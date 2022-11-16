Restaurant info

Birds of a Feather, 鸳鸯 in Chinese, is a Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg. It is the brainchild of Yiming and Xian, the Michelin-starred duo behind Cafe China. They have​ spent countless hours ruminating on the details of everything that meets the eyes​ and behind the scenes in the​ new restaurant. Yiming as the interior designer and architect of Birds of a Feather, designed the space that is modern and timeless, welcoming and personal. The cuisine will be Sichuan, but with new ideas and new dishes.

Website