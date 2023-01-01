- Home
Birds Nest - Arlington Heights
11 W Davis St
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Food Menu
Appetizers
FRIES
Choice of regular, seasoned curly, garlic, or cajunAdd cheese for dipping$2
ART DIP/VEG PLATE
Homemade spinach artichoke dip with warm grilled pita, housemade corn chips, and fresch veggies
HUMMUS/VEG PLATE
Our homemade hummus served with grilled pita bread, homemade corn chips, and lots of veggies
CHZY GARLIC BRD
Garlic bread baked just right, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with tangy marinara for dipping
CHKN SKEWERS
Chicken breast grilled to perfection and smothered in you choice of sauce
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Fries smothered in cheese and our original chicken chili
NACHOS
Housemade corn chips smothered with chicken chili, melted cheeses, and lettuce. Seved with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
BALL PRK NACHOS
Housemade corn chips smothered in cheese and jalapenos
PULLED PORK NACHOS
Housemade corn chips smothered with pulled pork, metled cheeses, and lettuce. Served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
ONION RINGS
Freshly made beer battered rings(Available at kitchen's discretion)
VICTORY STICKS
Breaded mozarella stick with tangy marinara for dipping
FRIED SHROOMS
Beer battered by hand in house (Available at kitchen's discretion)
STUFFED SHROOMS
Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, atrichokes and cheeses.Please allow 30 minutes for cooking
STFD PEPPERS
Stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice and turkey and rice.Topped with tomato, mozzarella,parmesan, and housemade marinara
QUESADILLAS
Flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheeses and pico de gallo. Seved with sides of jalapeno's, sour cream , and guacamole. Add griiled chicken breast $3 Add grilled steak $4
Wings
Soups and Salads
CHKN CHILI
A Bird's Nest creation. Tender chicken breast with a perfected blend of veggies and spices. A must try!
CHKN TORT SOUP
Delicious, homemade with chicken breast, topped with tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.
NEST SALAD
Mixed greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, craisins, almonds, and fresh goat cheese with balsamic vinagrette.
CAESAR SALAD
Traditional fresh caesar dressing over crisp romaine lettuce. Topped with garlic croutons and parmesean cheese. Add grilled chicken $11
TACO SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served in a spinch tortilla. Add grilled chicken breast or ground beef $14 Add steak $15
SPINACH SALAD
Fresh spinach, with tomato, onion, cucumber, and avocado.
CHKN BLT SALAD
Grilled chicken over mixed greens and roamine with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and fresh avocado.
STHWST CHKN SALAD
Black beans, corn, pico, and cheddar jack cheese over mixed greens and romaine. Topped with avocado, cajun chicken, and tortilla strips.
BUFF CHKN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast marinated in our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce with romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Served with warm pita.
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Add grilled chicken $12
Wraps
BUFF CHKN WRAP
Grilled chicken breast sliced and smothered with our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, with lettuce, onion, and blue cheese.
TRKY CLB WRAP
Freshly shaved turkey breast with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
STHWST CHKN WRAP
Blackened chicken breast with housemade black bean corn salsa, fresh cilantro, and spicy chipotle mayo.
CAESAR CHKN WRAP
Griiled chicken breast with traditional caesar dressing, romaine, onion, and parmesean cheese
Panini Sandwiches
CHKN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella.
BUFF CHKN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, and crumbled blue cheese
PESTO CHKN PANINI
Grilled chicken breast, housemade pesto, sundried tomatos, and fresh mozzarella.
STEAK PANINI
Tender grilled steak, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, and horseradish mayo.
VEGGIE PANINI
Grilled onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, avocado, and swiss cheese.
Pizza
CHEESE PIZZA
SAUSAGE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender chicken breast, BBQ sauce, mozarella
ITALIAN BEEF PIZZA
Shaved italian beef, giardiniera, mozarella
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, mozarella.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Add any topping for $2 each
Sandwiches 'n more
CHKN TENDERS
Breaded and fried chicken breast tenders served atop a basket of fries. Choose your dipping sauce.
BIRDS NEST BURGER
A huge half pound angus beef burger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add cheese $13
ITALIAN BEEF
Traditional shaved italian beef served on a fresh hoagie roll with a side of au jus and spicy giardiniera. Add mozarella $13
CHKN SALAD SAND
Two warm stuffed pitas with tossed chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.
CLUB
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked on your choice of 15 grain bread or Texas toast.
PULLED PORK
Need we say more? Home cooked tender pork in our Bird's Nest Hot/BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
THE FAHY
Our Bird's Nest Burger smothered in BBQ and topped with fresh battered onion rings, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
TACOS
Three tacos, chicken or ground beef, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar/jack cheese. Served in flour or corn tortillas with a side of chips and salsa.
DRNKN BUFF CHKN
Fresh beer battered chicken breast covered with ou Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and celery seed.
TRKY BURGER
At first bite you can tell our turkey burger is made from scratch. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of mayo.
GRILLED CHEESE
The old stanbby! American cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon and tomato $8, Add ham $8
BIG BIRD GRILLD CHKN
Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Order it plain-Buffalo-Blackened-Jerk-BBq-Hot BBQ-Teriyaki-Cajun.
CHKN BLT
Grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, avocad, and tomato. Served with mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
THE DON
Cajun chicken breast rolled in Bird's Nest Hot BBq sauce and topped with bacon.
CHKN PHILLY
Grilled chicken smothered with peppers and onions in a fresh hoagie roll and topped with provolone cheese.
$ Sides/Add-ons $
Side Ranch
Side Blue Chz
Side Hot
Side Hot BBQ
Side Hot Teriyaki
Side Teriyaki
Side BBQ
Side Celery
Side Carrots
Cup of Cheese
Side Honey Must
Side Sour Cream
Side Mayo
Side Marinara
Side Salsa
Side Guac
Side Jalapenos
Side Pico
Bar Menu
NA Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Iced Tea
Kiddie cocktail
PITCHER COKE
PITCHER DIET
PITCHER SPRITE
PITCHER LEMONADE
PITCHER ICE TEA
Krombacher 0.0
Guiness 0
Corona NA
Lagunitas Hoppy Refrsher
Liquor
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stolichnaya
Stoli Peach
Stoli Blueberi
Stoli Razberi
Titos
Belvedere
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Aviation
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Well Whiskey
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Tullamore Dew
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Sazerac Rye
Johnnie Walker
Gentleman Jack
Templeton Rye
Basil Hayden
Screwball
Woodford Reserve
Canadian Club
Glenfiddich 12
Macallan 12
Blackened
Clyde Mays
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenfiddich 12
Jagermeister
Rumple Minze
Baileys Irish Cream
Sambuca
Hennessy
Peach Shcnapps
Beer
16oz Miller Lite
16oz Great Lakes October
Half Acre Green Torch Lager
16oz Blue Moon
16oz Guiness
16oz Krombacher
16oz Lagunitas IPA
16oz Modelo
16ox Oberon
16oz Son of Juice
16oz Zombie Dust
16 oz Hop Butcher
Pitcher Allagash
Pitcher Alley Time
Pitcher Apex Preditor
Pitcher Blue Moon
Pitcher Krombacker
Pitcher Lagunitas IPA
Pitcher Modelo
Pitcher Oberon
Pitcher Zombie Dust
Pitcher Miller Lite
Pitcher Oktoberfest
Angry Orchard
Bud BTL
Bud Light BTL
Coors Lite
Corona
High life
Magners
Mic Ultra
Miller Lite
Pacifico
Stella Bottle
Stiegl Radler
Old Style
Allagash White
Coors Banquet
Bird's Nest Lager
Fat Tire Ale
Gumballhead
Anti Hero
Infinity Hero
Lil Sumpin Sumpin
Sierra Hazy
Modelo Oro
Dovetail Helles Lager(16oz)
Half Acre Daisy Cutter(16oz)
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Tequila Straw
High Noon Tequila Passion
High Noon Tequila Grapefruit
High Noon Tequila Lime
White Claw BlkCherry
White Claw Mango
Noon Whistle Squishy Gummy Hazy IPA
Hacker Pschor Weissbier
Cocktails
Shots
Jack
Fireball
Jim Beam
Makers
Tully
Jameson
Jameson O
Canadian Club
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Ketel One
Titos
Stoli
Stoli Raz
Stoli Blu
Crown
Cuervo Plata
Well Rum
Well Vodka
Well Gin
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Silver
Milagro Silver
Milagro Repasado
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Casamigos Blanco
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Templeton Rye
Knob Creek
Johnnie Black
Sazerac Rye
Jagermeister
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Green Tea
Pickle Back
Lemon Drop
Well Tequilla
Well Whiskey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11 W Davis St, Arlington Heights, IL 60005