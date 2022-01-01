Birdie's
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Birdie’s is a little neighborhood restaurant on the corner of 12th and Harvey that serves a menu that changes daily. You can expect simple, seasonal, American food inspired by the cooking and eating styles of France and Italy. Our wine list is a thoughtful mix of classic and new producers with an emphasis on mindful farming and minimal intervention in the cellar. The list evolves with what Tracy’s cooking and the weather outside. Birdie's does not accept reservations and is first come, first served.
Location
2944 E 12th St, Unit A, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery
