Birdseye Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

540 North Coast HWY 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Starters

Summer rolls

$6.00

organic vegetables, tofu and cilantro, mint, peanut sauce, plum sauce. 2pcs. GF V

Fried imperial rolls

$9.00

taro, mung bean thread noodles, vegetables w/plum sauce. 5 pcs.

Salt and pepper crispy calamari

$11.00

serrano chilis, cilantro. GF

Crispy sesame wild shrimp

$10.00

served w/ plum sauce. 6pcs.

Chicken wings

$14.00

caramelized garlic fish sauce. GF

Grilled pork cheeks

$15.00

w/bang-bang sauce, sticky rice. GF

Roasted Lao Sausage

$15.00

w/bang-bang sauce, sticky rice. GF

Satay Chicken

$12.00

Satay Beef

$12.00

Bun Xeo

$16.00

crispy tumeric crepe, wild shrimp, pork, bean sprouts, scallions, lettuce/herbs. available vegan.

Wild shrimp Plaa

$17.00

shallots, garlic, lemongrass, mint, thai basil, coconut cream galagal dressing, kaffir. GF

French fries

$4.00

Soups

Tom Kah

$7.00

coconut galanga root broth, lemongrass, mushrooms. GF

Tom Yum

$7.00

lemongrass lime coconut broth, mushrooms. GF

Noodle Soups

Beef Pho

$16.00

grass-fed bone broth and flank, rare eye of round, thin rice noodles, scallions, cilantro. GF

Chicken Pho

$16.00

organic bone broth, free-range chicken, thin rice noodles, scallions, cilantro. GF

Vegetarian Pho w/ Tofu

$16.00

organic vegan broth, thin rice noodles, tofu, vegetables, scallions, cilantro. GF

Veggie Pho

$16.00

House noodle soup

$16.00

organic bone broth, free-range chicken, hand-cut gluten-free noodles, scallions, cilantro. available vegan. GF

Beef broth only

$8.00

Chicken broth only

$8.00

Veggie Broth only

$8.00

Noodle Bowls

Curry noodles (khao-poon ga-lee gai)

$18.00

coconut curry broth, free-range chicken, rice vermicelli, onions, bean sprouts, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, mint and cilantro. available vegan, sub wild shrimp +2 GF

Wild fish curry (khao-poon nampla)

$18.00

wild rockfish, rice vermicelli, onions, bean sprouts, green beans, carrots, cabbage, mint and cilantro. GF

Bun bowl

$17.00

Choice of grilled pork cheeks or free-range chicken or vegan or grass-fed beef +2 or wild shrimp +2 Fried imperial roll, lettuce, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts, citrus vinaigrette.

Curries

Red curry

$18.00

eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, Thai basil. GF

Green curry

$18.00

eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, peas, carrots, Thai basil. GF

Panang curry

$18.00

kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, green beans, Thai basil. GF

Yellow curry

$18.00

onions, bell pepper, carrots, potatoes. GF

Mussamun curry

$18.00

tender beef, peanuts, onions, bell pepper, carrots, potatoes. GF

Pineapple red curry

$18.00

bell pepper, Thai basil, organic cherry tomatoes. GF

Kabocha squash red curry

$18.00

organic vegetables, Thai basil. GF V

Plates to share

Grilled Santa Carota grass-fed hanger Namtok

$20.00

Laap Chicken

$17.00

Mary’s free-range chicken, shallots, roasted rice powder, mint, galangal lime dressing, lettuce, cilantro, rau-ram. GF

Grilled organic trumpet mushrooms Namtok

$17.00

roasted rice powder, shallots, lemongrass, sawtooth, fennel, mint, cilantro. GF V

Green papaya salad

$10.00

cherry tomatoes, green beans, palm sugar, lime. GF avail. Lao style +2

House salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and egg, peanut sauce. GF V

Startled pork cheeks (muu-sadoong)

$17.00

shallots, roasted rice powder, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, Thai basil. GF

Laap Duck

$32.00

Rice plates

Thai basil (phad gra-pow)

$18.00

onions, green beans, bell pepper, Thai basil. avail. GF (add fried egg +3)

Ginger (phad khing)

$18.00

onions, wood ear mushrooms, organic carrots, cabbage, bok choy, zucchini, celery and scallions. avail GF

Garlic

$18.00

onions, snow peas, organic cabbage, bok choy, zucchini, scallions and cilantro. avail GF

Gai lan

$18.00

Chinese broccoli, garlic, birdseye chili. avail GF

Cashew

$18.00

Wok / Fried

Phad Thai

$17.00

tamarind, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts. GF

Phad see ewe

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, egg and broccoli. avail. GF

Drunken noodles

$17.00

onions, bell, bean sprouts, Thai basil. avail. GF (sub Rosanna’s spaghetti +3)

Glass noodles (phad woon-sen)

$17.00

onions, carrots, celery, broccoli, pea tips, cabbage, bok choy. avail. GF

Wok noodles

$17.00

egg, lettuce, scallions, bean sprout. avail. GF

Chow fun (lahd na)

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, broccoli

House fried rice (khao phad)

$17.00

onions, garlic, organic egg, tomatoes and scallions. avail GF

Basil fried rice (khao phad gra-pow)

$17.00

onions, birdseye chili garlic, bell pepper, Thai basil. avail. GF

Pineapple fried rice

$17.00

onions, pineapple, organic cashews (avail. w/curry powder) avail. GF

Sides

Praram

$8.00

steamed organic broccoli, crispy organic tofu, peanut sauce. GF

Peanut sauce

$2.00

White jasmine rice

$3.00

Red/Brown rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Garlic fried green beans

$12.00

Wok-tossed cabbage

$10.00

GF

Wok-tossed pea tips

$10.00

GF

Bang-bang sauce

$1.00

Plum sauce

$1.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Plain noodles

$3.00

Chili Oil

$13.00

Dessert

Vegan coconut ice cream

$5.00

V GF

Mango w/ sticky rice (seasonal)

$10.00

V GF

Coffee/Tea

Thai iced tea

$5.00

organic half & half (sub organic oat milk +1)

Thai iced coffee

$5.00

Organic hot tea

$5.00

oolong or Moroccan mint (decaf)

organic iced tea

$5.00

black tea (unsweetened)

Drinks

Bottled spring water

$5.00

1 litre

Topo Chico sparkling water

$4.00

Organic lemonade

$5.00

Organic coconut water

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Izzy sparkling grapefruit soda

$4.00Out of stock

Bambucha kombucha

$6.00

mango masala, hibiscus rose, guava, blueberry tart or Thai ginger

Red Wine

HOUSE RED

$11.00

Ferlat Silvano Friuli Ramato

$16.00+

Luigi Giusti Lacrima Di Moro D'Alba

$13.00+

Valle D'Acate Il Frapatto

$18.00+

Jean Marc Burgand

$17.00+

Nue Wilde Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

White Wine

HOUSE WHITE

$11.00

Conte D'Attimis Maniago

$12.00+

Cantina Comero Piedmonte

$13.00+

Pasani San Giovanni

$17.00+

Talai Berri Txacoli

$15.00+

Cantina Di Gallura

$15.00+

VIDIGAL Vinho Verde

$11.00+

Mind the Grapes Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

VERDICCHIO

$11.00+

Rose

Mourant Rose

$14.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Quality ingredients, bold flavors of SouthEast Asia. Thai, Lao, Viet favorites. Wine + Cocktails.

Location

540 North Coast HWY 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

