Bird's Nest Restaurant 2.0

Sunday 9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Monday 9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tuesday 9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wednesday 9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Thursday 9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Friday 9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm