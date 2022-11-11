Bird's Nest Restaurant 2.0
79 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
71 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY 82935
Gallery
Photos coming soon!