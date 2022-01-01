Birdie's Bar and Grill imageView gallery

Birdie's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

5025 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way

Bayville, NJ 08721

Entrees

St. Louis Rib Teaser

$13.00

Applewood Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

8oz Short Rib Brisket Blend Burger

$13.00

Korean Fried Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Low & Slow Beef Chili

$8.00

French Dip Sandwhich

$13.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Grilled Steak Taco

$11.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

Beef Burger Sliders

$12.00

8oz All Natural Turkey Burger

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwhich

$12.00

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwhich

$13.00

Steak tips

$18.00

chicken fingers w/ fries

$10.00

rib tips

$13.00

Pizza

$11.00

Hanger Steak

$17.00

chicken quesadilla

$12.00

chicken taco

$10.00

Bread Sticks

$11.00

Salads

Birdies House Salad

$8.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00

Appetizers

Pub Pretzels (3)

$7.00

Ryan Wings

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Bagel

$3.00

Battered Sweet Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll (2)

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Curd

$7.00

Ryan wings(12)

$15.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Chili Tacho

$8.00

house chips

$7.00

Sicilian Meat Rice Balls w/ Marinera

$6.95

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich with Cheese Sauce

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

NA Beverages

Fountain soda

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Bai Water

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.50

Snapple

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red bull

$4.00

shirley temple

$3.00

arnold palmer

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$2.00

small gatorade

$1.50

SNACKS

SLIM JIMS

$1.00

PROTEIN BAR

$2.00

PRINGLES

$2.00

PEANUTS

$1.00

COFFEE CAKE

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER CRACKERS

$2.00

FIG BAR

$1.00

PRETZELS

$1.50

COOKIES

$2.00

KIND BAR

$2.00

chips

$1.00

candy

$2.00

BEER

heineken

$6.00

guiness

$6.00

claws

$6.00

dogfish

$6.00

transfusion

$8.00

16oz COORS LIGHT

$5.00

16 oz MILLER LITE

$5.00

16 oz BUDWEISER

$5.00

16 oz BUD LIGHT

$5.00

16 oz MIC ULTRA

$6.00

Vodka lemonade

$8.00

Yuengling 16 oz

$5.00

Corona 16oz can

$6.00

war horse battle river

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

SHOTS

captain morgan

$8.00

jameson

$8.00

titos

$8.00

fireball

$5.00

Screwball

$8.00

blackberry brandy

$5.00

FOOD

hot dogs

$3.00

bagels

$3.00

DRINKS

water

$2.00

gatorade

$3.00

snapple

$3.00

margaritas

$9.00

vodka special drinks

$8.00

High noon

$7.00

transfusions

$8.00

vodka lemonade

$8.00

bloody mary

$9.00

10gift certificate

$10.00

25 gift certificate

$25.00

50 gift certificate

$50.00

20 gift certificate

$20.00

food

chicken taco

$10.00

chicken quesadilla

$12.00

braised beef sandwich

$12.00

8oz flat iron steak over fries

$15.00

birdies fried chicken w/ fries

$10.95

italian hot dog

$9.00

chili Tatcho (tater tots)

$7.95

guiness beef stew

$8.95

braised short ribs over garlic mashed potatoes

$15.95

Braised Beef over Roasted Root Vegetables

$15.95

Grilled hanger steak over fries crumble blue cheese

$16.95

Chicken vegetable soup

$6.95

Italian hot dog wrap

$8.00

ham and cheese corn chowder

$6.95

Braised shortrib and onion soup6.95

$7.95

Smoked sausage and potato soup

$6.95

stuffed pepper soup

$6.95

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$6.95

chicken vegetable w/couscous

$6.95

grilled pork chop with apples

$16.95

FISH AND CHIPS

$16.95

grilled steak with blue cheese demi glaze

$17.00

sheppard pie

$15.95

Petite steak over garlic mashed and fiesta corn

$19.95

chicken pastina soup

$5.95

Hot Honey chicken & waffles

$11.95

chicken pot pie soup

$6.95

beef vegetable soup

$6.95

Pork Osso Bucco

$16.95

braised short rib garlic mashed

$21.95

clam chowder

$7.95

FRIDAY SPECIAL

sweet heat chicken

$14.00

Buffalo chicken

$14.00

korean slider pie

$14.00

sausage and pepper

$14.00

chicken bacon ranch

$14.00

birdie shirts

Short Sleeve

$18.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Sweatshirts

$25.00

pandemic shirts

XL shirt

$10.00

ST Peters Pride

ST PETERS PRIDE

$15.00

FOOD

Spaghetti w/ meatball & sausage

$16.95

Linguine Carbonara

$15.99

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.95

FOOD

FRIED CHICKEN cornbread

$14.95

Food

Corn beef and cabbage

$14.00

Corn beef egg rolls

$7.00

Corn beef sliders

$12.00

Corn beef on rye

$10.00

Drinks

Guiness

$5.00

Green tea

$6.00

Irish car bomb

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

pizza

sweet heat chicken

$14.00

buffalo chicken

$14.00

korean slider pie

$14.00

sausage and pepper

$14.00

chicken bacon ranch

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

5025 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way, Bayville, NJ 08721

