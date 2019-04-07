A map showing the location of Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall Birdie'sView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Birdie's - The Workshop Foodhall Birdie's

review star

No reviews yet

1232 3rd Ave. SE

Rochester, MN 55904

Sliders

Traditional Sliders

$11.95

Nashville Sliders

$12.95

Sweet Asian Sliders

$12.95

Lil Porker 🐷

$10.95

Lil Porker Goes to Town 🐷

$12.95

Chicken N Waffles

Traditional Chicken N Waffles

$12.95

Nashville Hot Chicken N Waffles

$13.95

Sweet Asian Waffle

$13.95

Popcorn Chicken

Traditional Popcorn Chicken

$8.95

Buffalo w/ Ranch Drizzle Popcorn Chicken

$9.95

Sweet Asian Heat w/ Samurai Drizzle Popcorn Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Tender Basket

3 Tender Basket

$10.95

6 Tender Basket

$16.95

10 Tender Feast

$23.95

Salad

Hen House Salad🐔

$13.95

Sides & Desserts

Waffle Fries

$5.95

Pickle Fries

$5.95

Buffalo Bleu Fries

$7.95

Old Fashioned Cole Slaw

$3.95

Side Sauce

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.25

Fountain

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Specialty

Topo Chico

$3.00

Spring Grove - Orange

$3.00

Spring Grove - Lemon Sour

$3.00

Lift Bridge - Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos - Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Btl Milk

$3.00

Btl Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Btl Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea Bottle

$3.00

Btl Apple Juice

$3.00

Northern - Black Cherry

$3.00

Northern - Butterscotch Root beer

$3.00

Northern - Cream Soda

$3.00

Northern - Cherry Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Northern - Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Northern - Blue Raspberry

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Directions

