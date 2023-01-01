Food Menu

Appetizers

FRIES

$5.00

Choice of regular, seasoned curly, garlic, or cajunAdd cheese for dipping$2

ART DIP/VEG PLATE

$9.00

Homemade spinach artichoke dip with warm grilled pita, housemade corn chips, and fresch veggies

HUMMUS/VEG PLATE

$9.00

Our homemade hummus served with grilled pita bread, homemade corn chips, and lots of veggies

CHZY GARLIC BRD

$5.00

Garlic bread baked just right, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with tangy marinara for dipping

CHKN SKEWERS

$7.00

Chicken breast grilled to perfection and smothered in you choice of sauce

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

Fries smothered in cheese and our original chicken chili

NACHOS

$12.00

Housemade corn chips smothered with chicken chili, melted cheeses, and lettuce. Seved with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

BALL PRK NACHOS

$4.00

Housemade corn chips smothered in cheese and jalapenos

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$14.00

Housemade corn chips smothered with pulled pork, metled cheeses, and lettuce. Served with sides of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

ONION RINGS

$6.00

Freshly made beer battered rings(Available at kitchen's discretion)

VICTORY STICKS

$9.00

Breaded mozarella stick with tangy marinara for dipping

FRIED SHROOMS

$6.00

Beer battered by hand in house (Available at kitchen's discretion)

STUFFED SHROOMS

$14.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, atrichokes and cheeses.Please allow 30 minutes for cooking

STFD PEPPERS

$8.00Out of stock

Stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice and turkey and rice.Topped with tomato, mozzarella,parmesan, and housemade marinara

QUESADILLAS

$7.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheeses and pico de gallo. Seved with sides of jalapeno's, sour cream , and guacamole. Add griiled chicken breast $3 Add grilled steak $4

Wings

BASKET of 10

$16.00

Choice of one sauce

BASKET of 20

$31.00

Choose up 2 sauces

BASKET of 30

$45.00

Choose up to 3 sauces

Soups and Salads

CHKN CHILI

$6.00

A Bird's Nest creation. Tender chicken breast with a perfected blend of veggies and spices. A must try!

CHKN TORT SOUP

$5.00

Delicious, homemade with chicken breast, topped with tortilla strips and fresh cilantro.

NEST SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, craisins, almonds, and fresh goat cheese with balsamic vinagrette.

CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Traditional fresh caesar dressing over crisp romaine lettuce. Topped with garlic croutons and parmesean cheese. Add grilled chicken $11

TACO SALAD

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, black beans, tomatoes, and tortilla strips. Served in a spinch tortilla. Add grilled chicken breast or ground beef $14 Add steak $15

SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

Fresh spinach, with tomato, onion, cucumber, and avocado.

CHKN BLT SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken over mixed greens and roamine with tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and fresh avocado.

STHWST CHKN SALAD

$13.00

Black beans, corn, pico, and cheddar jack cheese over mixed greens and romaine. Topped with avocado, cajun chicken, and tortilla strips.

BUFF CHKN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce with romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Served with warm pita.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Romaine lettuce topped with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, and croutons. Add grilled chicken $12

Wraps

BUFF CHKN WRAP

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast sliced and smothered with our Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, with lettuce, onion, and blue cheese.

TRKY CLB WRAP

$11.00

Freshly shaved turkey breast with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

STHWST CHKN WRAP

$11.00

Blackened chicken breast with housemade black bean corn salsa, fresh cilantro, and spicy chipotle mayo.

CAESAR CHKN WRAP

$9.00

Griiled chicken breast with traditional caesar dressing, romaine, onion, and parmesean cheese

Panini Sandwiches

CHKN PANINI

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze, and fresh mozzarella.

BUFF CHKN PANINI

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, and crumbled blue cheese

PESTO CHKN PANINI

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, housemade pesto, sundried tomatos, and fresh mozzarella.

STEAK PANINI

$13.00

Tender grilled steak, romaine lettuce, blue cheese, and horseradish mayo.

VEGGIE PANINI

$8.00

Grilled onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, avocado, and swiss cheese.

Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.00

Tender chicken breast, BBQ sauce, mozarella

ITALIAN BEEF PIZZA

$14.00

Shaved italian beef, giardiniera, mozarella

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.00

Tender chicken breast, Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, mozarella.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$10.00

Add any topping for $2 each

Sandwiches 'n more

CHKN TENDERS

$10.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast tenders served atop a basket of fries. Choose your dipping sauce.

BIRDS NEST BURGER

$11.00

A huge half pound angus beef burger cooked to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add cheese $13

ITALIAN BEEF

$11.00

Traditional shaved italian beef served on a fresh hoagie roll with a side of au jus and spicy giardiniera. Add mozarella $13

CHKN SALAD SAND

$10.00Out of stock

Two warm stuffed pitas with tossed chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing.

CLUB

$11.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked on your choice of 15 grain bread or Texas toast.

PULLED PORK

$12.00

Need we say more? Home cooked tender pork in our Bird's Nest Hot/BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.

THE FAHY

$14.00

Our Bird's Nest Burger smothered in BBQ and topped with fresh battered onion rings, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

TACOS

$9.00

Three tacos, chicken or ground beef, with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar/jack cheese. Served in flour or corn tortillas with a side of chips and salsa.

DRNKN BUFF CHKN

$14.00

Fresh beer battered chicken breast covered with ou Bird's Nest Hot Sauce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and celery seed.

TRKY BURGER

$11.00

At first bite you can tell our turkey burger is made from scratch. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of mayo.

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

The old stanbby! American cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon and tomato $8, Add ham $8

BIG BIRD GRILLD CHKN

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun. Order it plain-Buffalo-Blackened-Jerk-BBq-Hot BBQ-Teriyaki-Cajun.

CHKN BLT

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, avocad, and tomato. Served with mayo on toasted multigrain bread.

THE DON

$12.00

Cajun chicken breast rolled in Bird's Nest Hot BBq sauce and topped with bacon.

CHKN PHILLY

$12.00

Grilled chicken smothered with peppers and onions in a fresh hoagie roll and topped with provolone cheese.

$ Sides/Add-ons $

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Chz

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side Hot Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Carrots

$0.50

Cup of Cheese

$2.00

Side Honey Must

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Guac

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.00

Bar Menu

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kiddie cocktail

$3.00

PITCHER COKE

$9.00

PITCHER DIET

$9.00

PITCHER SPRITE

$9.00

PITCHER LEMONADE

$9.00

PITCHER ICE TEA

$9.00

Krombacher 0.0

$5.00

Guiness 0

$6.00

Corona NA

$5.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refrsher

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$8.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Stoli Blueberi

$8.00

Stoli Razberi

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Aviation

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Screwball

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Blackened

$10.00

Clyde Mays

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Peach Shcnapps

$7.00

Beer

16oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16oz Great Lakes October

$6.50

Half Acre Green Torch Lager

$6.50

16oz Blue Moon

$6.00

16oz Guiness

$6.50

16oz Krombacher

$6.50

16oz Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

16oz Modelo

$6.00

16ox Oberon

$6.00

16oz Son of Juice

$8.00

16oz Zombie Dust

$6.50

16 oz Hop Butcher

$9.00

Pitcher Allagash

$24.00

Pitcher Alley Time

$22.00

Pitcher Apex Preditor

$22.00Out of stock

Pitcher Blue Moon

$22.00

Pitcher Krombacker

$24.00

Pitcher Lagunitas IPA

$24.00

Pitcher Modelo

$22.00

Pitcher Oberon

$22.00

Pitcher Zombie Dust

$24.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Oktoberfest

$24.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud BTL

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

High life

$4.00

Magners

$5.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Stiegl Radler

$5.00Out of stock

Old Style

$4.00

Allagash White

$6.50Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Bird's Nest Lager

$5.00

Fat Tire Ale

$6.00

Gumballhead

$6.00

Anti Hero

$6.00

Infinity Hero

$6.00

Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$6.00

Sierra Hazy

$6.00

Modelo Oro

$5.00

Dovetail Helles Lager(16oz)

$6.50

Half Acre Daisy Cutter(16oz)

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Tequila Straw

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Tequila Passion

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Tequila Grapefruit

$8.00

High Noon Tequila Lime

$8.00Out of stock

White Claw BlkCherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Noon Whistle Squishy Gummy Hazy IPA

$7.00

Hacker Pschor Weissbier

$7.00

Cocktails

Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Vodka Red Bull

$10.00

AMF

$12.00

Shots

Jack

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers

$8.00

Tully

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson O

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli Blu

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Cuervo Plata

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Repasado

$10.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Johnnie Black

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Pickle Back

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Well Tequilla

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Monday Specials

Drinks

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$4 Tequila Shot

$4.00

$9 Lite Drft/Shot of Whiskey/3Wings

$8.00