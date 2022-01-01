Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birdie's Social Club

2736 W 6th St

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Popular Items

Popular Items

Birdie's Burger
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Queso & Bag of Chips

Appetizers

Queso & Bag of Chips

$7.00

Three cheese queso with our secret blend of herbs and spices. Served with side of roasted salsa.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Stack of fries layered with chili & three cheese queso.

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Nathan's Famous mini corn dogs deep fried and served with a side of mustard.

Jazzy's Nachos

$12.00

Loaded chips stacked with queso, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, & ranch beans.

Salads

Cesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh chopped romaine served with shredded parmesan and croutons.

Entrée

Birdie's Burger

$6.00

Smashed Texas angus patty, melted American cheese.

Texas Toast Chicken Club

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, melted american cheese, lettuce, tomato, bird sauce.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Double Texas angus patty, monterey jack, grilled onions, peppercorn smash.

Bunker Dog

$3.00

Nathan's Famous all beef hot dog, diced onions, mustard.

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese served with fries.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Peanut butter & jelly served with side of fries.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken tenders served with fries.

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Crinkle Cut French Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank y'all for ordering from Birdie's! Orders can be picked up from our Food Truck on the Social Club Patio. You'll receive a text message when your order is ready.

Location

2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

