Birdies Grillhouse, Sports Bar, and Miniature Golf
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Let's Make Today a Hole In One!
Location
632 E State Rd 32, Westfield, IN 46037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bub's Burgers in Westfield - Westfield
No Reviews
960 Tournament Trail Westfield, IN 46704
View restaurant