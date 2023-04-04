Birdhouse - Erie imageView gallery

Birdhouse - Erie

95 Reviews

526 Briggs St

Erie, CO 80516

Popular Items

TONKOTSU
SHIO
CARNE ASADA


SHAREABLES / PLATES

5 CHEESE QUESO & CHIPS

5 CHEESE QUESO & CHIPS

$10.00

5 Cheese Queso, Green Chili, Queso Fresco

LA CUNA

LA CUNA

$12.00

Iceberg Hearts, Creamy Chipotle Salsa, Cotija, Radish, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Corn Nuts

TARTARE

TARTARE

$16.00

Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna, Szechuan Peppercorn Vinaigrette, Avocado, Cucumber, Green apple, Nori, Puffed Sesame Cracker

SALSA TRIO

$9.00

Pick 3 Salsas. Comes with one bag of chips. Mildest to Hottest: Pepita Poblano, Borracha (Contains Gluten), Birdhouse, Verde Cruda, Mango Habanero. **All salsas contain nightshades, onions & garlic. No substitutions or modifications.**

QUESO-MOLE & CHIPS

$11.00

Half order of queso, half order of guacamole, served in one bowl.

HOUSEMADE GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

HOUSEMADE GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$11.00

House made guacamole topped with pepitas & puffed amaranth, and served with tortilla chips

AGEBITASHI

$9.00

Tempura Eggplant & Bok Choy, Tofu, Koji Dashi, Serrano, Apple, Fish Flakes **Contains egg, fish, soy, rice & corn** Pescatarian. No Modifications!

MIXED GREENS

$10.00

Fresno Vin, Cotija, Chayote Squash, Carrot, Pickled Onions

HOT WOK SHISHITOS

$11.00

Blistered Peppers, Salted Sesame, Scallion Ginger Dressing, Chili Sesame Aioli

CHICKEN KARAAGE

$15.00

Fried Boneless Mary's Organic Cutlets, Chili Citrus, Burnt Honey, Black Sesame, Tamari Aioli, Pickled Ginger, House Pickles

TACOS

TORTILLAS MADE DAILY, ALL TACOS SERVED WITH ONION & CILANTRO
CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$6.50

Pico, Avocado Crema, Cotija, Salsa Roja

PORK BELLY

$6.00

confit pork, cinnamon apple chutney, calamansi salsa, pickled red onion, radish, chicharron **CANNOT BE DAIRY FREE**

EL CHAMPINON

$5.50

King Trumpet Mushroom, Hon-Shemeji Mushroom, Griddled Cotija, Red Cabbage, Cascabel Macha Salsa, Pepitas

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA (SHRIMP)

$6.00

Black Bean Spread, Pickled Red Onion, Mashed Avocado, Salsa Verde Cocida, Chihuahua Cheese, Crispy Garlic **Contains Egg & Soy. Dairy Free Without Cheese**

NASHVILLE

$7.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Thigh, Coleslaw, Yuzu

DOS CALABAZAS (SQUASH)

$4.50

Ancho Butternut Puree, Roasted Kabocha Squash, Chipotle Agave Glaze, Pickled red Cabbage, Crushed Tomatillo Salsa, Spiced Pumpkin Seeds **Gluten Free, Contains Butter in Puree**

BARBACOA

$5.50

**CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE** Beef Short Rib, Pickled Carrot, Salsa Borracha, Cotija

PORK CHEEK CARNITAS

$5.50

Crispy Pork Cheek, Salsa Verde Cruda, Pineapple Mango Pico, Cotija Cheese.

RAMEN

ALL BOWLS COME WITH BEAN SPROUTS, SCALLION, & SOFT EGG. **BIRDHOUSE CHILI SAUCE IS NOW BY REQUEST ONLY!**
TONKOTSU

TONKOTSU

$17.00

Pork Broth, Dashi, Roasted Pork, Crispy Onion, Black Garlic Oil. **BIRDHOUSE CHILI SAUCE ADDED BY REQUEST ONLY**

SHIO

SHIO

$20.00

Chicken Broth, Dashi, Soy Glazed Fried Chicken, Radish. **BIRDHOUSE CHILI SAUCE ADDED BY REQUEST ONLY**

THAI CURRY RAMEN

$21.00

Green Curry Paste, Dashi, Coconut Cream, Thai Basil, Wakame, Tempura Shrimp **CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE OR SHELLFISH /FINFISH FREE**

HELLFIRE

HELLFIRE

$21.00

Pork Broth, Dashi, Roasted Pork, Birdhouse Chili Sauce, Chili Flakes, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Oil **DISCLAIMER: NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, WE WILL NOT ISSUE REFUNDS**

KIMCHI

KIMCHI

$18.00

Vegetable Broth, Kimchi, Black Garlic Oil, Marinated Mushrooms. **BIRDHOUSE CHILI SAUCE ADDED BY REQUEST ONLY** **SUBSTITUTE RICE NOODLES AND OMIT EGG FOR VEGAN**

DESSERT

CHURROS

CHURROS

$6.00

Tossed in cinnamon sugar.

CREAM FILLED CHURROS

CREAM FILLED CHURROS

$8.00

Tossed in cinnamon sugar.

CAJETA CHURROS

$8.00

Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar

TEA-RAMISU

$7.00

Green Tea Rum Lady Fingers, Whipped Mascarpone Cream, Milk Chocolate Matcha Dust **CANNOT BE GLUTEN OR DAIRY FREE**

KIDS FOOD

BUTTERED NOODLES

$6.00

Egg & Wheat Noodles, Cotija Cheese

HOT DOG

$6.00

Beef Hot Dog, Potato Bun

KIDS TACOS

$7.00

Choice of Protein, Cotija Cheese, Corn Tortillas (2 per order)

KIDS CHX RAMEN

$12.00

Chicken Broth, Egg & Wheat Noodles, Sesame Ginger Glazed Chicken.

KIDS PORK RAMEN

$12.00

Pork Broth, Egg & Wheat Noodles, Soy Braised Pork Shoulder.

KIDS VEGGIE RAMEN

$12.00

Veggie Broth, Egg & Wheat Noodles, Tofu

SIDES

SIDE YUZU AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE SUDDEN DEATH

$2.00

Habanero Paste to kick up the Hellfire Ramen. NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE NOODLES

$5.00

SIDE HOT SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE KIMCHI

$2.00

N/A DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.50

LAPA VERDE MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Epazote, Honey Water, Lemon, Orange Bitters

PUKEKO MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Ube Turbinado

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Giftcards MAY NOT be used on online take-out orders. Please call the restaurant if you are trying to pay with a giftcard before placing an order.

Website

Location

526 Briggs St, Erie, CO 80516

Directions

Gallery
Birdhouse - Erie image

Map
