo

Small-Togo

$0.50
Large-Togo

Large-Togo

$0.75

Aha Sparkling Soda Water

Aha Sparkling Orange Grapefruit ( Zero Calories)

$3.50

Skagua Sparkling Soda Water

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Vitamin Waters

Triple X (XXX)

Triple X (XXX)

$3.50
Lemonade Zero Sugar

Lemonade Zero Sugar

$3.50Out of stock

Power-C (Dragon Fruit)

$3.50

Gold Peak Tea

Sweetened Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

MOCKTAILS

Don't Call Me Shirley, Temple.

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktails A-Z

Amaretto Sour (Well)

$6.00

Amaretto Stone Sour (Well)

$6.00

Back That Mule Up Moscow Mule

$6.00

Bay Breeze (Well)

$6.00

Black Russian (Well)

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Bird

$8.00

Cape Cod (Well)

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Cozmopolitan

$9.00

Cuba Libre (Well)

$6.00

Daiquiri (Well)

$6.00

Dark & Stormy

$6.00

Fall in Love Mojito

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gibson (Well)

$8.00

Gimlet (Well)

$8.00

Gin & Tonic (Well)

$6.00

Greyhound (Well)

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

John Collins (Well)

$6.00

Kamikazee (Well)

$7.00

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00

Lemondrop Shot

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Madras (Well)

$6.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan (Well)

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini (Well)

$8.00

Martini Dirty (Well)

$8.00

Mary Pickle's Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned (Rock & Rye)

$4.00

Old Fashioned (Well)

$6.00

Paloma (Well)

$6.00

Salty Dog (Well)

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Screwdriver (Well)

$6.00

Sea Breeze (Well)

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Mockingbird Margarita

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise (Well)

$6.00

Tom Collins (Well)

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Vodka Collins (Well)

$6.00

Vodka Sour (Well)

$6.00

Vodka Stone Sour (Well)

$6.00

Vodka Tonic (Well)

$6.00

Whiskey Coke (Well)

$6.00

Whiskey Sour (Well)

$6.00

Whiskey Stone Sour (Well)

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Woo Woo

$7.00

Beer

6 pack- Colorado Kolsch

6 pack- Colorado Kolsch

$10.00

The Colorado Kölsch is a derivative of the German Kölsch. It is a light and crisp ale with a hint of fruitiness.

Bell's Official IPA

Bell's Official IPA

$5.50

100 Calories per can

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$5.50

India Pale Ale IPA style beer with intense hop aroma and malt balance. Strong hop characteristic . ABV- - 7%

Colorado Kolsch

Colorado Kolsch

$3.00

The Colorado Kölsch is a derivative of the German Kölsch. It is a light and crisp ale with a hint of fruitiness. 12oz can.

Coors Banquet

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Easy drinking golden lager, with hint note of banana and pear ABV- -5%

Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00

American light lager ABV- -4.2%

Eddyline Crank Yanker IPA

Eddyline Crank Yanker IPA

$5.50
Eddyline Epic Days

Eddyline Epic Days

$5.50

A very light and crisp American lager Bread, corn, earthy hops. Very crisp ABV- - 4.2%

Eddyline Raspberry Wheat

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.50
Lizard Head Red

Lizard Head Red

$5.50

This is a medium-bodied brew with a nice hop balance that is dark red in color. Munich and caramel malts are used to produce the complex malt character. 16oz can.

PBR

PBR

$2.00

Golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish

PBR Pitcher

$9.00
PBR TAP

PBR TAP

$3.00
Prescribed Burn

Prescribed Burn

$5.50

A light German ale conditioned with Habañero, Poblano, and Hatch Green Chiles. 16oz can.

Steam Engine Lager

Steam Engine Lager

$5.50

Brewed in the California Common style, this is an American classic noted for its malt sweetness and smooth, dry finish. 16oz Can.

Sultan of the Stoke Juicy IPA

Sultan of the Stoke Juicy IPA

$5.50Out of stock
Third Eye Pale Ale

Third Eye Pale Ale

$5.50

A strong pale ale with a strong malt backbone to balance a large hop bill which lends to spicy and citrus qualities. 16oz can.

Spruce Goose

$5.50

Canned Cocktails & Hard Seltzers

Colorado crafted, canned by Oskar Blues Brewing Gluten Free Vegan 100 Calories 1- Carb ABV- - 5%
Stem Hibiscus Apple Cider

Stem Hibiscus Apple Cider

$5.50

Hard Apple Cider with hibiscus flower sweetness

Truly Hard Lemonades, Teas & Punches

Truly Hard Lemonades, Teas & Punches

$3.00
High Noon Hard Seltzer

High Noon Hard Seltzer

$4.00Out of stock

Steamworks Cranberry Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Steamworks Passion-Orange Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Bird's Cocktails

Tequila Mockingbird Margarita

Tequila Mockingbird Margarita

$8.00

Homemade lavender syrup, mixed with fresh lime juice, triple sec and a hearty amount of Tequila!

Frozen Brrrita-Pea Flower Hibiscus Margarita

Frozen Brrrita-Pea Flower Hibiscus Margarita

$8.00

Tail Feather

$8.00
Bird's Mojito

Bird's Mojito

$8.00

Choice of Rum with homemade lavender syrup, mixed with lime juice, and mint topped with club soda.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird

$8.00

Citrus Vodka sweetened with blue curacao, peach schnapps and topped with lemon lime soda.

Mary Pickles Bloody Mary

Mary Pickles Bloody Mary

$8.00

A blend of secret spices and fresh dill pickles in our homemade bloody mix!

Back That Mule Up Moscow Mule

Back That Mule Up Moscow Mule

$6.00

A refreshing cocktail with vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Rock N Rye Old Fashioned

$4.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

The Cherry Popper

$8.00

Jack Frost

$8.00

2022

$8.00

No Vacancy

$8.00

Wine And Ciders

Top Box Merlot

Top Box Merlot

$5.00

Top Box Chardonnay

$5.00

Top Box Pinot Griego

$5.00

La Vieille Ferme Rose

$6.00
Cara Mia Cabernet Sauvignon

Cara Mia Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00Out of stock

Top Box Red Blend

$5.00

Talbott's Cider Alpine Start

$5.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$5.00

Liquor

WELL Vanjack

WELL Vanjack

$5.00
Deep Eddie Regular

Deep Eddie Regular

$5.00
Titos

Titos

$6.00
Deep Eddie Grapefruit

Deep Eddie Grapefruit

$5.00
Deep Eddie Lemonade

Deep Eddie Lemonade

$5.00
Deep Eddie Sweet Tea

Deep Eddie Sweet Tea

$5.00
Deep Eddie Peach

Deep Eddie Peach

$5.00

Deep Eddie Lime

$4.00

Svedka Citron

$5.00
WELL New Amsterdam

WELL New Amsterdam

$5.00
Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$6.00
WELL Exotico Blanco

WELL Exotico Blanco

$5.00
Suerte Blanco

Suerte Blanco

$6.00
Suerte Repo

Suerte Repo

$6.00

Suerte Anejo

$6.00
Hussongs Repo

Hussongs Repo

$6.00

Hussongs Anejo

$6.00
WELL Benchmark

WELL Benchmark

$5.00
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$6.00Out of stock
Seagrams 7

Seagrams 7

$5.50
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$6.50
Proper Twelve

Proper Twelve

$6.50
Fireball

Fireball

$5.00
Rock & Rye

Rock & Rye

$5.00
Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Rye

$6.00
Slane Irish Whiskey

Slane Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$7.00
WELL Cruzan

WELL Cruzan

$5.00
Bacardi

Bacardi

$6.50
Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan

$6.50
WELL Le Roux Triple Sec

WELL Le Roux Triple Sec

$5.00
Fernet Branca

Fernet Branca

$7.00
Jagermeister

Jagermeister

$7.00
Peach Schnapps

Peach Schnapps

$5.00
Baileys

Baileys

$6.00
Sweet Vermouth

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00
Dry Vermouth

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Condiments

3 Extra Crackers

$0.25

Apple Jelly

Out of stock

Dijon Mustard

Grape Jelly

Honey

Ketchup

Mayo

Mixed Jelly

Salt & Pepper

Sugar in the Raw

Sweet & Low

To-Go Utensils

Add To-go Menu

Carry Out Box

Extra Napkins

To-go Utensils

Green Options *Reduce*

No Bag

No Box

No Napkins

No Utensils

Personal Bag

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We carry a wide variety of Gluten Free options, most of which are labeled.

Website

Location

2957 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

Gallery
Bird's image
Bird's image
Bird's image
Bird's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Happy Pappy's Pizza n Wings - Durango North
orange star4.5 • 173
2411 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Peak Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
2957 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durango

Steamworks Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 5,172
801 E 2nd Ave DURANGO, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Ore House
orange star4.4 • 1,822
147 E COLLEGE DR Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Lone Spur Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,407
619 Main Avenue Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
James Ranch Grill
orange star4.7 • 767
33846 Highway 550 Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
11th Street Station - Ernies - 1101 Main Ave
orange star4.5 • 613
1101 Main Ave Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Cuckoo's Chicken House - Cuckoo's Chicken
orange star4.3 • 472
128 E College Dr Durango, CO 81301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durango
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston