  • Home
  • /
  • Seneca
  • /
  • Birds of a Feather - 114 North Walnut Street
Main picView gallery

Birds of a Feather 114 North Walnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

114 North Walnut Street

Seneca, SC 29678

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Apple, Brie, Walnut and Honey Artisan Flatbread

$15.00

Rustic Pepperoni and Heirloom Tomato Artisan Flatbread

$15.00

Daily Special

Mini Tomato Pie

$11.00

Two Chicken Street Tacos

$10.00

Bourbon

Four Roses *House

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

BulleitRye

$10.00+

KnobCreek

$12.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$14.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$19.00+

HighWest

$18.00+

Eagle Rare

$16.00+

Blanton's

$35.00+

Angel's Envy

$17.00+

Legent

$11.00+

1792

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace Kosher

$17.00

Weller Green

$18.00

Weller 12 Year Black Label

$90.00

Whistle Pig 10 YR

$30.00

Whistle Pig 12 YR

$50.00

Whistle Pig 15 YR

$100.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Blade and Bow

$16.00+

Kentucky Owl Condiscation

$46.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$26.00

Old Forester 1910

$19.00

Willett 4 Year Rye

$22.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Vodka

Titos *House

$8.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Blueberry Stoli

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

KettleOne

$9.00+

VanGogh Espresso

$10.00+

FireFly

$8.00

Tequila

Sauz *House

$8.00+

Don Julio

$17.00+

Herrdura

$12.00+

Hornito's Black

$12.00+

Tres Gen.

$13.50+

DON JULIO 1942

$55.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$47.00

818

$16.00+

Dahlia Christalino

$18.00

Butterfly Cannon Blue Tequila

$14.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire *House

$8.00+

Beefeater

$10.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Roku Gun

$10.00+

SipSmith

$14.00+

Monkey

$17.00

Aviation

$9.00

Rum

Cruzan *House

$8.00+

Bacardi

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$10.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Bumbu

$15.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$15.00+

Macallan12

$24.50+

Dewar's

$10.00+

Famous Grouse

$9.00+

Macallan 15

$55.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

GodivaChoc

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

St. Germain

$10.00

RumChata

$9.00

1/2 St. Germain

$5.00

Limoncello

$9.50

VER Liqueur

$19.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Giffard Banana Liqueur

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Blends

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Crown Peach

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$10.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00+

Bushmills

$10.00+

Yellow Spot Irish Whisky

$44.00

Green Spot Irish Whisky

$23.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$5.00

Sqrrl

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00+

PAPPY

PAPPY 10yr.

$150.00

PAPPY 12yr.

$200.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Kelt Rare VSOP

$24.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00+

French75

$12.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mule

$12.00

SaltyDog

$12.00

Mojiito

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sunday Special

$5.00

Coming Up Roses

$10.00

Daily Special

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

RedWine

CabSav

$12.00

Cab Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Noir Bottle

$40.00

WhiteWine

Chardonnay

$12.00

Chard Bottle

$35.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Talley Estate Chardonnay

$13.00

Talley Estate Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Bubbles

Split Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco by Bottle

$20.00

Mimosa by Bottle

$30.00

Mimosa by glass

$12.00

Mumm Napa

$85.00

Veuve Clicquot by Bottle

$130.00

Perrier-Jouet by Bottle

$100.00

Spring Forward

$11.00

Vintage Rose 2012 Veuve Clicquot by Bottle

$200.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapfruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Fiji

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

SHOTS

Lemondrop

$12.00

Craft Mocktail

Craft Mocktail

$8.00

LIQUOR

EVENT LIQUOR

$8.00

BEER

EVENT BEER

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

DietCoke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

RebBull

$3.50

WINE

Wine

$8.00

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Mochi

$6.00

BOF Rent OutBF

BOF Room Rental

$150.00

$5 Sunday Special

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Plated

Waffle Board

$19.00

Quiche

$16.00

Seared Tuna

$18.00

Side

$4.00

Biscuit Board

$16.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Turkey and Cranberry

$16.00

Coffee with Liqueur

Coffee with Kahlua

$9.00

Coffee with RumChata

$9.00

Coffee with Amaretto

$9.00

Coffee with Frangelico

$10.00

Coffee with Godiva Chocolate Liqueurs

$10.00

Coffee with Sambuca

$9.00

Coffee with Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Coffee with Grand Marnier

$10.00

Coffee with Baileys's

$9.00

Coffee with Jameson

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 North Walnut Street, Seneca, SC 29678

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hive
orange starNo Reviews
106 Nelson Lane Seneca, SC 29678
View restaurantnext
Iso Iso Ramen & Boba - Clemson
orange starNo Reviews
13424 Clemson Blvd (Hartwell Village Shopping Center) Clemson, SC 29678
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz - Clemson
orange star4.8 • 281
111 Earl Street Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Delish Sisters
orange starNo Reviews
389 College Avenue CLEMSON, SC 29634
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #54 Clemson, SC
orange starNo Reviews
101 Canoy Lane Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Fyre Pizza - 148 Civic Center Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
148 Civic Center Boulevard Anderson, SC 29625
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Seneca
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston