Bird Bakery Denver 8000 E Belleview E20

review star

No reviews yet

8000 E Belleview E20

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Quiche/Casserole/Popover

Breakfast Casserole

$5.00

Breakfast sausage, cheese blend, hatch chiles, egg topped with cherry tomatoes and baked in an English Muffin

Standard Pimento Popover

$5.00

Homemade pimento cheese baked in a seeded bread cup & topped with a fried egg. Contains pecans.

Standard Spinach Artichoke Quiche

$5.00

Spinach, parmesan, and artichoke baked in a seeded bread cup.

Breakfast Bread

Mom's Banana Nut Bread Slice

$4.00

Contains pecans.

Nutella Pound Cake Slice

$4.00

Contains hazelnuts.

Meyer Lemon Pound Cake Slice

$4.00

Contains almonds.

Autumnal Pound Cake Slice

$4.00

Contains pecans.

Coffee Cake Slice

$4.00

Coffee Cake Loaf

$17.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Toasted english muffin, havarti, tomato, avocado, egg cooked to preference.

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$7.00

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Avocado Toast Plain

$7.00

Avocado Toast Egg

$8.50

Scones

Black and White

$4.75

Chocolate and white chocolate.

Orange Cranberry

$4.75

Pimento Cheddar

$4.75

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.75

Bran

$3.75

Raspberry Pecan

$3.75

Contains pecans.

Pumpkin

$3.75

Contains pecans.

Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Nutella Cruffin

$4.00

Kolache

Kolache

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

1/2 Sandwich+ Cup of Soup

1/2 Sandwich + Cup of Soup

$12.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.75

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

Sandwiches

California Turkey Sandwich

$12.75

Roasted turkey breast with havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomato, and raspberry chipotle mayonnaise on seeded bread.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Bird egg salad finished with sunflower seeds, havarti cheese, dijon mustard, and mayonnaise on buttery brioche bread. Contains sunflower seeds.

Gluten Free Crackers

$2.75

Half Sandwich

$8.00

House Chips

$2.00

Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$10.29

Margherita Melt

$10.50

Fresh basil, havarti cheese, and tomato on toasted buttery brioche bread.

Nostalgic Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar cheese toasted on buttery brioche.

Nutella Sandwich

$9.50

The italian favorite on toasted buttery brioche bread.

PBJ

$8.50

Crunchy peanut butter with strawberry jam on buttery brioche bread.

PBJJ

$8.50

Creamy peanut butter with blackberry jalapeno jam on buttery brioche bread.

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Pimento cheese complete with southern pecans and mayonnaise on seeded bread. Contains pecans.

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Spinach, artichoke, parmesan cheese, and havarti cheese on toasted buttery brioche bread.

Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Beloved bird bakery chicken salad with havarti cheese, arugula, tomato, mayonnaise and dijon on seeded bread. Contains Pecans.

Traditional Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted turkey breast with havarti cheese, mixed greens, tomato, mayonnaise, and dijon mustard on buttery brioche bread.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.00

Bird tuna Salad melted between havarti cheese on toasted buttery brioche bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Bird tuna salad with havarti cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise, and dijon mustard on seeded bread.

Vegetarian California Sandwich

$9.50

Havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomato, and raspberry chipotle mayonnaise on seeded bread.

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Protein Plates

Protein California Turkey

$11.25

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomato, red onion on a bed or arugula, served with raspberry chipotle mayonnaise and gluten free crackers.

Protein Tarragon Chicken Salad

$11.25

Beloved bird chicken salad, avocado, tomato on a bed of arugula, served with housemade vinaigrette and gluten free crackers. Contains pecans.

Protein Egg Salad

$11.25

Bird egg salad, avocado, tomato on a bed of mixed greens, served with housemade vinaigrette and gluten free crackers. Contains sunflower seeds.

Protein Pimento Cheese

$11.25

Bird pimento cheese, avocado, tomato on a bed of arugula, served with homemade vinaigrette and gluten free crackers. Contains pecans.

Protein Traditional Turkey

$11.25

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomato on a bed of mixed greens, served with housemade vinaigrette and gluten free crackers.

Protein Tuna Salad

$11.25

Bird tuna salad, avocado, tomato on a bed of mixed greens, served with housemade vinaigrette and gluten free crackers.

Scoop

$2.75

Small House Salad

$5.12

Large House Salad

$10.47

Bag of Chips

$2.00

House Chips

$2.00

Gluten Free Crackers

$2.75

1/2 Pint

1/2 Pint Tarragon Chicken Salad

$8.50

Contains pecans.

1/2 Pint Egg Salad

$7.50

Contains sunflower seeds.

1/2 Pint Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Contains pecans.

1/2 Pint Tuna Salad

$8.50

Pint

Pint Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.50

Contains pecans.

Pint Egg Salad

$12.50

Contains sunflower seeds.

Pint Pimento Cheese

$12.50

Contains pecans.

Pint Tuna Salad

$14.50

Standard Cupcakes

Standard Soft Pink Vanilla

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with pink vanilla buttercream.

Standard Bird Blue Vanilla

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with bird blue vanilla buttercream.

Standard Black & White

$3.75

Decadent chocolate cake topped with white vanilla buttercream.

Standard Award Winning Carrot Cake

$3.75

Nostalgic carrot cake with golden raisins, pineapple, coconut, and walnuts topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains walnuts.

Standard Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.75

Decadent chocolate cake topped with rich peanut buttercream. Continas peanuts.

Standard Chocolate Salted Caramel

$3.75

Decadent chocolate cake topped with caramel buttercream and sea salt.

Standard Chocolate Strawberry

$3.75

Decadent chocolate cake topped with fresh strawberry buttercream.

Standard Coconut Candy Bar

$3.75

Decadent chocolate cake topped with toasted coconut buttercream.

Standard Decadent Chocolate

$3.75

Decadent chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate buttercream.

Standard The Elvis

$3.75

Roasted banana cake with chocolate chips topped with peanut butter buttercream. Contains peanuts.

Standard Fresh Coconut

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with coconut buttercream and toasted coconut.

Standard Fresh Strawberry

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with fresh strawberry buttercream.

Standard Gluten Free

$4.25

Standard Luscious Lemon

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with fresh lemon buttercream.

Standard Nostalgic Yellow

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with rich chocolate buttercream.

Standard Southern Red Velvet

$3.75

Classic red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting.

Standard Sea Salt Caramel

$3.75

Classic yellow cake topped with salted caramel buttercream and sea salt.

Standard Seasonal

$4.00

Mini Cupcakes

Mini Soft Pink Vanilla

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with pink vanilla buttercream.

Mini Bird Blue Vanilla

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with bird blue vanilla buttercream.

Mini Black & White

$2.00

Decadent chocolate cake topped with white vanilla buttercream.

Mini Award Winning Carrot Cake

$2.00

Nostalgic carrot cake with golden raisins, pineapple, coconut, and walnuts topped with cream cheese frosting. Contains Walnuts.

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.00

Decadent chocolate cake topped with rich peanut buttercream. Contains peanuts.

Mini Chocolate Salted Caramel

$2.00

Decadent chocolate cake topped with caramel buttercream and sea salt.

Mini Chocolate Strawberry

$2.00

Decadent chocolate cake topped with fresh strawberry buttercream.

Mini Coconut Candy Bar

$2.00

Decadent chocolate cake topped with toasted coconut buttercream.

Mini Decadent Chocolate

$2.00

Decadent chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate buttercream.

Mini The Elvis

$2.00

Roasted banana cake with chocolate chips topped with peanut butter buttercream. Contains peanuts.

Mini Fresh Coconut

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with coconut buttercream and toasted coconut.

Mini Fresh Strawberry

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with fresh strawberry buttercream.

Mini Luscious Lemon

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with fresh lemon buttercream.

Mini Nostalgic Yellow

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with rich chocolate buttercream.

Mini Southern Red Velvet

$2.00

Classic red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting.

Mini Sea Salt Caramel

$2.00

Classic yellow cake topped with salted caramel buttercream and sea salt.

Mini Seasonal

$2.00

Mini 3 Pack

$5.00

Mini 6 Pack

$11.00

Mini Dozen

$22.00

Cookies

Pumpkin Cookie

$3.75

Monster

$3.75

Flourless made with oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips and M&MS. Contains peanuts.

Double Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Chocolate Chip with Walnut

$3.75

Contains walnuts.

Corrigan Coffee Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate chip cookie with espresso.

Oatmeal Cranberry Walnut Cookie

$3.75

Contains walnuts.

Molasses

$3.75

Snickerdoodle

$3.75

Bars

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Contains almond.

Fudgy Walnut Brownie

$4.00

Contains walnuts.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Sea Salt Peanut Butter Bar

$4.00

Contains peanuts.

Pecan Square

$4.00

Contains pecans.

Mini Pies

Mini Rustic Apple Pie

$8.00

Contains nuts.

Mini Southern Pecan Pie

$8.25

Contains pecans.

Mini Chocolate Pecan Pie

$8.25

Contains pecans.

Mini Peach and Blueberry Cobbler

$8.00

Contains almonds.

Mini Spiced Buttermilk Pie

$8.00

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Mini Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Mini Honey Cheesecake

$8.00

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Cherry Sencha Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8000 E Belleview E20, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

