Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

632 E State Rd 32

Westfield, IN 46074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10ct Boneless Wings
Birdies Signature Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Nachos

Pre-Game

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered & golden fried thick cut onion rings served with a French Onion dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Shredded chicken, spicy buffalo sauce and creamy melted cheese, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with carrots, celery, and warm white corn tortilla chips. Gluten Free

Chips, Salsa & Guac

Chips, Salsa & Guac

$9.00

House made guacamole, fire-roasted sals, crispy corn tortilla chips

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$13.00

Hummus, drizzled with olive oil and topped with pumpkin, sunflower, and sesame seeds. Served with carrots, celery, and toasted pita chips.

Pickle Pucks

$10.00

Crispy battered pickle chips served with our house made ranch.

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$8.50

Soft, warm pretzel bites served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.50

Tortilla chips, pulled pork, melted cheddar & mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red & green onions served with fire roasted salsa & sour cream.

Smoked Bacon Chicken Nachos

$15.50

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted parmesan cheese. Served with warm white corn tortilla chips.

Birdies Wings

6ct Boneless Wings

$10.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10ct Boneless Wings

$15.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

20ct Boneless Wings

$26.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

30ct Boneless Wings

$38.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Small Cauliflower

$8.00

Breaded cauliflower tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Large Cauliflower

$15.00

Breaded cauliflower tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

6ct Traditional Wings

$11.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

10ct Traditional Wings

$16.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

20ct Traditional Wings

$28.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

30ct Traditional Wings

$40.00

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots, celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Sliders

Team Slider Meal

$54.00

12 sliders served with 2 baskets of fries.

All American Slider

$4.00

All beef patty served with American cheese.

Birdies Fried Chicken Slider

$4.00

Tea-brined chicken, hand breaded & fried until golden and crispy. Served with pickle & mayo.

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$4.00

House smoked pulled pork shoulder topped with slaw and sliced pickles.

Soups & Bowls

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Topped with pretzel croutons, shredded cheddar, chopped white onions and cilantro.

Chili Cup

$4.00

Topped with pretzel croutons, shredded cheddar, chopped white onions and cilantro.

Full Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese served with a side of Caesar dressing.

Full House Salad

$9.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.50

Romaine, edamame, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, black sesame seeds, green onions, grilled chicken & cilantro with a Thai Chili Vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese served with a side of Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing.

The Southwestern Salad

$14.50

Smoked White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Served with onion rings. Try it topped with our house smoked BBQ pork shoulder $4.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Upgrade to onion rings, parmesan truffle fries, or a side salad $2.

All American Burger

$14.50

Classic all beef patty topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Birdies Signature Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tea-brined chicken, hand breaded & fried until golden and crispy. Served with pickle & mayo on a brioche bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00
Crispy PorkTenderloin Sandwich

Crispy PorkTenderloin Sandwich

$14.00

Hand breaded and fried crispy pork tenderloin sandwich served with pickle, leaf lettuce, & tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Simply grilled chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

House Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

House smoked pulled pork shoulder topped with slaw and sliced pickles.

Memphis Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Pulled Pork Wrap

$13.50

The Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

The Pretzel Burger

$15.00

The burger features an all beef patty topped with a warm beer cheese on a soft pretzel bun.

The Southwest Burger

$15.00

An all beef patty topped with guacamole, pepper jack cheese, and Chipotle Ranch.

Grill House Specialties

Steak and Frites

$24.00

Served with oven roasted potatoes and broccolini.

Blackened Chicken

$19.00

Served with roasted potatoes & char grilled broccolini.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Served with Birdies coleslaw.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken & Pineapple Skewers

$18.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites & Fries

$5.99

Uncrustable PB&J & Chips

$5.99

Mini Burger & Fries

$5.99

Grilled Chicken & Carrots

$5.99

Mac n Cheese & Veggies

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with Chips

$5.99

Dessert

Chocolate Molten Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

632 E State Rd 32, Westfield, IN 46074

Directions

Gallery
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image
Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bub's Burgers in Westfield - Westfield
orange starNo Reviews
960 Tournament Trail Westfield, IN 46704
View restaurantnext
Greek's Pizzeria of Westfield
orange star4.3 • 253
231 Park St Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Union Jack Pub - Westfield - WESTFIELD
orange starNo Reviews
110 S Union St Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
The Mash House - 10 E. 191st St.
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. 191st St. Westfield, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Field Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
303 East Main St West field, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Paul's Donuts & Coffee - 3221 State Road 32E
orange starNo Reviews
3221 State Road 32E Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westfield

Greek's Pizzeria of Westfield
orange star4.3 • 253
231 Park St Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westfield
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston