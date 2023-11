Decadent Selection

$30.00

Serves 2 to 4 people You don’t need a reason to treat yourself, but this box will certainly be one! Combining creamy Alta Langa La Tur Cheese, Crispy Honey Grahams from Firehook, delightfully floral L'Abeille Diligente Lavender Honey, and tart apricots, this box will make you feel indulgently luxurious. Alta Langa La Tur Cheese is a small soft cheese with a very light texture held by a creamy rind made from cow, goat, and sheep milk. The texture is fluffy, silky and moist. The flavors are light and fresh, like tangy cream. These are not your Honey Maid Graham crackers. Firehook Honey Grahams are baked in small batches, these crackers have light crunch with a balanced cinnamon sweetness. L'Abeille Diligente Lavendar Honey: The “diligent bee” uses over five generations of experience to offer a delicious emblem of southern France. This honey will provide your palate aromatic, fruity, and robust sensations.