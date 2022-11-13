Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
632 E State Rd 32, Westfield, IN 46074
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bub's Burgers in Westfield - Westfield
No Reviews
960 Tournament Trail Westfield, IN 46704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westfield
More near Westfield