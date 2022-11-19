Birdseye Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Quality ingredients, bold flavors of SouthEast Asia. Thai, Lao, Viet favorites. Wine + Cocktails.
Location
540 North Coast HWY 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hamburger Hut - 576 North Coast Highway 101
No Reviews
576 North Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
No Reviews
948 N. Coast Hwy 101 San Diego, CA 92024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Encinitas
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant