Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Birdsall House

1,708 Reviews

$$

970 Main St

Peekskill, NY 10566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Beet & Quinoa Burger
Bowl Smoked Brisket Chili

Appetizers

Mac n cheese

Mac n cheese

$16.00

Fontina, Cheddar, Orechiette, Apple-wood Smoke Bacon Bits

Wings

Wings

$17.00

Slow Smoked, Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Habanero Hot Sauce, House BBQ Sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$17.00

Chili Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Crispy Corn Tortilla

Lamb Sliders

Lamb Sliders

$19.00

Tzatziki, Tomato Jam, Arugula, Mini Brioche Buns

Burger

Burger

$16.50

1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries (LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request

Quesadilla

$14.00

Peppers and onions, choice of cheese or cheese and chicken or cheese and shrimp.

Birdsall Burgers

Burger

Burger

$16.50

1/2 Pound Brisket Blend, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries (LTOP) Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Butter Pickles available upon request

California Burger

California Burger

$18.00

Avocado, Cheddar, Bacon

NY Burger

NY Burger

$18.00

Porter Glazed Onions, White Cheddar, Pickled Jalapenos

Beet & Quinoa Burger

Beet & Quinoa Burger

$18.00

Beet and Quinoa, Chive Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, House Made Mustard

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$18.00

House Made Carolina BBQ Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions, Sliced Pickles

Sandwiches

Broccoli Rabe, Mozzarella
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Sriracha mayo, Baguette, Mixed Salad

Cubano

Cubano

$18.00

Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, Sliced Ham, Gruyere, Pickles, House Mustard, House Cut Fries

Vegan Gyro

Vegan Gyro

$17.00

House Made Seitan, Pita, House Hummus, Lettuce, Red Onion, Hand Cut Fries

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Now with mushrooms, crispy onions and mozzarella.

Reuben

Reuben

$20.00

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips & Vegetable

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Veg of the Day

$7.00

Asparagus

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00
Cup Smoked Brisket Chili

Cup Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.00

Smoked Brisket

Bowl Smoked Brisket Chili

Bowl Smoked Brisket Chili

$12.00

Smoked Brisket

Fries

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream

Butternut Soup Bowl

$9.00

Butternut Soup Cup

$5.00

w/ Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Box

Burger 4 pack

Burger 4 pack

$29.00Out of stock

4 Birdsall House Burger Patties, 8 Brioche Buns, house made Ketchup, Mustard, and Mayonnaise. Qt Potato Salad, Qt Coleslaw

Burger 8 pack

Burger 8 pack

$49.00Out of stock

8 Birdsall House Burger Patties, 8 Brioche Buns, house made Ketchup, Mustard, and Mayonnaise. Qt Potato Salad, Qt Coleslaw

Fried Chicken Box

Fried Chicken Box

$29.00Out of stock

Whole Chicken portioned and fried. Qt Potato Salad, Qt Cole Slaw, cornbread

T-shirts

Small T-shirt

Small T-shirt

$20.00
Med T-shirt

Med T-shirt

$20.00
Lrg T-shirt

Lrg T-shirt

$20.00
XL T-shirt

XL T-shirt

$20.00
XXL Tshirt

XXL Tshirt

$20.00

Drag Show Fee

$5.00

Tent Rentals

Tent (non-taxable) $350

$350.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

970 Main St, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

Gallery
Birdsall House image
Birdsall House image

Similar restaurants in your area

River Outpost Brewing Co. and Fin & Brew
orange star4.5 • 258
5 John Walsh Blvd Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Fulgum's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2151 Albany Post Rd Montrose, NY 10548
View restaurantnext
105-Twenty Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 487
120 Grand St Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse
orange starNo Reviews
46 Westerly Road Ossining, NY 10562
View restaurantnext
Restaurant X
orange starNo Reviews
117 N route 303 Congers, NY 10920
View restaurantnext
105-Ten Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
127 Woodside Ave. Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Peekskill

Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
River Outpost Brewing Co. and Fin & Brew
orange star4.5 • 258
5 John Walsh Blvd Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
orange star4.0 • 184
63 Welcher Ave Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peekskill
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston