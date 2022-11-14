Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Birds and Burgers Alabaster

review star

No reviews yet

717 1st St. N

Alabaster, AL 35007

Order Again

Popular Items

School Lunch
#2 Cheeseburger
Large Wrap Combo

Home-style Plates

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.25

Grilled Chicken breast cooked and seasoned to perfection, placed over a bed of rice and accompanied with a beautifully green side salad and crackers.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.25

Want a kick without the pain? Try our spicy sauce that is as sweet as can be. Made with locally sourced honey and a special blend of spices that is gonna have your tastebuds doing the chicken dance, placed on a bed of rice, accompanied with a beautifully green side salad and crackers.

Steak Plate

$12.25

Juicy, seasoned steak grilled flawlessly placed over a bed of our white rice, beautifully green side salad and crackers.

The Mommas Love

$10.00

Chicken Finger Baskets

Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

2 Tender Combo

$8.50

Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

3 Tender Combo

$10.50

Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

4 Tender Combo

$12.50

Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

5 Tender Combo

$14.50

Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

Extra Strip

$2.19

House-made Sides

B&B Fries

$2.75+

And just when you thought you couldn't love potatoes more!! Fried crispy golden and seasoned with our savory house seasoned salt

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.00+

Indulging while removing all the guilt, if you are a sweet potato fan, our sweet potato fries are some of the best around. Slightly thicker and more flat, giving you the crispy outside with dreamy inside that's guilt free.

Mac ’N Cheese

$2.75

Mac n' Cheese, but make it x3. Our 3 Cheese Mac will do a salty savory dance in your mouth. It will have you cheesing with every bite!

Crispy Brussels

$2.75

Roasted Brussel Sprouts perfectly seasoned to a crispy goodness.

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Fire Roasted Corn

$2.75

4 Scoops Fries

$8.25

And just when you thought you couldn't love potatoes more!! Fried crispy golden and seasoned with our savory house seasoned salt. (family size - feeds 4)

4 Scoops Mac 'N Cheese

$8.25

Mac n' Cheese, but make it x3. Our 3 Cheese Mac will do a salty savory dance in your mouth. It will have you cheesing with every bite! (family size - feeds 4)

4 Scoops Rice

$8.25

White rice steamed to fluffy perfection (family size - feeds 4)

4 Scoops Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Roasted Brussel sprouts perfectly seasoned to a crispy goodness (family size - Feeds 4)

4 Scoops Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Indulging while removing all the guilt, if you are a sweet potato fan, our sweet potato fries are some of the best around. Slightly thicker and more flat, giving you the crispy outside with dreamy inside that's guilt free. (family size - feeds 4)

4 Scoops Fire Roasted Corn

$8.25

Fresh Berries

$2.75

Rice& Gravy

$3.00

Chicken Bites Plate

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

6 Ct Chicken Bites Plate

$8.35

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

8 Ct Chicken Bites Plate

$10.10

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

10 Ct Chicken Bites Plate

$11.70

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

Single Bite

$0.80

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy.

Original Burger & Specialty

#1 Burger

$7.00

Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.

#2 Cheeseburger

$7.50

Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with melted Cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.

#3 Bacon Burger

$8.40

Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with crispy bacon, pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.

#4 Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.00

Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, pickles, lettuce, mayo, and ketchup.

GUAC

$9.50

Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with our house avocado spread, smoked crispy bacon, swiss cheese, and grilled onions.

Hawaiian

$9.50

Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken. GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with grilled pineapple, smoked crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.

Farm

$9.50

Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken. GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese, fried egg, smoked crispy bacon, and our yard sauce(smokey pepper)

Hippy

$9.50

Choose our Premium angus beef, Fried or Grilled chicken. GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted bun with swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, smoked crispy bacon, and yard sauce(smokey pepper)

Governor

$9.50

Our Premium Beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, our house BBQ sauce, two pickles between our famous bakery fresh buns

The Tim

$9.50

Original Sandwiches

#5 Simple Chick

$8.25

Our perfectly fried chicken breast cooked to crispy perfection on a toasted bun with pickles.

#6 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Our homemade B&B chicken salad, placed on a delicious bun with 2 pickles, mayo, and lettuce.

#7 Spicy B&B Sand

$8.25

Our perfectly fried chicken breast cooked to crispy perfection on a toasted bun with pickles and ranch.

#8 The Mac Stack

$8.65

Our perfectly fried chicken breast cooked to crispy perfection on a toasted bun along with our 3 cheese mac n' cheese, homemade ranch, and pickles.

#9 Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.50

Grilled Chicken breast cooked and seasoned to perfection, placed on our toasted buns with cheddar cheese, smoked crispy bacon, our B&B sauce, and pickles.

Kids

Kids 4 Chx Bites

$6.35

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

Mini Burger

$6.35

Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted slider bun, with ketchup and your choice to add cheese. With your choice of side and drink

Kids single Tender

$6.35

Simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy. Choice of side, drink and sauce, (try the B&B, our premium house sauce)

Kids Quesadilla

$6.35

Desserts

Slice Chocolate Chip Pie

$3.50

Otis Spunkmeyer made fresh!!

Whole Chocolate Chip Pie

$23.00

Otis Spunkmeyer made fresh!!

Snacks & Add Ons

Extra Protein

$3.98

Snack Wraps Combo

$7.60

Unwrap our snack size wraps, it is like Christmas but YUMMY

Large Wrap Combo

$10.50

Tenders

$2.19

Burger Slider

$5.00

Our Premium angus beef, GMO Free and Hormone Free. Cooked to perfection on a toasted slider bun, with ketchup and your choice to add cheese.

Chicken Slider

$5.00

Our perfectly fried chicken finger cooked to crispy perfection, your choice of original or spicy on a toasted bun with pickles, cheddar cheese and if you choose spicy also includes ranch.

Bites In a Cup

$2.97+

We can't call them nuggets because they are bigger and simply just BETTER! Our recipes took years to perfect but it starts with fresh, never frozen all natural chicken. Better ingredients for better chicken. Your choice of Original or spicy.

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.25

Premium all white meat chicken, hand shredded, and mixed with seasoning, the perfect blend of mayonnaise and chopped celery. A best seller!!

Snack Wrap

$4.50

Large Wrap

$8.30

1/2 pint chicken salad

$6.00

8 Pc Tenders

$17.50

16 Pc Tenders

$35.00

20 Pc Tenders

$43.75

15 Bites N Box

$12.00

20 Bites N Box

$16.00

30 Bites N Box

$24.00

40 Bites N Box

$32.00

50 Bites N Box

$40.00

Snack Meals

$8.20

School Lunch

$7.35

Salads

B&B Classic Salad

$10.25

Romaine Iceburg blend with grape tomatoes, parmesan, crispy smoked bacon, and our house made ranch dressing.

Petite B&B

$7.00

Farm Salad

$11.50

NEW!!! Your choice of our grilled or fried chicken, roasted brussels, bacon, corn, tomatoes, parmesan and mushrooms, over a bed of chopped greens with our house made ranch.

Petite Farm

$8.00

Side salad

$3.75

Bed of greens with tomatoes, smoked crispy bacon and parmesan with our house made ranch.

Bowls

Lean Chicken Bowl

$10.55

A bed of our shaved brussels mixed with parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, Dijon Vinaigrette, topped with a perfectly grilled chicken breast.

Steak Bowl

$12.50

Our perfectly seasoned grilled steak placed over a bed of our perfectly steamed rice, topped with roasted corn, grilled tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.

Farm Bowl

$11.95

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken over a bed of rice topped with; roasted brussels, roasted corn, smoked crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese

Taco Bowl

$10.75

Rice And Gravy Bowl

$11.95

Events Made Easy

Event Meal Deal

$9.01

Family Meal Deal

Your choice of protein, side, and salad. Don't forget your sauces!! (4 sauces + $ ranch for salad)

Family Meal Deal

$42.70

Your choice of protein, side, and salad. Don't forget your sauces!! (4 sauces + 4 ranch for salad) (any extra sauces must be added in extra sauces tab)

Extra Sauce

B&B

$0.45

A chicken sauce that is so good you will come back just for more sauce. Our twist on a classic chicken sauce.

Ranch

$0.45

Creamy Delicious Ranch made in house fresh!

Yard Sauce

$0.45

Honey Mustard

$0.45

Honey Mustard, Perfect for dipping just about anything in.

BBQ

$0.45

Want BBQ chicken without the mess, try our BBQ sauce

Spicy

$0.45

Our cooks original recipe, sweet and spicy all in one. Cool enough for the people who do not like spice and enough for the ones who love it.

Bottle Spicy Honey

$8.85

Bottle B&B

$6.50

Jar Apple Jelly

$7.50

Jar Homemade Salsa

$8.50

B&B T- Shirt

$18.00

B&B Hat

$18.00

Sports bottle

$13.00

Gift Card

Lunch Box

$13.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$1.95+

Coke Products: Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Lemonade, Mr. Pibb, and Sprit!

Iced Tea

$1.95+

Our Tea is freshly made every day, your choice of sweet or unsweet!!

Kids Soft Drink

$1.00

Coke Products kiddie size

2% Milk

$2.00

Bottle H2O

$1.95

Water

Tea For Catering

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

717 1st St. N, Alabaster, AL 35007

Birds and Burgers image
Birds and Burgers image

