Birdsview Brewing Company 38302 State Rt 20

38302 State Rt 20

Concrete, WA 98237

Food

Appetizer

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Soft pretzel bites served with a side of spicy mustard or cheese sauce

Nachos

$10.95

Tri-colored tortilla chips with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Tri-colored tortilla chips and salsa from Skagit’s Best Salsa Co

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$12.95

1/4-pound beef patty with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack cheese, topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.50

1/4-pound beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo

Pretzel Burger

$13.50

1/4-pound beef patty topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, served on a premium pretzel bun

Best of Everything Burger

$13.95

1/4-pound beef patty piled high with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, served on a premium pretzel bun

Jalapeno Burger

$13.50

1/4-pound beef patty topped with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno slices, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and Sriracha mayo

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.50

1/4-pound beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions

Pesto Black Bean and Blue Cheese

$11.95

Black bean patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and a creamy basil pesto sauce

Spicy BBQ Black Bean

$11.95

Black bean patty, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Sriracha BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, served on a premium pretzel bun

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.95

Grilled chicken burger with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, topped with mayo

Swiss Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$11.95

Grilled chicken burger topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions

Honey Mustard Chicken Burger

$12.50

Grilled chicken burger with Swiss cheese, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, served on a pretzel bun

Plain and Dry Cheese Burger

$11.95

Meat, cheese, bun. Nothing else.

Dog Burger

$4.00

Basic Black Bean Burger

$11.50

Hamburger - no cheese

$11.95

Beef patty, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.

Sandwich

Toasted Turkey and Swiss

$11.95

Grilled turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo on toasted Rosemary bread (Avenue Bread - Bellingham), brushed with a rosemary garlic butter

Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Grilled cheese sandwich with pesto mayo and sliced tomatoes, served on Rosemary bread (Avenue Bread - Bellingham), brushed with a rosemary garlic butter

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on toasted sourdough bread (Avenue Bread - Bellingham)

Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled ham, melted Swiss cheese, and honey mustard, served on a toasted pretzel bun

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.95

Home style meatloaf topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, and mayo, on toasted sourdough bread (Avenue Bread - Bellingham)

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$11.95

Grilled ham, melted cheddar, on toasted sourdough bread (Avenue Bread - Bellingham)

The Ultimate Club Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, piled high between three slices of toasted sourdough (Avenue Bread - Bellingham)

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cheese, and croutons, with your choice of dressing on the side

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, cheese, croutons, breaded chicken, bacon crumbles, and Ranch

Blue Cheese & Apple Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, ground beef, tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream

Sub side salad

$3.00

Add side salad

$3.50

Brat Salad

$10.95

Side salad

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Brats

Bratwurst

$9.95

Johnsonville beer brat grilled to perfection, served on a toasted bun

Extra brat (no bun)

$4.00

Two brats

$13.95

Brat Special

$9.95

BBQ Brat w/bacon and cheese

$11.95

Extra Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Pie Slice

$4.95

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid Nachos

$7.95

Soda

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet pepsi

$1.50

Root beer

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Starry

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Juice Box

$1.00

Ice

Ice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

38302 State Rt 20, Concrete, WA 98237

