Birdie's

review star

No reviews yet

2944 E 12th St

Unit A

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Dessert 🍰

Vanilla Soft Serve

$8.00

Cookie

$8.00

Apéro 🍹

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Lillet Rosé

$8.00

Fino Sherry

$8.00

Amontillado Sherry

$8.00

Mulassano Rosso

$8.00

Kina L'avion D'Or

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Bevs🍶

Citrus Fennel Soda

$9.00

Ghia Spritz

$8.00

Ghia Ginger

$8.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Rambler

$3.00

BTL Alcohol Free Wine, Leitz, Eins Zwei Zero

$39.00

Beer & Cider🍻

Miller High Life

$3.00

Fair Isle, "Lottie," Saison

$9.00

Maine, Lunch

$14.00

Fairweather, "Porron Zone," Cider

$7.00

Hiyu Wine Farm, "Floreal V"

$67.00

Sparkling Bottles 🍾

BTL Pèt-Nat, Can Sumoi, "Ancestral Montonega"

$49.00

BTL Frizzante Rosé, Meinklang, Prosa

$55.00

BTL Cava, Alta Alella, "Brut Nature," Gran Reserva

$62.00

BTL Crémant du Jura, Domain Buronfosse

$89.00

BTL Vouvray Brut, Catherine et Pierre Breton, “La Dilettante”

$78.00

BTL Crémant du Jura, Bénédicte et Stéphane Tissot

$69.00Out of stock

BTL Champagne, A. Margaine, “Le Brut,”

$98.00

BTL Rosé Champagne, Perseval-Farge, Chamery Premier Cru

$99.00

BTL Champagne, Françoise Bedel, "Entre Ciel & Terre"

$132.00

1/2 BTL Champagne, Geoffroy, Empreiente

$59.00

1/2 BTL Krug

$98.00

BTL Champagne, Vouette & Sorbée, Fidèle

$187.00

BTL Sparkling Rosé, Michael Cruse, Ultramarine

$289.00

White Bottles

BTL Grüner Veltliner, von Donabaum

$52.00

BTL Jacquère, Romain Chamiot, Apremont

$62.00

BTL Catarratto, Dario Serrentino, "Cala"

$56.00

BTL Grüner Veltliner, Hager Matthias

$46.00

BTL Roussanne, etc. Southold Farm + Cellar, "Don't Forget to Soar"

$42.00

BTL Grüner Veltliner, Peter Veyder Malberg, “Alter Native

$89.00

BTL Melon, Jérome Bretadeau

$69.00

BTL Hondarrabi Zuri, Bengoetxe, Getariako Txakolina

$57.00

BTL Riesling, Willi Schaefer, "Graacher Himmelreich, " Kabinett

$89.00

BTL Weissburgunder, Brand (1L)

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay, Guy Robin, Montée de Tonnerre, 1er Cru, Chablis

$121.00

BTL Grüner etc., Christian Tschida, Birdscape

$82.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Domaine Pellé

$90.00

BTL Tocai Friulano, Mitja Sirk

$62.00

BTL Aligoté, Sylvain Pataille

$69.00

BTL Chardonnay, Outward, San Luis Obispo Coast

$75.00

BTL Tocai Friulano etc, Massican

$67.00

BTL Vermentino, Pax

$68.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Thibaud Boudignon

$77.00

BTL Diego Seco, Los Bermejos

$64.00

BTL Fiano, Guido Marsella

$76.00

BTL Assyrtiko, Gavalas, "Natural Ferment"

$79.00

BTL Chardonnay, Bodega Chacra, "Mainqué," Patagonia

$98.00

BTL Jacquére, Domaine de la Gerbelle, "Chignin"

$66.00

BTL Fiano, Ciro Picariello

$56.00

BTL Chardonnay, Evening Land, "La Source" 2018

$139.00

BTL Viura + Malvasia, R. Lopez de Heredia, Riserva

$118.00

BTL Rousanne/ Viognier, Domaine Romaneaux-Destezet, Hervé Souhaut

$79.00

BTL Rossese Bianco, Manzone, "Rosserto"

$68.00

BTL Savagnin, Jean Bourdy

$79.00Out of stock

BTL Savagnin, Domaine du Pélican

$88.00

Skin Contact (Orange) Bottles

BTL Grüner Veltliner, Claus Preisinger, "Puszta Blanca!"

$62.00

BTL Macabeo, Kiki & Juan, "Orange"

$56.00

BTL Grechetto, Raína

$56.00

BTL Gewürztraminer, etc., Joseph Swick, "The Flood"

$72.00

BTL Pinot Gris, Forlörn Hope, "Dragone Ramato"

$68.00

BTL Müller-Thurgau, Enderle & Moll, “Müller,”

$56.00

BTL Tocai Friulano, Radikon, "Jakot" (500mL)

$90.00

BTL Trebbiano Spoletino, Paola Bea, “Lapideus,” Umbria, 2018

$99.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc/ Morillon, Maria & Sepp Muster, “Erde,”

$96.00Out of stock

BTL Verduzzo etc, Klinec, "Ortodox"

$182.00

Rosé Bottles

BTL Blaufränkisch, Strehn

$49.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Seehof

$58.00

BTL Touriga Nacional, etc., Arnot Roberts

$72.00

BTL Pinot Noir, St. Reginald Parish, “The Marigny

$59.00

BTL Mourvedre, etc., La Clarine Farm, "Rosé Alors!"

$60.00

BTL Gamay, Domaine des Ardoisières, “Argile Rose"

$112.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Big Table Farm, "Laughing Pig"

$72.00

BTL Grenache, etc., Chateau Simone

$120.00

Red Bottles

BTL Pinot Noir, Shelter Winery, Lovely Lilly

$72.00

BTL Dolcetto, Borgogno

$74.00

BTL Sangiovese, Montebernardi, "Italia Ti Adoro"

$77.00

BTL Nebbiolo, G.D Vajra

$81.00

BTL Mourvèdre, Marsanne, etc. Las Jaras, “Superboom,” (Co-Ferment)

$66.00

BTL Premetta, Grosjean

$77.00

BTL Trepat, Oriol Artigas, "Sammay"

$56.00

BTL Blaufränkisch, etc., Hiyu Wine Farm, "Avellana", 2019

$158.00

BTL Cariñena + Misión, Bichi, Tecate, Mexico,

$89.00

BTL Gamay, Pierre Cotton

$89.00

BTL Jean François Ganevat, "Julien en Billat"

$188.00

BTL Gamay, Domaine Chapel, Chiroubles

$78.00

BTL Gamay + Grolleau, Agnès + René Mosse

$59.00

BTL Gamay, J.P. & Charly Thévenet, "Vieilles Vignes," Morgon, 2020

$89.00

BTL Nero d’Avola + Frappato, Mortellito, “Cala Nìuru,

$56.00

BTL Refosco, Ronchi di Cialla

$46.00

BTL Frappato, COS

$66.00

BTL Listán Negro, Envinate, "Migan Chingao"

$77.00

BTL Gamay, Domaine Mee Godard,

$92.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Marchand-Tawse

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet Franc, Arnaud Lambert

$49.00

BTL Grenache + Syrah, Franck Balthazar, Côtes-du-Rhône

$57.00

BTL Pinot Noir, The Eyrie Vineyards

$89.00

BTL Dolcetto, etc. Idlewild, Flora and Fauna

$54.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine Vacheron, Sancerre

$99.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Jérôme Chezeaux, Nuits-St.-Georges, France, 2018

$110.00

BTL Listan Negro, Dolores Cabrera, "La Araucaria"

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Chanterêves, "Les Boutières"

$105.00

BTL Cabernet Franc, etc. Chateau de Fosse-Seche

$79.00

BTL Syrah, Piedrasassi

$84.00

BTL Sangiovese, Podere Campriano, Chianti Classico

$66.00

BTL Xinomavro, Markovitis

$49.00

BTL Dolcetto, Roberto Voerzio, Priavino

$78.00

BTL Sangiovese, Fèlsina, “Berardenga,” Chianti Classico

$69.00Out of stock

BTL Zinfandel, Bedrock, "Old Vines"

$68.00

BTL Schioppettino, I Clivi

$67.00

BTL Merlot, Cabernet Sauvigon, etc. Chateau le Puy, Emilien

$118.00

BTL Freisa, G.D. Vajra, "Kyè"

$79.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Land of Saints

$77.00

BTL Syrah, Lionel Faury, Côte Rotie

$110.00

BTL Syrah, Aurelien Chatagnier, Cornas

$155.00

After Dinner 🍼

GL Eden Ice Cider, Heirloom Blend

$15.00

GL Kopke, 10 Year Tawny Port

$10.00

GL Kopke, 20 Year Tawny Port

$19.00

GL Madeira, Baltimore Rainwater

$12.00

GL Madeira, New York Malmsey

$12.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Verdelho 1912

$220.00

GL Madeira, D'Oliveiras Verdelho, 1932

$147.00

GL Madeira, Henriques & Henriques Boal 1957

$92.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Boal 1968

$96.00

GL Madeira Blandy’s Sercial 1968

$55.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Sercial 1969

$78.00

GL Madeira Blandy’s Terrantez 1976

$49.00

GL Madeira, D’Oliveiras Sercial 1977

$46.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Boal 1977

$61.00

GL Madeira, D’Oliveiras Terrantez 1978

$54.00Out of stock

GL Madeira, Blandy's Sercial, 1980

$53.00

GL Madeira, Henriques & Henriques 1981 Verdelho

$42.00

GL Madeira, D’Oliveiras Verdelho 1986

$39.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Terrantez 1988

$63.00

GL Madeira D’Oliveiras Boal 1989

$47.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Boal 1992

$39.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Malvazia 1994

$38.00

GL Madeira D'Oliveiras Verdelho 1994

$38.00

Broadbent Colheita 1999

$19.00

GL Cardamaro

$9.00

GL Pasubio Amaro

$9.00

Underberg

$6.00

Coffee / Tea ☕

Cold Brew

$5.00

Coffee (Ruby Coffee Roasters)

$5.00

Assam Tea

$5.00

Genmaicha

$5.00

Rooibos

$5.00

Mint

$5.00

Merch

Birdie's Ice Bag for Wine

$18.00

Birdie's x Weld Mfg Beanie (Cocoa)

$30.00

Birdie's x Weld Mfg Beanie (Olive)

$30.00Out of stock

Birdie's x Weld Mfg Hat (Olive)

$30.00Out of stock

Birdie's x Weld Mfg Hat (Navy)

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Birdie’s is a little neighborhood restaurant on the corner of 12th and Harvey that serves a menu that changes daily. You can expect simple, seasonal, American food inspired by the cooking and eating styles of France and Italy. Our wine list is a thoughtful mix of classic and new producers with an emphasis on mindful farming and minimal intervention in the cellar. The list evolves with what Tracy’s cooking and the weather outside. Birdie's does not accept reservations and is first come, first served.

2944 E 12th St, Unit A, Austin, TX 78702

