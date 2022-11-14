Birds and Burgers Alabaster
717 1st St. N
Alabaster, AL 35007
Popular Items
Home-style Plates
Grilled Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken breast cooked and seasoned to perfection, placed over a bed of rice and accompanied with a beautifully green side salad and crackers.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Plate
Want a kick without the pain? Try our spicy sauce that is as sweet as can be. Made with locally sourced honey and a special blend of spices that is gonna have your tastebuds doing the chicken dance, placed on a bed of rice, accompanied with a beautifully green side salad and crackers.
Steak Plate
Juicy, seasoned steak grilled flawlessly placed over a bed of our white rice, beautifully green side salad and crackers.
The Mommas Love
Chicken Finger Baskets
2 Tender Combo
Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
3 Tender Combo
Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
4 Tender Combo
Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
5 Tender Combo
Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
Extra Strip
House-made Sides
B&B Fries
And just when you thought you couldn't love potatoes more!! Fried crispy golden and seasoned with our savory house seasoned salt
Sweet Potato Fry
Indulging while removing all the guilt, if you are a sweet potato fan, our sweet potato fries are some of the best around. Slightly thicker and more flat, giving you the crispy outside with dreamy inside that's guilt free.
Mac ’N Cheese
Mac n' Cheese, but make it x3. Our 3 Cheese Mac will do a salty savory dance in your mouth. It will have you cheesing with every bite!
Crispy Brussels
Roasted Brussel Sprouts perfectly seasoned to a crispy goodness.
Steamed Rice
Fire Roasted Corn
4 Scoops Fries
And just when you thought you couldn't love potatoes more!! Fried crispy golden and seasoned with our savory house seasoned salt. (family size - feeds 4)
4 Scoops Mac 'N Cheese
Mac n' Cheese, but make it x3. Our 3 Cheese Mac will do a salty savory dance in your mouth. It will have you cheesing with every bite! (family size - feeds 4)
4 Scoops Rice
White rice steamed to fluffy perfection (family size - feeds 4)
4 Scoops Crispy Brussels
Roasted Brussel sprouts perfectly seasoned to a crispy goodness (family size - Feeds 4)
4 Scoops Sweet Potato Fries
Indulging while removing all the guilt, if you are a sweet potato fan, our sweet potato fries are some of the best around. Slightly thicker and more flat, giving you the crispy outside with dreamy inside that's guilt free. (family size - feeds 4)
4 Scoops Fire Roasted Corn
Fresh Berries
Rice& Gravy
Chicken Bites Plate
6 Ct Chicken Bites Plate
We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
8 Ct Chicken Bites Plate
We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
10 Ct Chicken Bites Plate
We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
Single Bite
We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy.
Original Burger & Specialty
#1 Burger
Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.
#2 Cheeseburger
Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.
#3 Bacon Burger
Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with crispy bacon, pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.
#4 Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.
GUAC
Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with our house avocado spread, smoked crispy bacon, swiss cheese, and grilled onions.
Hawaiian
Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken. GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with grilled pineapple, smoked crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
Farm
Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken. GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese, fried egg, smoked crispy bacon, and our yard sauce(smokey pepper)
Hippy
Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken. GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, smoked crispy bacon, and yard sauce(smokey pepper)
Governor
Our Premium Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, our house BBQ sauce, two pickles between our famous bakery fresh buns
The Tim
Original Sandwiches
#5 Simple Chick
Our perfectly fried chicken breast cooked to crispy perfection on a toasted bun with pickles.
#6 Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade B&B chicken salad, placed on a delicious bun with 2 pickles, mayo, and lettuce.
#7 Spicy B&B Sand
Our perfectly fried chicken breast cooked to crispy perfection on a toasted bun with pickles and ranch.
#8 The Mac Stack
Our perfectly fried chicken breast cooked to crispy perfection on a toasted bun along with our 3 cheese mac n' cheese, homemade ranch, and pickles.
#9 Grilled Chicken Sand
Grilled Chicken breast cooked and seasoned to perfection, placed on our toasted buns with cheddar cheese, smoked crispy bacon, our B&B sauce, and pickles.
Kids
Kids 4 Chx Bites
We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
Mini Burger
Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted slider bun, with ketchup and your choice to add cheese. With your choice of side and drink
Kids single Tender
Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)
Kids Quesadilla
Desserts
Snacks & Add Ons
Extra Protein
Snack Wraps Combo
Unwrap our snack size wraps, it is like Christmas but YUMMY
Large Wrap Combo
Tenders
Burger Slider
Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted slider bun, with ketchup and your choice to add cheese.
Chicken Slider
Our perfectly fried chicken finger cooked to crispy perfection, your choice of original or spicy on a toasted bun with pickles, cheddar cheese and if you choose spicy also includes ranch.
Bites In a Cup
We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy.
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Premium all white meat chicken, hand shredded, and mixed with seasoning, the perfect blend of mayonnaise and chopped celery. A best seller!!
Snack Wrap
Large Wrap
1/2 pint chicken salad
8 Pc Tenders
16 Pc Tenders
20 Pc Tenders
15 Bites N Box
20 Bites N Box
30 Bites N Box
40 Bites N Box
50 Bites N Box
Snack Meals
School Lunch
Salads
B&B Classic Salad
Romaine Iceburg blend with grape tomatoes, parmesan, crispy smoked bacon, and our house made ranch dressing.
Petite B&B
Farm Salad
NEW!!! Your choice of our grilled or fried chicken, roasted brussels, bacon, corn, tomatoes, parmesan and mushrooms, over a bed of chopped greens with our house made ranch.
Petite Farm
Side salad
Bed of greens with tomatoes, smoked crispy bacon and parmesan with our house made ranch.
Bowls
Lean Chicken Bowl
A bed of our shaved brussels mixed with parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette, topped with a perfectly grilled chicken breast.
Steak Bowl
Our perfectly seasoned grilled steak placed over a bed of our perfectly steamed rice, topped with roasted corn, grilled tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.
Farm Bowl
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken over a bed of rice topped with; roasted brussels, roasted corn, smoked crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese
Taco Bowl
Rice And Gravy Bowl
Events Made Easy
Family Meal Deal
Extra Sauce
B&B
A chicken sauce that is so good you will come back just for more sauce. Our twist on a classic chicken sauce.
Ranch
Creamy Delicious Ranch made in house fresh!
Yard Sauce
Honey Mustard
Honey Mustard, Perfect for dipping just about anything in.
BBQ
Want BBQ chicken without the mess, try our BBQ sauce
Spicy
Our cooks original recipe, sweet and spicy all in one. Cool enough for the people who do not like spice and enough for the ones who love it.
Bottle Spicy Honey
Bottle B&B
Jar Apple Jelly
Jar Homemade Salsa
B&B T- Shirt
B&B Hat
Sports bottle
Gift Card
Lunch Box
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
717 1st St. N, Alabaster, AL 35007