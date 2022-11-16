Restaurant header imageView gallery

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

8,898 Reviews

$$

172 N 1st St

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Order Again

Popular Items

Kung Pao Chicken
Dan Dan Noodles
Fried Rice Mustard Green Shoots

Cold Dishes

Pork and Okra Mini Rolls

Pork and Okra Mini Rolls

$14.00

Garlic, chili oil, house soy sauce

Wood's Ears with Pickled Peppers and Cucumber

Wood’s Ears with Pickled Peppers and Cucumber

$10.00

Poached and mixed with vinegar

Okra with Sichuan Pepper Sauce

Okra with Sichuan Pepper Sauce

$10.00

Scallion, peppercorns, chicken stock, sesame sauce

Thousand-Year Egg and Tofu Rolls

Thousand-Year Egg and Tofu Rolls

$10.00

Egg, tofu, cucumber, Asian chili pepper, soy sauce, sesame oil

Sichuan Pickled Vegetables

Sichuan Pickled Vegetables

$8.00

Vegetarian. Served with cabbage and carrot. Vegetarian. Mild spicy.

Eggplant with Chilli

Eggplant with Chilli

$14.00

Vegetarian. Eggplant, chili, soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and scallion.

Bang Bang Chicken

Bang Bang Chicken

$10.00

Shredded chicken in sesame sauce. Served spicy.

String Beans in Ginger Sauce

String Beans in Ginger Sauce

$10.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian. String beans dripped with ginger sauce.

Mung Bean Noodles Northern Style V

Mung Bean Noodles Northern Style V

$10.00

Vegetarian. Translucent noodles in garlic and roasted peppercorn chili oil. Vegetarian. Medium spicy.

Husband and Wife Special

Husband and Wife Special

$16.00

Sliced beef and tripe seasoned with chili-peanut sauce. Served spicy.

Sichuan Cold Noodles

Sichuan Cold Noodles

$10.00

Vegetarian. Chili oil, peppercorns, peanuts paste, sesame. Served spicy.

Seared Baby Cucumbers

Seared Baby Cucumbers

$12.00

Cucumbers with dried pepper, pepercorn,salt and sesame oil.

Dim Sum

Spicy and Sour Tofu Pudding

Spicy and Sour Tofu Pudding

$8.00

Vegetarian. House-made tofu pudding with chili oil, peppercorn and pickles. Served spicy.

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$8.00

Vegetarian.

Shrimp Dumplings (4)

Shrimp Dumplings (4)

$10.00
Pork Potstickers (4)

Pork Potstickers (4)

$9.00
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (4)

Steamed Chicken Dumplings (4)

$9.00

Served with curry and minced onions.

Vegetable Potstickers (4)

Vegetable Potstickers (4)

$10.00
Poached Wontons in Chili Sauce

Poached Wontons in Chili Sauce

$10.00

Pork, pepper and sesame. Served spicy.

Sweet and Sour Baby Ribs

Sweet and Sour Baby Ribs

$12.00

Baby ribs topped with sesame.

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil

Pork Dumplings in Chili Oil

$10.00
Chive Pancakes (2)

Chive Pancakes (2)

$10.00

Chives,egg,dried shrimp

Pan Fried Pork Buns (4)

Pan Fried Pork Buns (4)

$10.00
Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$12.00

Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.

Shanghai Shumai

Shanghai Shumai

$9.00

Traditional dumpling with sticky rice, minced ham and minced shiitake mushroom.

Entree

Braised Whole Fish in Chili Sauce

Braised Whole Fish in Chili Sauce

$32.00

Whole tilapia braised in chili oil, peppercorn, spicy miso

Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili

Steamed Whole Fish with Asian Chili

$32.00

Whole tilapia steamed and topped with Asian chili peppers

Pickles and Fish Stew

Pickles and Fish Stew

$31.00Out of stock

Fresh tilapia fish fillet, pickles

Tea Smoked Duck

Tea Smoked Duck

$20.00

Traditional Sichuan smoked duck (1/4 duck) served with steam buns

Sliced Pork Belly on Pickled Mustard Green

Sliced Pork Belly on Pickled Mustard Green

$20.00

Pork belly, pickled mustard green shoots, house-made tofu

Spicy Soft Shell Crab

Spicy Soft Shell Crab

$32.00

Soft shell crab, fried shallot

Shredded Beef with Asian Chili

Shredded Beef with Asian Chili

$22.00

Shredded beef sautéed with Asian chili, scallions, bamboo shoots

Curiously Tasty Chicken

Curiously Tasty Chicken

$22.00

Chopped chicken stir-fried with cumin, basil and winter melon

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00

Stir fried with peanuts, peppercorn, dried chili pepper, garlic

Three Pepper Chicken

Three Pepper Chicken

$18.00

Three types of peppers of five alarm heat

Chungking Spicy Chicken

Chungking Spicy Chicken

$24.00

Chicken meets el diablo of peppers

Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$18.00

Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef

Steamed Spice Coated Pork Ribs

Steamed Spice Coated Pork Ribs

$22.00

Pork baby ribs buried in spice and millet

Spicy Fish Fillet

Spicy Fish Fillet

$22.00

Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro

Braised Beef (for 2)

Braised Beef (for 2)

$32.00

A fiery stew of chili peppers, peppercorns, and slices of beef

Spicy Cumin Lamb

Spicy Cumin Lamb

$29.00

Spicy Cumin Lamb bb Sliced lam

Sautéed Duck with Ginger

Sautéed Duck with Ginger

$26.00

Shredded duck and bell peppers with sliced ginger

Double Cooked Pork

Double Cooked Pork

$24.00

Thinly sliced pork sauteed with leek and miso sauce

Vegetables

Sauteed String Beans with Minced Pork

Sauteed String Beans with Minced Pork

$19.00
Snow Pea Shoots with Garlic

Snow Pea Shoots with Garlic

$19.00

Eating healthy doesn’t mean giving up your taste buds

Fried Eggplant Accordions

Fried Eggplant Accordions

$16.00

Crisp, fluffy, with a sweet and sour sauce

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli

$20.00

Chinese broccili with soy sauce and scallion

Soup Rice Noodles

Add Purple Rice

Add Purple Rice

$3.00

Rice with a royal pedigree.

Add White Rice

Add White Rice

$2.00

Rich and firm. Slightly sweet.

Fried Rice Mustard Green Shoots

Fried Rice Mustard Green Shoots

$10.00

Vegetarian. Deeply aromatic fried rice with egg and spices.

Fried Rice Shredded Duck

Fried Rice Shredded Duck

$15.00

Shredded duck stir-fried with rice and egg.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00
Beef Soup Noodles

Beef Soup Noodles

$16.00

Beef, shitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, chili pepper,bok choy

Dessert

Eight Jewel Rice Pudding

Eight Jewel Rice Pudding

$9.00

Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice

Japanese Pumpkin Cake (4)

Japanese Pumpkin Cake (4)

$9.00

Steamed pumpkin cakes with red bean paste fillings

Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls

Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls

$9.00

Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Small Perrier Sparkling Water

Small Perrier Sparkling Water

$5.00
FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$4.00
Housemade Soymilk

Housemade Soymilk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Birds of a Feather, 鸳鸯 in Chinese, is a Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg. It is the brainchild of Yiming and Xian, the Michelin-starred duo behind Cafe China. They have​ spent countless hours ruminating on the details of everything that meets the eyes​ and behind the scenes in the​ new restaurant. Yiming as the interior designer and architect of Birds of a Feather, designed the space that is modern and timeless, welcoming and personal. The cuisine will be Sichuan, but with new ideas and new dishes.

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

