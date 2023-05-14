- Home
Birdman Coffeehouse & Eatery 5687 Commerce St
No reviews yet
5687 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
All Day Menu
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado on toasted sourdough topped with lemon juice, everything seasoning, tomatoes, and green or purple onions.
Salmon Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with cream cheese, smoked salmon, everything seasoning, capers, and green or purple onions.
Fruit Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with Nutella, peanut butter, or cream cheese with either bananas or strawberries and local honey.
Pizza Toast
Sourdough topped with house-made Marinara, Mozzarella, and Italian Seasoning toasted to perfection.
White Cheddar, Goat Cheese, & Rosemary Toast
Sourdough topped with goat cheese and white cheddar toasted to perfection with rosemary garnish.
Bakery
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Glorious Morning Muffin
Buttered Croissant
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Breakfast Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookie
Crackle Cookie
Misc. Cookie
Teacake
Focaccia
Banana Bread Slice
Banana Nut Bread Slice
Danish
Lg Donuts
Sm Baked Donuts
French Toast Casserole
Apple Dumpling
Cupcakes
Apple Turnover
Strawberry Twist
Empanada
Quiche
Specialty Iced Drinks
Iced Latte
Espresso and milk over ice. 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso and milk over ice topped with sweetened cold foam. 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso
Iced Macchiato
Espresso and 1/2 & 1/2 over ice. 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso
Iced Matcha
Matcha and milk over ice
Iced Chai
TAZO Chai tea concentrate and milk over ice
Cold Brew
House-made cold brew served over ice with or without milk
Smoothies
Your choice of Strawberry, Mango, Peach, or Blueberry Pomegranate blended with or without milk.
Frozen Drinks
Your choice of Thai Tea, Green Tea, Vanilla, or Mocha base blended with milk and topped with whipped cream.
Frozen Coffee
Your choice of Vanilla, Mocha, or Espresso base blended with cold brew and milk
Specialty Hot Drinks
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Cortado
Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk. 12 oz- one shot of espresso, 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso
Cappucino
Espresso with steamed milk topped with foam. 12 oz- one shot of espresso, 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso
Americano
Espresso with hot water filled to the top. 1-2 shots come in a 12 oz cup. 3-4 shots come in a 16 oz cup.
Breve
Espresso with steamed 1/2 & 1/2. 12 oz- one shot of espresso, 16 oz- two shots of espresso, 20 oz three shots of espresso
Macchiato
Espresso with a small amount of steamed half and half. All served in a 12 oz cup- you just pick how many shots you prefer.
Cafe Au Lait
Half brewed coffee with half steamed milk
Chai Latte
TAZO Chai tea concentrate steamed with milk
Matcha Latte
Matcha steamed with milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and vanilla steamed in milk and topped with whipped cream
Beverages
Drinks
Beverages
Breakfast
Entrees
Traditional Omelet
2 eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, and green onions served with a side of toast.
Veggie Omelet
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, green onions, and tomatoes served with a side of toast.
Meat Lovers Omelet
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, smoked sausage, and bacon served with a side of toast.
Small Breakfast Sandwich
1 egg your way topped with cheddar cheese and your choice of meat on english muffin, biscuit or 1/2 toast.
Lg Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs your way topped with cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, with mayo on your choice of wheat, sourdough, or bagel.
Grilled Sandwich
3 scrambled eggs topped with Pepperjack cheese and ham on ciabatta or sourdough bread.
Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter.
Sweet Potato Waffle
Sweet potato waffle topped with whipped butter
Tradition
2 eggs your way served with your choice of meat, your choice of biscuit, sourdough, or wheat toast, and a side of yellow grits
Breakfast In A Cup
Stone ground yellow grits topped with cheddar cheese, 2 eggs your way, and your choice of meat.
Salsa Eggs
2 eggs over easy topped with cheddar cheese and salsa over a piece of wheat or sourdough bread served with your choice of meat.
The Locarb
3 scrambled eggs topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and green onions with your choice of meat.
Baby Bird Breakfast
1 egg scrambled with either one piece of sausage or 2 pieces of bacon and a small side of cheese grits.
Loaded Oatmeal
Old fashioned oats cooked to order in skim milk topped with brown sugar, cinnamon, walnuts, golden raisins, and bananas.
Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Oatmeal
Old fashioned oats cooked to order in skim milk topped with brown sugar and cinnamon only
Au La Carte
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Birdman Coffeehouse & Eatery- Specialty Coffees, Breakfast, All-day small plates, Bakery, Gifts, Music, & More
5687 Commerce St, Saint Francisville, LA 70775