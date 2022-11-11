A map showing the location of Bird's Nest Restaurant 2.0View gallery

Bird's Nest Restaurant 2.0

79 Reviews

71 Uinta Dr

Green River, WY 82935

Order Again

COLD DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$1.99

ICED TEA

$1.99

LEMONADE

$1.99

ROY ROGERS

$2.49

SHIRLY TEMPLE

$2.49

FLOATS

RAINBOW SHERBET FLOAT

$3.49

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$3.49

MILK & JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.49+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99+

MILK

$3.49+

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49+

SODA

PEPSI

$1.99

ROOTBEER

$1.99

7UP

$1.99

DR. PEPPER

$1.99

MT. DEW

$1.99

DIET PEPSI

$1.99

APPETIZERS

8 JUMBO MUSHROOMS

$10.99

4 JUMBO MUSHROOMS

$5.49

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$12.99

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.49

10 ONION RINGS

$7.99

IRISH NACHOS

$14.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.49

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.49

MAC BITES

$9.99

1/2 ORDER ONION RINGS

$3.99

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$4.49

CHEESEY FRIES

$4.49

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.49

ROCKY MOUNTAIN OYSTER APPETIZER

$9.49

SALADS

BLACKEND SALMON CAESAR

$14.49

BLACKENED SALMON GARDEN

$16.49

CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

CHEF SALAD

$13.99

COBB SALAD

$12.99

GARDEN SALAD

$4.99

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.49

CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD

$11.49

SHRIMP LOUIS

$12.49

CRISPY CHICKEN GARDEN

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN CAESAR

$7.99

SOUP

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.49+

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.49+

RED CHILI

$6.49+

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

EGGS

JUST EGGS

$6.99

HAM & EGGS

$8.99

SUASAGE & EGGS

$8.99

BACON & EGGS

$8.99

STEAK & EGGS

$16.99

CFS & EGGS

$14.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES

MC BIRDIE

$9.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

HANGOVER BURGER

$10.99

EGGS BENIDICT

$8.99

BIRDS NEST

$9.99

HOPPED UP HASHBROWNS

$8.99

GRIDDLE

PANCAKE

$8.99+

WAFFLE

$8.99

FRENCH TOAST

$8.99+

ALL YOU CAN EAT

ADULT

$12.95

CHILD 12-4

$6.50

CHILD 3 & UNDER

SENIOR

$10.50

SECONDS

SIDES

EGG

$1.50

BACON

$2.49

SAUSAGE

$2.49

HAM

$2.49

TOAST

$2.00

PANCAKE

$2.50

WAFFLE

$2.50

BUISCUT

$1.50

GRAVY

$1.50

GREEN CHILI

$2.50

FRENCH TOAST

$2.99

HASH BROWNS

$1.50

DICED POTATO

$1.50

BISCUITS & GRAVY

1 BUISCUT

$7.99

2 BUISCUTS

$9.49

3 BUISCUTS

$10.99

OMELETTS

BASIC OMELETTE

$7.75

BIG BIRD BOWLS

HAM BOWL

$10.25

BACON BOWL

$9.25

SAUSAGE BOWL

$8.25

CFS BOWL

$11.75

CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

$8.00

STEAK BOWL

$14.50

BASKETS

6 BREADED SHRIMP BASKET

$11.49

3 HALIBUT BASKET

$12.99

3 CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$9.49

BULL BALLS

$12.99

COCONUT SHRIMP BASKET

$10.99

BURGERS

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$11.49+

HAMBURGER

$9.99+

MUSHROOM SWISS

$11.49+

BEYOND MEAT BURGER

$12.99

CHICKEN BURGER

$9.99

HALIBUT BURGER

$12.99

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU BURGER

$12.49

SANDWICHES

BLT

$10.99

CLUB HOUSE

$13.49

FRENCH DIP

$12.49

MONTE CRISTO

$9.99

PATTY MELT

$9.99

PHILLY CHEESE

$12.99

REUBEN

$12.99

TURKEY AVOCADO MELT

$11.49

TURKEY CLUB

$13.99

Chicken cordon blue sandwich

$12.49

No Mayo

No Tartar

Extra Mayo

$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Toasted

Dry

With Butter

No Crust

KIDS & SENIORS

1/2 DELI SANDWICH

$7.99

2 HALIBUT BASKET

$8.99

3 BREADED SHRIMP BASKET

$6.99

BABY BURGER & FRIES

$7.49

CHEESE QUESEDILLA

$4.49

CORN DOG BITES

$6.49

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

KID & SENIOR SPAGHETTI

$5.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.49

BAKERY

CAKE

$5.99

ICE CREAM

$1.99+

SHERBET

$1.99+

SLICE OF PIE

$3.99

SUNDAY

$4.99

CREAM PIE

$4.99

1 lb. of Fudge

$8.00

1\2 lb. of Fudge

$4.00

SIDES

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$1.50

SIDE LOADED BAKER

$2.50

EXTRA DIPPING SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

Burger Add Ons

Aujus

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Add On's

3 Breaded Shrimp

$5.49

3 Coco Shrimp

$4.49

6 Sauteed Shrimp

$5.99

Bacon

$0.75

Boiled Egg

$0.25

Poached Egg

$0.25

Avocado

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.25

Extra Patty

$1.25

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Dressing

$0.25

Turkey

$0.75

Ham

$0.75

Roast Beef

$1.00

Mushrooms

$0.25

Noodles

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 am, 11:46 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

71 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY 82935

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

