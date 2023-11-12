Birdies at Stanford Golf
No reviews yet
198 Junipero Serra Boulevard
Stanford, CA 94305
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
Starters
- Birdie's Guacamole$10.95
avocado, lime, serrano
- Birdie's Quesadilla$11.95
Jack cheese blend, sour cream, house salsa, guacamole
- Cheeseburger Sliders$10.95
2 angus beef sliders, American cheese, burger sauce, pickle
- Potstickers, Chicken$12.95
4 potstickers with citrus chili soy sauce & scallions
- Chicken Wings$17.95
8 crispy wings with buffalo & b’s ranch
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$11.95
house fries tossed in garlic salt & parmesan cheese
- Onion Rings Stack$11.95
b’s ranch
- Pimento Cheese$10.95
sharp cheddar, jalapeño, red chiles
- Prawn Cocktail$15.95
4 jumbo gulf prawns, atomic cocktail sauce
- Seasonal Soup$6.95+
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.95
- Tempura Green Beans$10.95
Tonyaki aioli
- The Duo$16.95
birdie’s guacamole, pimento cheese with chips
Sandwiches
- Cardinal Club$15.95
Roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, garlic aioli
- California Grilled Chicken$18.95
Chicken, gruyere cheese, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, garlic aioli
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$19.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, basil, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, seeded roll
- Patty Melt$18.95
Grilled onion, burger sauce, cheese, toasted rye bread
- Big Cheeseburger$18.95
American cheese, burger sauce, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, seeded roll
- Salmon BLT$19.95
Blackened salmon, seasonal greens, bacon, tomato, spicy honey mustard, ciabatta roll
- Old School Tuna Melt$18.95
House tuna salad, cheddar, tomato, toasted rye bread
- Farmhouse Veggie$17.95
Grilled zucchini, avocado, tomato, arugula, bell pepper, cucumber, spicy honey mustard
- Crispy Cod$18.95
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house tarter sauce
- Birdie Burger$13.95
quarter pound smash burger, burger sauce, grilled onions, America cheese.
- French Dip$26.95
Thin sliced prime rib, horseradish cream, toasted roll served with au jus and a choice of side.
Greens
- Clubhouse Cobb Salad
Seasonal greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, avocado, b’s ranch dressing
- Beverly Hills Chino's Salad
Organic lettuce blend, shredded cabbage, cucumber, red onions, sesame seeds, toasted almonds, soy ginger dressing
- Palo Alto Chop Salad
Romaine, avocado, hearts of palm, radish, crispy onions, dijon mustard dressing
- Birdie's Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, grana padano parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
Clubhouse Specialty
- Spicy Rotini Pasta$25.95
Rotini Pasta, tomato, cream, Calabrian chili
- Chicken Milanese$28.95
Breaded chicken breast, lemon, arugula, parmesan cheese
- Roasted Salmon$32.95
Scottish salmon, lemon berre blanc
- Ribeye Steak$42.95
16oz ribeye, garlic butter
- Filet Mignon$38.95
7oz center cut, chimichurri sauce. Choice of side.
- 3 Fish Tacos$24.95
3 crispy cod fish tacos, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cilantro, cabbage on corn tortillas
House Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Beverage
LIQUOR
- Gin, Gordons$8.00
- Vodka, Gordons$8.00
- Tequila Blanco, Astral$9.00
- Rum, Captain Morgan$9.00
- Whiskey, Jack Daniels$9.00
- Bourbon, Dickel Small B.$9.00
- KETEL ONE$12.00
- TITOS$11.00
- KETEL CITRUS$12.00
- KETEL ORANGE$12.00
- CIROC$12.00
- GREY GOOSE$12.00
- GREY GOOSE CITRON$12.00
- GREY GOOSE ORANGE$12.00
- AVIATION$11.00
- NOLETS$12.00
- TANQUERAY GIN$11.00
- HENDRICKS$11.00
- DJ BLANCO$12.00
- DJ REPO$14.00
- DJ ANEJO$15.00
- 70 YEAR ANEJO$16.00
- HERRADURA BLANCO$11.00
- HERRADURA REPO$12.00
- HERRADURA ANEJO$13.00
- 21 SEEDS JALAPENO$11.00
- DJ 1942$32.00
- DJ ROSADO$22.00
- DIPLOMATICO GOLD$12.00
- RON ZACAPA 23YEAR$13.00
- OBAN 14 YEAR$21.00
- J. WALKER BLACK$12.00
- J. WALKER BLUE$25.00
- J. WALKER RED$11.00
- TALISER$13.00
- ROE & CO$11.00
- LAGAVULIN 16 YEAR$20.00
- CROWN ROYAL$12.00
- DICKEL RYE$18.00
- GLENMORANGIE 10YR$18.00
- ARDBERG 10 YEAR$18.00
- BALCONES$13.00
- BULLIET RYE$12.00
- BULLIET BOURBON$12.00
- WOODINVILLE BOURBON$14.00
- WOODINVILLE RYE$16.00
- 4 ROSES$12.00
- BAILEYS$8.00
- CAMPARI$9.00
- HENNESSY$11.00
- APEROL$9.00
CLUBHOUSE COCKTAILS
- Spicy #19$12.95
21 seeds jalapeño and cucumber tequila, lime, organic agave
- Jaein & Tonic$13.95
Hendricks, cucumber, lime, fever tree tonic
- Ketel One Espresso Martini$13.95
Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, espresso
- Blackberry Smash$12.95
Bulliet Bourbon, fresh mint, simple syrup, club soda.
- Blood Orange Mule$11.95
Tito’s vodka, fresh watermelon, lime juice, ginger beer
- Barn Margarita$11.95
herradura blanco, lime juice, organic agave
- Mi Paloma$12.95
don julio reposado, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime juice, sparkling grapfruit soda
- Rum Old Fashion$13.95
diplomatico 12 year rum, all spice dram, tempos fugitives creme de banane., bitters.
- Negroni$12.95
Aviation gin, campari, and sweet vermouth.
- House Mimosa$8.00
WINE BY THE GLASS
SPARKLING & CHAMPAGNE
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
BEERS ON TAP
BOTTLE & CAN BEER
NA Beverage
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$4.95
- Club Soda$2.95
- Coca Cola$2.95
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Cucumber Cooler$4.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer Bottle$4.95
- Fever Tree Lime Yuzu Soda Bottle$3.95
- Flat Lemonade$4.95
- Ice Tea$3.95
- Large Pelligrino$5.95
- Refills
- Roy Roger$2.95
- Shirley Temple$2.95
- Sparkling Lemonade$4.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Tonic Water$2.95
- BO Sparker$4.95
Golfers Menu
FOOD
- Birdie's Burger$10.95
4oz Angus beef burger, American cheese, burger sauce, grilled onions
- Miller Jumbo Hot Dog$9.95
split and grilled jumbo hot dog. All sauces on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house caesars dressing, wrapped in flour tortilla
- Cold Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$9.95
oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, on multi grain whole wheat.
- Cold Tuna Salad & Tomato Sandwich$9.95
CLUBHOUSE COCKTAILS
- Spicy #19$12.95
21 seeds jalapeño and cucumber tequila, lime, organic agave
- Jaein & Tonic$13.95
Hendricks, cucumber, lime, fever tree tonic
- Ketel One Espresso Martini$13.95
Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, espresso
- Blackberry Smash$12.95
Bulliet Bourbon, fresh mint, simple syrup, club soda.
- Blood Orange Mule$11.95
Tito’s vodka, fresh watermelon, lime juice, ginger beer
- Barn Margarita$11.95
herradura blanco, lime juice, organic agave
- Mi Paloma$12.95
don julio reposado, fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, lime juice, sparkling grapfruit soda
- Rum Old Fashion$13.95
diplomatico 12 year rum, all spice dram, tempos fugitives creme de banane., bitters.
- Negroni$12.95
Aviation gin, campari, and sweet vermouth.
- House Mimosa$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Public Restaurant and Event Space at Stanford Golf Course.
198 Junipero Serra Boulevard, Stanford, CA 94305