2957 Main Ave
Durango, CO 81301
Popular Items
Early Bird
Big Bird's Breakfast Burrito*
Choice of chicken, bacon, sausage or avocado. scrambled eggs cheddar cheese, curly fries, tomatillo and queso sauce Contains: Eggs/ Dairy/ Gluten
Chicken, Waffle, Mac & Cheese
Belgian waffle topped with your choice of chicken. Garnished with honey butter and maple syrup. Served with Macaroni & Cheese.
Mother & Child Reunion
Choice of chicken, bacon, sausage or avocado on a cream biscuit topped with scrambled egg and cheddar cheese. Contains: Wheat/Dairy/Egg
Fried Chicken
Crispy Drumstick
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Crispy Bone in Thigh
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Crispy Breast
House battered & Fried. Gluten Free (Potato Batter).
Buffalo Wings
1 lb of Wings (6-9 wings per order) with your choice of sauce *Gluten Free* Always
Rotisserie
Sandwiches
Anchorman
Choice of chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, shaved celery, served on a potato bun
Animas Hot
Choice of chicken tossed with Tennessee style hot chicken sauce, garlic pickle chips garnished with sour cream-ranch slaw served on a potato bun
Banh Jovi
Choice of chicken, topped with Asian pickled carrots and cucumber cilantro and fresh jalapenos garnished with Kewpie sriracha served on a french roll
Biscuit & The Bird
Cream biscuit, choice of chicken garnished with honey butter
Cluck Norris
Choice of chicken, hatch green chile, bacon, pepperjack cheese topped with chipotle crema, pickled red onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
Feather Locklear
Choice of chicken, hickory smoked bacon, provolone cheese, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce garnished with pesto Pesto Aoli served on a potato bun
Heihei BBQ Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, KC style BBQ, provolone cheese, seared pineapple ring
Skinny Bird
Choice of chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips & garlic aioli served on a potato bun
Snow Birds
Friendly Taco-ver
two tacos/flour or corn tortillas/choice of chicken/cheddar-jack cheese/shredded purple cabbage/fresh cilantro/pickled red onion/piri piri, tomatillo salsa or pico de gallo
Bro-rito
flour tortilla/choice of chicken/cilantro-lime rice/mexican bean salad/shredded cheese/avocado/choice of piri piri, roasted tomatillo, pico de gallo or smothered in green chile posole
Cheech N' Changa
Our fried Chimichanga is packed with breaded chicken, diced green chiles, Cheddar cheese and smothered with cheese sauce and green chile posole.
Head Nacho
fresh tortilla chips/cheddar-jack and cheese sauce/black beans/fresh jalapeno/pico de gallo/avocado
Salads & Soups
Big Green Salad
avocado/farro ancient grain/tomatoes/cucumber/kale and brussels sprout slaw/dried cranberries
Bird's Big Loaded Bowl
mexican bean salad/mixed greens/tomato/cilantro lime rice/avocado/pickled red onions
El Jefe
mixed greens/cucumber/avocado/peruvian peppers/corn/black beans/cilantro/hominy hummus/crispy tortilla strips
The Great Cardini
romaine hearts/parmesan cheese/herb croutons/caesar dressing
Yardbird
mixed greens/sliced apples/bacon/feta cheese/candied walnuts/rainbow carrots
Tater-Tour
Vietnamese Street Fries
curly fries or tots/sesame hoisin/sriracha aioli/fresh cilantro/peanuts Contains: Peanuts, Dairy and Wheat
The 6ix
curly fries or tots/brown gravy/Wisconsin cheese curds Contains: Dairy and Wheat
Firebird
curly fries or tots/hatch green chiles/cheddar cheese sauce Contains: Dairy and Wheat
Tater Tots
Contains: Wheat
Seasoned Curly Fries
Love at First Curl!! Contains: Wheat, Egg and Dairy
Sides & Kid Eats
Black Beans (Warmed)
Gluten Free
Celery & Carrots Sticks
For all the low carb fans!
Cheddar Mac N' Cheese
Homemade Cheddar Mac n' Cheese, what more can we say! Contains: Dairy/Wheat
Cheese Quesadilla
Contains: Wheat
Chicken Fingers
Contains: Gluten
Chips
Cilantro-Lime Rice
Gluten Free
Cream Biscuits (2)
Contains: Dairy/Gluten
Kale Slaw
Our house made coleslaw. Gluten Free
Mexican Bean Salad
Gluten Free
Onion Rings
Contains: Wheat/Egg
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Homemade roasted red potatoes, mashed with garlic and butter Contains: Dairy
Sesame-Miso Broccoli
Broccoli tossed in our house sesame-miso vinaigrette, garnished with toasted sesame seeds. Contains: Sesame seeds/Honey *Gluten Free*
Side Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad, with fresh homemade crouton and Parmesan cheese Contains: Gluten/Egg
Turkey Corn Dog
It's a bird! It's a dog! It's a turkey corn dog! Contains: Wheat
Desserts
Take & Bake
A La Carte
Bacon Slice (2)
LRG- Bowl Pulled Rotisserie
Pickles 2 oz
SM-Bowl Pulled Rotisserie
Waffle
Avocado 4 Oz
Avocado Poblano Dressing 2 oz
Balsamic Vinaigrette 2 oz
Blue Cheese Dressing 2 oz
Buffalo Sauce 2 oz
Carolina Mustard BBQ 2 oz
Cheese Sauce 2 oz
Chipotle Mayo 2 oz
Garlic Mayo 2 oz
Gravy 2 oz
Honey Butter 2 oz
Jalapeno Cilantro Dressing 2 oz
K.C BBQ 2 oz
Maple Syrup 2 oz
Pesto Mayo 2 oz
Piri Piri 2 oz
Ranch 2 oz
Sesame Vinaigrette 2 oz
Sriracha Mayo 2 oz
Tennessee Hot Sauce 2 oz
Tomatillo Salsa 2 oz
Avocado Poblano 4 oz
Balsamic Vinaigrette 4 oz
Blue Cheese Dressing 4 oz
Buffalo Sauce 4 oz
Carolina Mustard BBQ 4 oz
Cheese Sauce 4 oz
Chipotle Mayo 4 oz
Garlic Mayo 4 oz
Gravy 4 oz
Honey Butter 4 oz
Jalapeno Cilantro Dressing 4 oz
K.C. BBQ 4 oz
Pesto Mayo 4 oz
Piri Piri 4 oz
Ranch 4 oz
Sesame Vinaigrette 4 oz
Sriracha Mayo 4 oz
Tennessee Hot Sauce 4 oz
Tomatillo Salsa 4 oz
Coke Products
Zuberfizz Fountain Soda
Guayaki Yerba Mates
Bluephoria
A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with blueberry and elderberry flavors. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*
Lemon Elation
A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with lemon, ginger, and elderflower flavors. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*
Revel Berry
A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with raspberry, blackberry, and yumberry flavors. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*
Enlighten Mint
A powerful blend of energizing organic Yerba Mate tea infused with peppermint. It'll make you want to say, "top of the mornin'!" *150 mg of caffeine per can*
Tropical Uprising
Orange Exuberance
Juice
Peace Teas
Aha Sparkling Soda Water
Skagua Sparkling Soda Water
Gold Peak Tea
Cocktails A-Z
Amaretto Sour (Well)
Amaretto Stone Sour (Well)
Back That Mule Up Moscow Mule
Bay Breeze (Well)
Black Russian (Well)
Bloody Mary
Blue Bird
Cape Cod (Well)
Colorado Bulldog
Cozmopolitan
Cuba Libre (Well)
Daiquiri (Well)
Dark & Stormy
Fall in Love Mojito
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson (Well)
Gimlet (Well)
Gin & Tonic (Well)
Greyhound (Well)
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
John Collins (Well)
Kamikazee (Well)
Lemondrop Martini
Lemondrop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras (Well)
Mai Tai
Manhattan (Well)
Margarita
Martini (Well)
Martini Dirty (Well)
Mary Pickle's Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned (Rock & Rye)
Old Fashioned (Well)
Paloma (Well)
Salty Dog (Well)
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver (Well)
Sea Breeze (Well)
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Mockingbird Margarita
Tequila Sunrise (Well)
Tom Collins (Well)
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Collins (Well)
Vodka Sour (Well)
Vodka Stone Sour (Well)
Vodka Tonic (Well)
Whiskey Coke (Well)
Whiskey Sour (Well)
Whiskey Stone Sour (Well)
White Russian
Woo Woo
Beer
6 pack- Colorado Kolsch
The Colorado Kölsch is a derivative of the German Kölsch. It is a light and crisp ale with a hint of fruitiness.
Bell's Official IPA
100 Calories per can
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
India Pale Ale IPA style beer with intense hop aroma and malt balance. Strong hop characteristic . ABV- - 7%
Colorado Kolsch
The Colorado Kölsch is a derivative of the German Kölsch. It is a light and crisp ale with a hint of fruitiness. 12oz can.
Coors Banquet
Easy drinking golden lager, with hint note of banana and pear ABV- -5%
Coors Light
American light lager ABV- -4.2%
Eddyline Crank Yanker IPA
Eddyline Epic Days
A very light and crisp American lager Bread, corn, earthy hops. Very crisp ABV- - 4.2%
Eddyline Raspberry Wheat
Fat Tire
Lizard Head Red
This is a medium-bodied brew with a nice hop balance that is dark red in color. Munich and caramel malts are used to produce the complex malt character. 16oz can.
PBR
Golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish
PBR Pitcher
PBR TAP
Prescribed Burn
A light German ale conditioned with Habañero, Poblano, and Hatch Green Chiles. 16oz can.
Steam Engine Lager
Brewed in the California Common style, this is an American classic noted for its malt sweetness and smooth, dry finish. 16oz Can.
Sultan of the Stoke Juicy IPA
Third Eye Pale Ale
A strong pale ale with a strong malt backbone to balance a large hop bill which lends to spicy and citrus qualities. 16oz can.
Spruce Goose
Canned Cocktails & Hard Seltzers
Bird's Cocktails
Tequila Mockingbird Margarita
Homemade lavender syrup, mixed with fresh lime juice, triple sec and a hearty amount of Tequila!
Frozen Brrrita-Pea Flower Hibiscus Margarita
Tail Feather
Bird's Mojito
Choice of Rum with homemade lavender syrup, mixed with lime juice, and mint topped with club soda.
Blue Bird
Citrus Vodka sweetened with blue curacao, peach schnapps and topped with lemon lime soda.
Mary Pickles Bloody Mary
A blend of secret spices and fresh dill pickles in our homemade bloody mix!
Back That Mule Up Moscow Mule
A refreshing cocktail with vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice.
Long Island Iced Tea
Rock N Rye Old Fashioned
Mimosa
Manhattan
The Cherry Popper
Jack Frost
2022
No Vacancy
Wine And Ciders
Liquor
WELL Vanjack
Deep Eddie Regular
Titos
Deep Eddie Grapefruit
Deep Eddie Lemonade
Deep Eddie Sweet Tea
Deep Eddie Peach
Deep Eddie Lime
Svedka Citron
WELL New Amsterdam
Tanqueray
WELL Exotico Blanco
Suerte Blanco
Suerte Repo
Suerte Anejo
Hussongs Repo
Hussongs Anejo
WELL Benchmark
Jim Beam
Seagrams 7
Crown Royal
Proper Twelve
Fireball
Rock & Rye
Bulleit Rye
Slane Irish Whiskey
Bushmills Irish Whiskey
WELL Cruzan
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
WELL Le Roux Triple Sec
Fernet Branca
Jagermeister
Peach Schnapps
Baileys
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Blue Curacao
Amaretto
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
We carry a wide variety of Gluten Free options, most of which are labeled.
