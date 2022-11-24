Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bird's Kitchen

5013 H Street Southeast

Washington, DC 20019

Popular Items

The As-Is
Mr. Cobb Salad

Sandwiches

Benning Burger

Benning Burger

$7.99

6oz. Beef patty w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese on soft Brioche bun

The 2/4 Burger

The 2/4 Burger

$12.99

(2) 6oz. beef patties w/ grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, A1 sauce, Swiss cheese on Brioche bun

The Thanksgiving

$8.99

"Made from scratch" 6oz. Turkey patty w/ peppers&onions, pepper jack cheese, cranberry sauce on Brioche bun

The As-Is

The As-Is

$17.99

Lightly-breaded Jumbo Lump crabmeat (no filler), fried to perfection on Brioche Bun

Salads

Spaghetti noodles, Scallions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn

Mr. Cobb Salad

$5.99

Chopped leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, boiled egg, avocado, bacon, seasoned-croutons, and Bleu cheese

Seafood Salad

$7.99

Wings & Bites

Saucey Wings

Saucey Wings

$9.00

(6) Lightly-breaded, Seasoned, Flash fried to a golden crunch, and tossed in our Signature Sweet & Peppery sauce

Salmon Bites

Salmon Bites

$9.00

(8 pcs) Wild-caught salmon, Seasoned, flash-fried to a perfect crunch

Naked Wings

$9.00

Straight Drop Fries

$2.99

Straight-cut potato, fried golden and crispy w/ all-natural Sea salt

Desserts

Yo Mama's Banana Pudding

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Drinks

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Orange

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fresh Peach Tea

$2.25

Water

$1.10

EXTRA Saucey Sauce

EXTRA SAUCE or DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

French

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Catering

"Made from Scratch" Delightful Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00

Yo Mama's Banana Pudding

$75.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5013 H Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019

