  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Birdie - The Exchange - Birdie - The Exchange
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birdie - The Exchange Birdie - The Exchange

review star

No reviews yet

208 s Akard st

Dallas, TX 75201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Closed on sunday
Fries

Chicken

Birdie bao

$7.00

Closed on sunday

$10.00

With toast and banchan

The Ginger Bird

$13.00

Katsu

$14.00

The Red Witch

$15.00

Solos

Banchan

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac n chz

$5.00

Slaw

$4.00

Pats Mac salad

$4.00

Warm pot salad

$5.00

Cheese wiz

$1.50

Birdie sauce

$0.75

White Birdie-Q Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo parm

$0.75

Sweet miso mustard

$0.75

Dill pickle ranch

$0.75

Gochu Honey

$0.75Out of stock

Chicken on a Stick

$6.00

Birdie-Q

Out of stock

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Tenderoni

$12.00

Return of the Mac

$16.00

Drinks

Exchange Soda

$2.95

Bottle water

$2.00

Kool-aid slushie

$5.00

Merchandiser

Apple soda

$5.00

Boba

$4.00

Coffee can

$4.00

Cheesecakes

$5.00

Cicis jelly drinks

$2.50

coconut jelly drinks

$4.00

Eggsalad sando

$7.00Out of stock

Hichew

$3.00

Hichew babies

$0.50Out of stock

Jellys

$1.00

Lemon tea box

$4.00

Milk strawberry and banana box

$4.00

Milkis cans

$4.00

Pocky packs

$3.00

Ramune

$6.00

Soy milks

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling water cans

$4.00

Strawberry cake roll

$3.00

Thai tea

$5.00

White rabbit chews

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We sell Chicken and Chicken accessories

Location

208 s Akard st, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ichi Ni San - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S Akard st Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Revolver Taco - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S. Akard st. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Twisted Trompos - Downtown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
1211 Commerce Street Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
Chop House Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Main Street Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
The Hospitality Sweet
orange starNo Reviews
400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175 Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Baboushi - The Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
211 S. Akard st Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston