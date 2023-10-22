Appetizers

Regular Chicken Tenders
$14.00

Chicken breast tenderloin hand-breaded and cooked to golden brown perfection. Served with house made honey mustard for dipping

Jumbo Chicken Wings.
$14.00

Eight jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served on a bed of chips and a side of ranch or bleu cheese. Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Kick, Cajun, Lemon Pepper

Cheese Steak Sliders
$14.00

Three brioche slider buns piled high with grilled and chopped ribeye steak, provolone cheese, caramelized peppers and onions.

Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.00

served with warm naan bread and crumbled goat cheese

Pimento Cheese Pretzel Knots
$13.00

Pretzel knots stuffed with pimento cheese, served with spicy mustad for dipping

Cowboy Nachos
$12.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, mozzarella cheese, chopped ribeye steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, drizzled with smoky BBQ sauce

Chips and Salsa
$7.00

House-made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa

Salads

Birdsong Chopped Salad
$11.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, goat cheese crumbles, tossed in a white french dressing. [add fried or grilled chicken $5]

Fried Brussels Caesar Salad
$11.00

Fried brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, crispy bacon, pecans, croutons, tossed in Caesaar dressing. [Add fried or grilled chicken $5]

Chef Salad
$14.00

Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, your choice of dressing

Side Chopped
$5.00
Side Brussel Caesar
$5.00
Side Caesar
$5.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps

Steakhouse Burger
$15.00

A Birdsong Social favorite. An 8oz coffee-rubbed patty, cheddar cheese, fried onions, bacon jam [make it a double $4]. Served with fries or chips

Classic Burger
$14.00

An 8oz steak burger patty with your choice of cheee, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle [Make it a double $4]. Served with fries or chips

Burger of the Month
$16.00

Chefs Choice

French Dip
$14.00

Grilled and chopped ribeye steak, provolone cheese, fried onions on a hoagie roll served with au jus for dipping.

Hand Carved Rueben
$15.00

Corned beef brisket slow cooked and hand carved in house, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, house made thousand island dressing on marble rye.

Nashville Hot Chicken
$14.00

Breaded and fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, spicy slaw, pickle, brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Club
$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, your choice of cheese, brioche bun

Mile High Club
$14.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, house made honey mustard, triple-decker Texas toast

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, house-made ranch dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00

Grilled or friend chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, black pepper, Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm tortilla

Catfish Po'Boy
$12.00

Breaded Catfish filet, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, toasted hoagie roll

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread
$12.00

mozzarella cheee, marinara, baked to bubbly crispy perfection

Veggie Flatbread
$13.00

mozzarella cheese, marinara, tomatoes, mushrooms, carmelized onions and peppers

Pepperoni Flatbread
$13.00

mozzarella cheese, marinara, spicy pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, shredded Gouda, red onions

Skinny Italian Flatbread
$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken, basil pesto, crumbled feta cheese, red onion, sun dried tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Entrees Avail. after 5pm

Meat and Potatoes
$21.00

Braised beef tips, sauteed mushrooms, carrots, mashed potatoes smothered in rich beef demi-glace

Fish and Chips
$19.00

Beer-Baqttered cod filets cooked to perfect golden brown, served with crispy seasoned fries and house-made tartar sauce

Hand Breaded Catfish
$19.00

Breaded Caqtfish filets deep fried to order, with with seasoned crispy fries and house-made tartar sauce

Chicken Club Tacos
$14.00

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, shredded sheese, spicy slaw, and pico de gallo, served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa

Steak Tips
$19.00

Tender, juicy, seasoned and grilled or order, served with mashed potatoes smothered in beef demi-glace, seasonal vegetables and a side of horsey sauce

Desserts

Southern Belle Banana Pudding
$7.00

Homemade with fresh bananas and a butter cookie crust

Tennessee Sheet Cake
$7.00

Made from scratch chocolate sheet cake with double chocolate icing, served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Cream Cheese Carrot Cake
$7.00

Triple-layer carrot cake with decadent cream cheese frosting

Biscuit Bread Pudding
$7.00

a twist on a classic. Made with buttermilk biscuits and drizzled with maple syrup

Scoop of Ice Cream
$2.00

one scoop vanilla ice cream

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla
$7.00

served with fries

Kids Hot Dog
$7.00

served with fries

Kids Bratwurst
$7.00

served with fries

Kid Hamburger
$7.00

served with fries

Kid Cheeseburger
$7.00

served with fries

Kid Mac n' Cheese
$7.00

served with fries

Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.00

served with fries

Soup, Sides, Extra

Soup of the day CUP
$5.00
Soup of the day BOWL
$7.00
Chili CUP
$5.00
Chili BOWL
$7.00
Side Brussel Caesar
$5.00
Side Fries
$3.00
Side House Potato Chips
$3.00
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.00
Side Chopped Salad
$5.00
Side Mac n' Cheese
$5.00
Side Mashed Potatoes n' Gravy
$5.00
Side Seasonal Veggie
$5.00
Side of Bacon
$1.00
Side Jalapenos
$0.50
Side Burger Patty -al a carte
$5.00
Side Chicken Breast - al a carte
$5.00

Sauces

Side Ranch
$0.50
Side Blue Cheese
$0.50
Side Spicy Ranch
$0.50
Side 1000 Island
$0.50
Side Caesar Dressing
$0.50
Side Balsamic
$0.50
Side White French
$0.50
Side Honey Mustard
$0.50
Side Buffalo
$0.50
Side BBQ
$0.50
Side Garlic Parm
$0.50
Side Asian Kick
$0.50
Side Cajun
$0.50
Side Lemon Pepper
$0.50
Side Nashville Hot
$0.50
Side Feta Cheese
$0.50
Side Goat Cheese
$0.50
Side Blue Cheese Crumble
$0.50
Side Bacon Jam
$1.00
Side Mayo
$0.50