Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:20 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Birds of a Feather, 鸳鸯 in Chinese, is a Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg. It is the brainchild of Yiming and Xian, the Michelin-starred duo behind Cafe China. They have spent countless hours ruminating on the details of everything that meets the eyes and behind the scenes in the new restaurant. Yiming as the interior designer and architect of Birds of a Feather, designed the space that is modern and timeless, welcoming and personal. The cuisine will be Sichuan, but with new ideas and new dishes.
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
