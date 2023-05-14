Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birdman Coffeehouse & Eatery 5687 Commerce St

5687 Commerce St

Saint Francisville, LA 70775

All Day Menu

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough topped with lemon juice, everything seasoning, tomatoes, and green or purple onions.

Salmon Toast

$9.00

Toasted sourdough topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, everything seasoning, capers, and green or purple onions.

Fruit Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough topped with Nutella, peanut butter, or cream cheese with either bananas or strawberries and local honey.

Pizza Toast

$8.00

Sourdough topped with house-made Marinara, Mozzarella, and Italian Seasoning toasted to perfection.

White Cheddar, Goat Cheese, & Rosemary Toast

$8.00

Sourdough topped with goat cheese and white cheddar toasted to perfection with rosemary garnish.

Bakery

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75

Glorious Morning Muffin

$3.75

Buttered Croissant

$3.75

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Breakfast Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Crackle Cookie

$3.50

Misc. Cookie

$3.00

Teacake

$3.00Out of stock

Focaccia

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Bread Slice

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Danish

$4.75

Lg Donuts

$4.00

Sm Baked Donuts

$3.00Out of stock

French Toast Casserole

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Dumpling

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$4.25

Strawberry Twist

$4.25

Empanada

$3.75

Quiche

$5.50Out of stock

Specialty Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Espresso and milk over ice. 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso

Iced Cappuccino

$4.45+

Espresso and milk over ice topped with sweetened cold foam. 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso

Iced Macchiato

$4.60+

Espresso and 1/2 & 1/2 over ice. 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso

Iced Matcha

$4.45+

Matcha and milk over ice

Iced Chai

$4.45+

TAZO Chai tea concentrate and milk over ice

Cold Brew

$4.75+

House-made cold brew served over ice with or without milk

Smoothies

$5.05+

Your choice of Strawberry, Mango, Peach, or Blueberry Pomegranate blended with or without milk.

Frozen Drinks

$5.05+

Your choice of Thai Tea, Green Tea, Vanilla, or Mocha base blended with milk and topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Coffee

$5.25+

Your choice of Vanilla, Mocha, or Espresso base blended with cold brew and milk

Specialty Hot Drinks

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk

Latte

$4.05+

Espresso with steamed milk. 12 oz- one shot of espresso, 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso

Cappucino

$4.05+

Espresso with steamed milk topped with foam. 12 oz- one shot of espresso, 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso

Americano

$3.05+

Espresso with hot water filled to the top. 1-2 shots come in a 12 oz cup. 3-4 shots come in a 16 oz cup.

Breve

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed 1/2 & 1/2. 12 oz- one shot of espresso, 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso

Macchiato

$3.50+

Espresso with a small amount of steamed half and half. All served in a 12 oz cup- you just pick how many shots you prefer.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.60+

Half brewed coffee with half steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.05+

TAZO Chai tea concentrate steamed with milk

Matcha Latte

$4.05+

Matcha steamed with milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.85+

Chocolate and vanilla steamed in milk and topped with whipped cream

Beverages

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Glass of Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hummingbird Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Brewed Coffee

$2.85+

Hot Tea

$2.85

1 tea bag in a 12 oz cup with hot water

Soda

$2.99

Breakfast

Entrees

Traditional Omelet

$12.00

2 eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions served with a side of toast.

Veggie Omelet

$11.00

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, green onions, and tomatoes served with a side of toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.00

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, smoked sausage, and bacon served with a side of toast.

Small Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

1 egg your way topped with cheddar cheese and your choice of meat on english muffin, biscuit or 1/2 toast.

Lg Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

2 eggs your way topped with cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, with mayo on your choice of wheat, sourdough, or bagel.

Grilled Sandwich

$12.00

3 scrambled eggs topped with Pepperjack cheese and ham on ciabatta or sourdough bread.

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough topped with lemon juice, everything seasoning, tomatoes, and green or purple onions.

Salmon Toast

$9.00

Toasted sourdough topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, everything seasoning, capers, and green or purple onions.

Fruit Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough topped with Nutella, peanut butter, or cream cheese with either bananas or strawberries and local honey.

Pizza Toast

$8.00

Sourdough topped with house-made Marinara, Mozzarella, and Italian Seasoning toasted to perfection.

White Cheddar, Goat Cheese, & Rosemary Toast

$8.00

Sourdough topped with goat cheese and white cheddar toasted to perfection with rosemary garnish.

Waffle

$8.00

Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter.

Sweet Potato Waffle

$9.50

Sweet potato waffle topped with whipped butter

Tradition

$11.00

2 eggs your way served with your choice of meat, your choice of biscuit, sourdough, or wheat toast, and a side of yellow grits

Breakfast In A Cup

$9.00

Stone ground yellow grits topped with cheddar cheese, 2 eggs your way, and your choice of meat.

Salsa Eggs

$11.00

2 eggs over easy topped with cheddar cheese and salsa over a piece of wheat or sourdough bread served with your choice of meat.

The Locarb

$9.00

3 scrambled eggs topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and green onions with your choice of meat.

Baby Bird Breakfast

$7.00

1 egg scrambled with either one piece of sausage or 2 pieces of bacon and a small side of cheese grits.

Loaded Oatmeal

$8.00

Old fashioned oats cooked to order in skim milk topped with brown sugar, cinnamon, walnuts, golden raisins, and bananas.

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

Old fashioned oats cooked to order in skim milk topped with brown sugar and cinnamon only

Au La Carte

Meat

Bread

1 Egg

$1.80

2 Eggs

$2.80

3 Eggs

$3.80

Grits

$2.50

Side of Salsa

$0.55

Bagel

$3.75

Avocado

$2.00

Sausage or Bacon Biscuit

$5.00

Biscuit stuffed with your choice of sausage or bacon

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Birdman Coffeehouse & Eatery- Specialty Coffees, Breakfast, All-day small plates, Bakery, Gifts, Music, & More

